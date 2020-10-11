 Skip to content
 
(People Magazine)   Female captain addresses what's wrong with this comment: "How can you be a captain? Your only a woman"   (people.com) divider line
43
    More: Amusing, Ship, cruise ship, Celebrity Summit, Cruise ship, Puerto Rico, Meyer Werft, Cruise ships, first American woman  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Brittany Cantazaro
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That is a nice chair.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The word "only" is in the wrong place
"How can you only be a captain. You're a woman."
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bilge rats gonna bilge.

Classy ladies gonna take you to class.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How can you be an Internet troll? You can't even spell.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude, be a progressive troll. Troll her for being a captain of a middle class escapist garbage island of Covid and backed up sewage, not for being a woman.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
O/U: 30 posts
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorCal: O/U: 30 posts


Until someone says something about their monthly infections?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll go with Captain Kilina.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Her only a woman?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Cap'n McCue has got a bit of Sandra Bullock vibe going to her, rrrrowrrrr.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And I objectify all captains, so don't even start with me.

Captain Kangaroo? Sexpot.
 
Flagg99
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You don't need to be a captain, male or female, to see how butchered that headline is.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Flagg99: You don't need to be a captain, male or female, to see how butchered that headline is.


How so?
 
Phony_Soldier
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

yanceylebeef: The word "only" is in the wrong place
"How can you only be a captain. You're a woman."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm surprised it took longer for an American woman to command a mega cruise ship than it did for an American woman to command a space shuttle.  It makes sense once you think about the culture of those organizations, but on its face it's surprising.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
your =/= you are

you're = you are.

idiot.
 
OtherLittleGuy [recently expired TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
am23.mediaite.comView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Helpful pic of a proper female ship captain

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Flagg99
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: Flagg99: You don't need to be a captain, male or female, to see how butchered that headline is.

How so?


Your not serious.
But maybe that clue will help you, in case you are.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

WTP 2: your =/= you are

you're = you are.

idiot.


Thanks for clarifying, I can see your their for us all.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Permission to come aboard, Captain McCue.
 
oldcub [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So intelligent, successful adults devoting time and effort to responding to mouth-breathing, grammatically-challenged teenage TikTokers is a thing now.

Great
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Flagg99: You don't need to be a captain, male or female, to see how butchered that headline is.


th.bing.comView Full Size


a post trophy
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Flagg99: Smackledorfer: Flagg99: You don't need to be a captain, male or female, to see how butchered that headline is.

How so?

Your not serious.
But maybe that clue will help you, in case you are.


Sic
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Flagg99: Smackledorfer: Flagg99: You don't need to be a captain, male or female, to see how butchered that headline is.

How so?

Your not serious.
But maybe that clue will help you, in case you are.


That is literally the point of the link. Headline is quoting a troll and the captain mocking that troll's poor grammar.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Captain McCue is responsible for a lot of seamen.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
and now, i have read the article.

OK, in full agreement.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Something, something, poop deck...
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: [am23.mediaite.com image 850x551]


Hopefully this captain won't find herself and the ship transported to the other side of the planet and take seven years to get back to Miami.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

oldcub: So intelligent, successful adults devoting time and effort to responding to mouth-breathing, grammatically-challenged teenage TikTokers is a thing now.

Great


Yes. Else I wouldn't be responding to you.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Cap'n McCue has got a bit of Sandra Bullock vibe going to her, rrrrowrrrr.


Well if Ms. Bullock's not using it at the moment, why not someone else have a turn?
 
Flagg99
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Flagg99: Smackledorfer: Flagg99: You don't need to be a captain, male or female, to see how butchered that headline is.

How so?

Your not serious.
But maybe that clue will help you, in case you are.

That is literally the point of the link. Headline is quoting a troll and the captain mocking that troll's poor grammar.


Not gonna lie, I didn't bother with the article, the headline just irked me. In context, it works then. Fair play.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'm quite surprised by the low quality of snark in this thread. Fark, you're losing your touch.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Permission to come, aboard Captain McCue.


FTFY.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yeah, but can she parallel park it?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Flagg99: Carter Pewterschmidt: Flagg99: Smackledorfer: Flagg99: You don't need to be a captain, male or female, to see how butchered that headline is.

How so?

Your not serious.
But maybe that clue will help you, in case you are.

That is literally the point of the link. Headline is quoting a troll and the captain mocking that troll's poor grammar.

Not gonna lie, I didn't bother with the article, the headline just irked me. In context, it works then. Fair play.


At least you didn't go full Rotsky.

/You never go full Rotsky.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Hmmm. She makes TikTok videos and has her own Instagram profile and YouTube channel? How much attention does she pay to the damn passengers and staff she's in charge of? Woman or man, anyone who's that much of an attention whore should be a full-time attention whore.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Look. I'm getting sick and tired of this shiat. Women can do anything a man can do. Thats why for thousands of years they have been on the front lines of every war. They have been hundreds of feet in the air to build the buildings and others structures as well as laying the foundations and sewage systems that have enabled our civilization to claw its way up from the shiat-stained streets.

The tyrannical Patriarchy needs to end and the right to register for selective service needs to be equally inclusive. Stop denying this right. Stop the sexism. Thanks the lords that Joe has committed to eliminating this travesty of equality. Geez, Joe has been in politics for over 40 years. He has righted so many wrongs that no one can name any of them. Let him fix the problems of this nation.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Had this conversation with someone I worked with about Captain Marvel. They couldn't understand how she could be a woman and still be a captain. I had to explain the term is gender neutral and there have been plenty of female captains in the past. They still had a hard time accepting it. Some people are just stuck in the stone age, I guess.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
that's nice. now she won't be standing behind a REAL Captain, nagging him about any little thing she feels he may have overlooked.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And apostrophes
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
