 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Denver Post)   Dear Amy, my wife insists that COVID social distancing means we can't even hug, let alone have sex. Who's right?   (denverpost.com) divider line
65
    More: Awkward, Deodorant, Freeville, New York, Family, Husband, Wife, Body odor, Amy Dickinson, Dear Amy  
•       •       •

1196 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2020 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



65 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Tell Melania she is right.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Either your wife is maniacally stupid, or she doesn't want to have sex with you.

Study it out.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe wash your junk more than once a week and see if her tune changes.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Maybe she's just not that into you?

My girlfriend ambushed me after I got out of the shower this morning and back into the shower we went. Thank you, water heater, your efforts are vastly appreciated.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

iheartscotch: Maybe she's just not that into you?

My girlfriend ambushed me after I got out of the shower this morning and back into the shower we went. Thank you, water heater, your efforts are vastly appreciated.


Sounds like someone likes going ass to mouth and wanted to make sure you were clean.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Was this letter written by Brad Parscale?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

theflatline: iheartscotch: Maybe she's just not that into you?

My girlfriend ambushed me after I got out of the shower this morning and back into the shower we went. Thank you, water heater, your efforts are vastly appreciated.

Sounds like someone likes going ass to mouth and wanted to make sure you were clean.


Maybe I'm just weird but
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

iheartscotch: theflatline: iheartscotch: Maybe she's just not that into you?

My girlfriend ambushed me after I got out of the shower this morning and back into the shower we went. Thank you, water heater, your efforts are vastly appreciated.

Sounds like someone likes going ass to mouth and wanted to make sure you were clean.

Maybe I'm just weird but


Damn you, phone.

Anyway...maybe I am just weird but I'm not sure that I would do that with a person I cared about...unless they specifically asked for it.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Person asking the question deserves to never have sex again.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

iheartscotch: My girlfriend ambushed me after I got out of the shower this morning and back into the shower we went.


We have to seize those rare moments when we are free of grime and funk.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's weird, she doesn't say that to me.
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The no sex part is one thing.  The essentially no physical contact?  That's something else.

Three possibilities off the top of my head. 1) you did something that really, really bothered her and she's not telling you; 2) she's seeing someone else on the side (even virtually) and feels guilty about any kind of intimacy with you; or 3) she's going through a severe depression and you're not picking up on it.  When my depressive episodes get really bad, I don't want any physical contact at all.  Even when I'm ambivalent and part of me does need contact, I can't bring myself to reach my hand over 4 inches to touch my wife's hand, or form the words to ask for it.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

iheartscotch: iheartscotch: theflatline: iheartscotch: Maybe she's just not that into you?

My girlfriend ambushed me after I got out of the shower this morning and back into the shower we went. Thank you, water heater, your efforts are vastly appreciated.

Sounds like someone likes going ass to mouth and wanted to make sure you were clean.

Maybe I'm just weird but

Damn you, phone.

Anyway...maybe I am just weird but I'm not sure that I would do that with a person I cared about...unless they specifically asked for it.


But some random poontang you would tongue punch the fartbox?

Well, I guess we all have our priorties.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

theflatline: iheartscotch: iheartscotch: theflatline: iheartscotch: Maybe she's just not that into you?

My girlfriend ambushed me after I got out of the shower this morning and back into the shower we went. Thank you, water heater, your efforts are vastly appreciated.

Sounds like someone likes going ass to mouth and wanted to make sure you were clean.

Maybe I'm just weird but

Damn you, phone.

Anyway...maybe I am just weird but I'm not sure that I would do that with a person I cared about...unless they specifically asked for it.

But some random poontang you would tongue punch the fartbox?

Well, I guess we all have our priorties.


....pretty sure that is how one gets pinkeye....
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you have to ask that question, I suggest you check her purse if you're looking for your balls.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, she's boning someone on the side.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She's partially right.  It's a well known fact that you can't catch COVID from butt stuff

/can't believe I had to be the first
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iheartscotch: iheartscotch: theflatline: iheartscotch: Maybe she's just not that into you?

My girlfriend ambushed me after I got out of the shower this morning and back into the shower we went. Thank you, water heater, your efforts are vastly appreciated.

Sounds like someone likes going ass to mouth and wanted to make sure you were clean.

Maybe I'm just weird but

Damn you, phone.

Anyway...maybe I am just weird but I'm not sure that I would do that with a person I cared about...unless they specifically asked for it.


She hasn't asked for that yet?  She asks me for it all the time.  That is why I wont kiss her on the mouth.
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

iheartscotch: Maybe she's just not that into you?

My girlfriend ambushed me after I got out of the shower this morning and back into the shower we went. Thank you, water heater, your efforts are vastly appreciated.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I Would Mask Up 4 Doggy Style 4 U

- I miss Prince
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is uh... Is anyone gonna tell him?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude she's just not into you and she's going for it because she can
 
7th Son of a 7th Son [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's having sex, just not with you, simploser.
 
johne3819
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: Maybe she's just not that into you?

My girlfriend ambushed me after I got out of the shower this morning and back into the shower we went. Thank you, water heater, your efforts are vastly appreciated.


Go tankless aNd you'll never go back
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: iheartscotch: iheartscotch: theflatline: iheartscotch: Maybe she's just not that into you?

My girlfriend ambushed me after I got out of the shower this morning and back into the shower we went. Thank you, water heater, your efforts are vastly appreciated.

Sounds like someone likes going ass to mouth and wanted to make sure you were clean.

Maybe I'm just weird but

Damn you, phone.

Anyway...maybe I am just weird but I'm not sure that I would do that with a person I cared about...unless they specifically asked for it.

But some random poontang you would tongue punch the fartbox?

Well, I guess we all have our priorties.


FWIW that's not what ass to mouth means:

It's when you ass fark someone then turn them around and skull fark them.

...that's why you never go ass to mouth.

You're welcome.
 
Heliodorus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

theflatline: iheartscotch: Maybe she's just not that into you?

My girlfriend ambushed me after I got out of the shower this morning and back into the shower we went. Thank you, water heater, your efforts are vastly appreciated.

Sounds like someone likes going ass to mouth and wanted to make sure you were clean.


He had sex, doesn't care.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A man walks up to his wife and says,  "honey, I brought you that ventilator you needed for your covid." Wife responds "I don't have covid".  Husband say, "A-HA. Guess we can fark then."
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That site is AIDS.
And your wife is an idiot.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The guy she's cheating on you with?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FNG: Either your wife is maniacally stupid, or she doesn't want to have sex with you.

Study it out.


The logical conclusion is that she would only want to have sex with him if she were maniacally  stupid.
 
FormlessOne [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Tell Melania she is right.


...spewed my friggin' Earl Grey at that. Thanks, I think...
 
invictus2 [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Tell Melania she is right.


/ click
/ thread over
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dear Fattie McFatfat:

Stop being fat, de-fatisize yourself, burn off the fat, cease being a fattie, and your wife will once again desire to have your penis inside her vagina.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Xcott: iheartscotch: My girlfriend ambushed me after I got out of the shower this morning and back into the shower we went.

We have to seize those rare moments when we are free of grime and funk.


Way to evade the fark-filter at the end there.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yes.
 
tokinGLX
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

theflatline: iheartscotch: Maybe she's just not that into you?

My girlfriend ambushed me after I got out of the shower this morning and back into the shower we went. Thank you, water heater, your efforts are vastly appreciated.

Sounds like someone likes going ass to mouth and wanted to make sure you were clean.


Clerks 2 ass to mouth
Youtube 3buEelLrjZ4
 
sammyk [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Lawyer up and get ready to protect your assets. She's farking someone else and the minute you catch her she is going to start playing dirty. Depending on what state you are in you can get out of alimony if she's cheating. TALK TO A LAWYER FIRST!!!!

Sorry dude, life is going to suck balls for a while.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Thats not what she told the pool boy.
 
paulleah [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ever have a kitten attack your feet while...in the middle of....it?

Yeah. That sucked this morning.
 
Dels
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hang up the goddamn phone, Jerry!
 
alienated
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Maybe she's just not that into you?

My girlfriend ambushed me after I got out of the shower this morning and back into the shower we went. Thank you, water heater, your efforts are vastly appreciated.



Fark user imageView Full Size

Banging the water heater ? kinky

/i know its a washing machine
 
cwheelie
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Have you seen yourself lately?
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Maybe she's just not that into you?

My girlfriend ambushed me after I got out of the shower this morning and back into the shower we went. Thank you, water heater, your efforts are vastly appreciated.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
ByOwlLight
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Honestly, it scans like he is leaving out an important detail or two. Like they aren't actually in a bubble together (not living together atm due to work or taking care of a relative or something), or one of them is working at the hospital dealing with COVID cases, or he's always looking to bang right after she comes back from her essential job and would like time to scrub off first, something like that.

Otherwise, it can't be real. I am super skeptical he's that farking dumb to fall for the excuse for six months if there's not a good reason. That's a really long time to be that drywall stupid level oblivious.

/And if he is that dumb, he deserves it. That shiat is only achieved by a certain level of self-centeredness.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: theflatline: iheartscotch: Maybe she's just not that into you?

My girlfriend ambushed me after I got out of the shower this morning and back into the shower we went. Thank you, water heater, your efforts are vastly appreciated.

Sounds like someone likes going ass to mouth and wanted to make sure you were clean.

Maybe I'm just weird butt


FTFY.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Yeah, she's boning someone on the side.


Are you sure you don't mean someone's boning her?

/I hope
 
Vermithrax Perjorative
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dildo tontine: iheartscotch: iheartscotch: theflatline: iheartscotch: Maybe she's just not that into you?

My girlfriend ambushed me after I got out of the shower this morning and back into the shower we went. Thank you, water heater, your efforts are vastly appreciated.

Sounds like someone likes going ass to mouth and wanted to make sure you were clean.

Maybe I'm just weird but

Damn you, phone.

Anyway...maybe I am just weird but I'm not sure that I would do that with a person I cared about...unless they specifically asked for it.

She hasn't asked for that yet?  She asks me for it all the time.  That is why I wont kiss her on the mouth.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ByOwlLight: Honestly, it scans like he is leaving out an important detail or two. Like they aren't actually in a bubble together (not living together atm due to work or taking care of a relative or something), or one of them is working at the hospital dealing with COVID cases, or he's always looking to bang right after she comes back from her essential job and would like time to scrub off first, something like that.

Otherwise, it can't be real. I am super skeptical he's that farking dumb to fall for the excuse for six months if there's not a good reason. That's a really long time to be that drywall stupid level oblivious.

/And if he is that dumb, he deserves it. That shiat is only achieved by a certain level of self-centeredness.


Yeah the letter is really lacking some critical details like what kind of jobs they have and how much contact with the public they have. The wife could have very valid concerns based on that info. Just because someone is a friend or family doesn't mean you're immune to catching it from them.
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

paulleah: Ever have a kitten attack your feet while...in the middle of....it?

Yeah. That sucked this morning.


What, you don't like pleasuring a pussy while you fark? You selfish asshole.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe you should stop drinking and eating so much. The large gut, and spare tire prevent you from seeing your pee pee let alone wash it.

/No im not projecting
//you're projecting
///pee pee
 
Displayed 50 of 65 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.