 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Oh, it's this story again   (sfgate.com) divider line
67
    More: Sick, Anxiety, President Donald Trump, next day, fun of people, supplemental oxygen, 20,000-square-foot custom homes, moment of deja vu, little bit of truth  
•       •       •

2511 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2020 at 7:35 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I'm an asshole, and now I feel bad about being an asshole."  yeah...Lemme get the tiny violins..
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I went all the way down the rabbit hole and fell hard on my own sword, so if you want to hate me or blame me, that's fine."


I do, and I don't give a rat's ass how you feel about that.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah the 'I only care when it's me that suffers' right-winger.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I lost touch with a denier clown on my sportsball forum  He was all "I'm in Utah, doesn't affect me, I'm going to the gym, I can squat 405 pounds!, it's my right not to wear a mask, all you old fat asses are going to die, I'll be fine, my kids will be fine, not my problem!"

I wonder if he's changed his tune now that Utah is getting slammed?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It literally takes getting his family killed to get him to even consider he is wrong. Even now he's trying to weasel-talk part of it.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He tells a great cautionary tale.  Unfortunately, there's not enough cautionary advice at the end.  Just "Oh, shiat, it happened to me."
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some people learn by reading. Some people learn by listening to others. Some people don't learn until they actually piss on the electric fence.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I see this story on Fox, authored by Trump, then I'll allow myself some celebration.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Were Americans always this dense, and we were carried along by some magical current, or is this new?
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All I care about is fewer republican voters.

He chose to kill his family.  Hopefully he didn't kill any else's.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I stopped trusting the media for my information when it went hard against Trump in 2016. I got rid of my cable. It's all opinion anyway, so I'd rather come up with my own. I find a little bit of truth here and a little there, and I pile it together to see what it makes.

The judge in the Pennsylvania elections case summed this up nicely: "...pieced together a sequence of uncertain assumptions," Different subject, but it fits so many things in Trump world.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm gay and I'm conservative, so either way I'm used to going against the grain.

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
You know, I'm a "ginger", and a guy, and I don't wear any jewelry myself, my watch has a leather band, because: gold, silver, and holy sh*t a big diamond, all look really bad on a guy with that kind of coloring. Yeesh, dude, have you ever looked in a mirror?
 
FleshMonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Were Americans always this dense, and we were carried along by some magical current, or is this new?


Always.

There are some smart ones.  But there are so many stupid ones.  And they are and always have been so so stupid.

The internet is what is showing us these facts. And the internet is relatively new. But it has always been this way.
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FleshMonkey: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Were Americans always this dense, and we were carried along by some magical current, or is this new?

Always.

There are some smart ones.  But there are so many stupid ones.  And they are and always have been so so stupid.

The internet is what is showing us these facts. And the internet is relatively new. But it has always been this way.


This is why having strong institutional norms and a smart government helps us get by. Once we lose that, it's shiat-flinging monkeys running the zoo.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went all the way down the rabbit hole and fell hard on my own sword, so if you want to hate me or blame me, that's fine. I'm doing plenty of that myself.

Like I need your permission you f*cking asshole.

leeto2: "I'm an asshole, and now I feel bad about being an asshole."  yeah...Lemme get the tiny violins..


No, he doesn't - he feels bad that people died because of him, he feels bad that there was no way he could possibly have known how dangerous it was, but he never once says he has disavowed the belief system that got him there, or the Republican Party's efforts to politicize this disease for their own political gain.  He doesn't apologize for his assholery, just says he feels bad and invited us all to pile on, hoping we will say, "Oh no, Mr. Asshole - we don't hate you.  You've paid enough of a price.  You are deserving of our compassion and should never be held accountable in any way."

To which I say "F*CK you.  People died because of you.  It was your fault.  You did this.  I think you should be charged for reckless endangerment and manslaughter at the very least.  The fact that you're white and male and Republican will save your self-absorbed, stupid-as-pigshiat ass, and I find that appalling. Go to hell you pigf*ck-ignorant f*cking MAGAt."
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he still voting for Trump?

/Rhetorical question. Of course he is.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
s.hdnux.comView Full Size



Gotta love the logo on his shirt, tho. That's classy.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hopefully it was just his own loved ones and he didn't get Typhoid Trump's rightwinger 'rona all over some other people.

But sadly we know that's not likely. This rat and his plague family probably infected hundreds of others.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

iToad: Some people learn by reading. Some people learn by listening to others. Some people don't learn until they actually piss on the electric fence.


He won't learn.

"I stopped trusting the media for my information when it went hard against Trump in 2016. I got rid of my cable. It's all opinion anyway, so I'd rather come up with my own. "

He's iredeemable.  He's a Trumpanzee and on top of that a gay Republican voter.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

uttertosh: [s.hdnux.com image 850x1275]


Gotta love the logo on his shirt, tho. That's classy.


Fark user imageView Full Size


The rabbit is particularly apt.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you don't believe in freedom hard enough.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Were Americans always this dense, and we were carried along by some magical current, or is this new?


I'm gonna say always, but the smart, measured people helped to keep the densest in check.  With the internet combined with Donald Trump, the idiots really got room to breathe and stretch their legs to fark everything up.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I think he's lying about the number of people at his party.
 
west.la.lawyer [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I told my family: "Come on. Enough already. Let's get together and enjoy life for once."

They weren't getting together and enjoying life BEFORE the pandemic?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Some people's reason for being is to be a cautionary tale
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Were Americans always this dense, and we were carried along by some magical current, or is this new?

I'm gonna say always, but the smart, measured people helped to keep the densest in check.  With the internet combined with Donald Trump, the idiots really got room to breathe and stretch their legs to fark everything up.


I really don't think it was always this way. There were big populist movements, and in the vein, certainly William Jennings Bryan was a gassy blowhard like Trump, but things have definitely changed. I'm in my 40s and while there have always been right-wing horrors, the sheer mass of it is very unusual. Set Trump in any other era and he never would have made it, not in the primary, not anywhere.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well it was his family's annual Darwin Day celebration.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Here's the thing about this virus. I know a lot about it. Here's the thing: you get sick, and then you get better. I did. Because I'm a young, prime physical specimen with great genetics. Also, I'm a senior. You probably didn't know that, but it's true. You will get sick and then you will get better. You will have the same medicine I had, and it will be FREE. And it will work, because it worked for me. I love seniors. You will get better.

/shamelessly stolen from myself
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Looks like I have to drag this out yet again.

"It's not a problem, until it's a problem for ME."
- GOP Motto
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I find a little bit of truth here and a little there, and I pile it together to see what it makes.

He's like those birds that build piles of uniformly colored material to attract a mate, only he chose brown and ended up with a pile of turds.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Huh.  Kinda like "The MASQUE of the Red Death".....


/ well, close enough for FARK
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FRA: I told myself it wouldn't be that bad. "It's the flu. It's basically just the flu."

Thank you Donald Trump, for enabling this attitude.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The Christian way is forgiveness. Thankfully, I'm not a Christian.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"It's all opinion anyway, so I'd rather come up with my own."

Fark user imageView Full Size


Uninformed opinion is just another name for being willfully stupid.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dear Face Eating Leopards Forum, I never thought it could happen to me...
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What to add...?

We'll never know for sure who was that family's patient zero. It sounds like the father-in-law saw the whole affair as a bit of a lark...till it wasn't. Machismo is an extremely expensive luxury.

And this needs to be said: it doesn't sound like he stuck a gun to anybody's head and insisted they show up at his party.

If it were one or two short-sighted macho assholes, that would be one thing. Trumpistan is full of short-sighted macho assholes. And they kill people in many more ways than COVID-19.
 
redsquid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Gay Trumper" should be in the DSM-5.
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Gay Republicans. Now I've heard everything.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
SFGate . Another sidewalk poop story ?

/DNRTFA
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"It's all opinion anyway, so I'd rather come up with my own."That's was actually my PhD thesis.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Michael Rapport has really let himself go
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

covfefe: Gay Republicans. Now I've heard everything.


Trump is going to build a closet big enough to hold them all and Lindsey Graham is going to pay for it.
 
Metastatic Capricorn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If there is one defining characteristic of Republicans, it is this: "If it's not a problem for me, it's not a problem."
 
skyotter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lil' Bits | Rick and Morty | Adult Swim
Youtube Gj4-E5Hs3Kc
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Huh.  Kinda like "The MASQUE of the Red Death".....


/ well, close enough for FARK


Well, ackshyually, in "The Masque of the Red Death" the douchey Prince at least tried to protect himself by building a bubble and quarantining.

/Poesplained!
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've been through a lot in my life - from food stamps to Ferraris and then back again

A gay, craigtnelson republican.
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.