Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The audio captured one instructor calling students "technologically illiterate," to which another replied, "Older staff members will say these kids are so technologically advanced ...and I'm like no, they're f- not."

Bet they can "insta" and tik-tok like champs tho. The teachers didn't say anything that isn't 100% true.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
My biggest fear this year.
 
Social Justice Warlock [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

theteacher: My biggest fear this year.


Mine is bears
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Social Justice Warlock: theteacher: My biggest fear this year.

Mine is bears


Mine is salmon that have evolved to eat bears.

They are terrifying.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

theteacher: My biggest fear this year.


Username corresponds with comment.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: Social Justice Warlock: theteacher: My biggest fear this year.

Mine is bears

Mine is salmon that have evolved to eat bears.

They are terrifying.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't even know what the subject is but this holds true for most farkers
 
untoldforce
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
These same parents would die if they heard what was said in the teachers lounge.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bslim: The audio captured one instructor calling students "technologically illiterate," to which another replied, "Older staff members will say these kids are so technologically advanced ...and I'm like no, they're f- not."

Bet they can "insta" and tik-tok like champs tho. The teachers didn't say anything that isn't 100% true.


Par for the course.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: I don't even know what the subject is but this holds true for most farkers


mostly in the poltab, tho. That place is denial delta.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I think the Ironic tag would have worked better here.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
sadanduseless.b-cdn.netView Full Size

SAMON
 
Stibium
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I think the Ironic tag would have worked better here.


Came to snark on the topic of technological literacy and the finer points of logging out, but I see the groundwork is already done.
 
scalpod
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: theteacher: My biggest fear this year.

Mine is bears


Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, you're sure to love Bearmageddon - from the creator of Axe Cop!
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
scalpod
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: I think the Ironic tag would have worked better here.


What, are you some kind of English teacher or something? You'll never get us to understand what irony is so just give up already.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

untoldforce: These same parents would die if they heard what was said in the teachers lounge.


It's one thing to express an opinion about another person frankly in private.  It's another to do it where that person can hear.  Who did the teachers think they were addressing when they made their comments?  We're they so technologically illiterate that they didn't realize they stop had students on the video call?
 
2fardownthread
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Being able to drive a car does not make someone a good mechanic.

Apple promised to make people independent of centralized computing. That is what the 1984 ad was all about. And look what happened.

MIcrosoft championed PCs as a way to distribute resources. And now all those resources are being coopted and concentrated for someone else's profit.

I has become nearly impossible for any one single person to know what is going on in a phone or computer. That is probably.... not a good thing?? Technologically illiterate? People have become consumers. Maybe it has always been that way?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

untoldforce: These same parents would die if they heard what was said in the teachers lounge.


My neighbor was (up until recently) an elementary school teacher in a heavily "urban" district, and being an imposing male, he got all the kids the other teachers couldn't handle.

He was a regular caller for a time on local right wing talk radio, and was very much a listener favorite.
 
Daer21 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Being able to drive a car does not make someone a good mechanic.

Apple promised to make people independent of centralized computing. That is what the 1984 ad was all about. And look what happened.

MIcrosoft championed PCs as a way to distribute resources. And now all those resources are being coopted and concentrated for someone else's profit.

I has become nearly impossible for any one single person to know what is going on in a phone or computer. That is probably.... not a good thing?? Technologically illiterate? People have become consumers. Maybe it has always been that way?


At least 6000 years or so.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Bslim: The audio captured one instructor calling students "technologically illiterate," to which another replied, "Older staff members will say these kids are so technologically advanced ...and I'm like no, they're f- not."

Bet they can "insta" and tik-tok like champs tho. The teachers didn't say anything that isn't 100% true.


I think they will probably get sanctioned for saying fark and not the criticism.  That's what schools are uptight about after all.

untoldforce: These same parents would die if they heard what was said in the teachers lounge.


Exactly what I was thinking.  They have to be very careful they are actually in the virtual teacher's lounge now...
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

scalpod: Ragin' Asian: I think the Ironic tag would have worked better here.

What, are you some kind of English teacher or something? You'll never get us to understand what irony is so just give up already.


It's like rain on your wedding day.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hey, y'all want in on a secret? Everyone makes fun of their customers/clients/sponsors behind their backs. Based on my own and family/friends' experience:

Park Rangers make fun of the stupid visitors.
Secret Service agents make fun of their stupid protectees.
The SECDEF's executive staff (a few SECDEFs ago) made fun of him.
Physicians make fun of their stupid patients.
Nurses make fun of the patients and the physicians.
College teaching assistants not only make fun of the students but discuss which are the most farkable/likely to fark.
Cops make fun of the folks they deal with.
Emergency dispatchers make fun of the callers.
Bankers make fun of their customers.

Everybody does it. You know goddamn well you do it too.Their crime was getting caught, not in doing the thing we all do but publicly pretend we don't.
 
tuxq
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Repressing teachers is probably what leads to them bullying some students that act out inappropriately, instead of taking the time to figure out wtf is going on with them.

Let them speak their minds. It'll be good for all involved.
 
Mouren
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Your technological ignorance letting you broadcast your complaints about other's technological ignorance to those people?
Mwah, excellent irony.
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That oughta hold the little SOBs.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
ProTip: NEVER TRUST THE MUTE BUTTON
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mouren: Your technological ignorance letting you broadcast your complaints about other's technological ignorance to those people?
Mwah, excellent irony.


They played this school district like the harp from hell!

Like the harp from hell! Like the harp from hell!
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
let them fark with windows 95 IRQ and DMA settings to get a 3d accelerated game to work properly.  revenant comes to mind
 
nemisonic
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
https://youtu.be/7JCdCLgZrBI
(never trust the mute button is a scene in Galaxy Quest)
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Remnants of Santa: scalpod: Ragin' Asian: I think the Ironic tag would have worked better here.

What, are you some kind of English teacher or something? You'll never get us to understand what irony is so just give up already.

It's like rain on your wedding day.


That's not irony. That's coincidental. Please don't take it personally. Bloody song makes my soul itch. Yes, I realize it was probably sarcasm.
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bslim: The audio captured one instructor calling students "technologically illiterate," to which another replied, "Older staff members will say these kids are so technologically advanced ...and I'm like no, they're f- not."

Bet they can "insta" and tik-tok like champs tho. The teachers didn't say anything that isn't 100% true.


The irony that, because those two technologically illiterate instructors couldn't figure out how to log out properly before commenting about the apparent technological illiteracy of their students, they're now on leave.

Warms my heart.

nemisonic: ProTip: NEVER TRUST THE MUTE BUTTON


And, yes. There are typically three volume & mute locations - OS, app, and hardware - and if you're using anything other than the hardware, you're the sucker. (And, TBH, there's no real guarantee that the hardware button's doing its job, either, unless you've confirmed it in advance - most are managed by software drivers.) If you didn't physically mute the speaker or the microphone, it's still live.

The habits of gun safety are peculiarly appropriate when it comes to communications safety, too...
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tuxq: Repressing teachers is probably what leads to them bullying some students that act out inappropriately, instead of taking the time to figure out wtf is going on with them.

Let them speak their minds. It'll be good for all involved.


That's for what the teachers' lounge used to be, after all. The challenge of remote learning is also remote private exchange - teachers need to be able to talk with each other & admin staff in confidence, without worrying about a parent or student recording them.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: theteacher: My biggest fear this year.

Mine is bears


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowboybebop
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Hey, y'all want in on a secret? Everyone makes fun of their customers/clients/sponsors behind their backs. Based on my own and family/friends' experience:

Park Rangers make fun of the stupid visitors.
Secret Service agents make fun of their stupid protectees.
The SECDEF's executive staff (a few SECDEFs ago) made fun of him.
Physicians make fun of their stupid patients.
Nurses make fun of the patients and the physicians.
College teaching assistants not only make fun of the students but discuss which are the most farkable/likely to fark.
Cops make fun of the folks they deal with.
Emergency dispatchers make fun of the callers.
Bankers make fun of their customers.

Everybody does it. You know goddamn well you do it too.Their crime was getting caught, not in doing the thing we all do but publicly pretend we don't.


I'm a teacher. I don't make fun of students, with my co-workers or at home with my family.
 
RminusQ [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

untoldforce: These same parents would die if they heard what was said in the teachers lounge.


or in text messages.

at the same time, I'd be distraught if i read all the things that I'm sure students are messaging back and forth about me, especially now that some of them are probably doing that during class time
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: let them fark with windows 95 IRQ and DMA settings to get a 3d accelerated game to work properly.  revenant comes to mind


Meh. Try getting QEMM to push your drivers & DoubleSpace drive into UMA on a friggin' PC AT with an expansion card.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

untoldforce: These same parents would die if they heard what was said in the teachers lounge.


I used to spend a lot of time in the English' teacher's lounge. Oh, the laughs we had. Especially when the teachers were marking essays and read the funny bits.
 
Remnants of Santa [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Remnants of Santa: scalpod: Ragin' Asian: I think the Ironic tag would have worked better here.

What, are you some kind of English teacher or something? You'll never get us to understand what irony is so just give up already.

It's like rain on your wedding day.

That's not irony. That's coincidental. Please don't take it personally. Bloody song makes my soul itch. Yes, I realize it was probably sarcasm.


Yes, it was sarcasm.  I was making fun of that stupid song.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bslim: Bet they can "insta" and tik-tok like champs tho. The teachers didn't say anything that isn't 100% true.


A bit ironic that the teachers who were complaining that their students not being technologically literate can't log out of an app.  I mean, they basically failed at 'hang up phone'.
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Try getting QEMM to push your drivers & DoubleSpace drive into UMA on a friggin' PC AT with an expansion card.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
