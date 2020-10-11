 Skip to content
(Patch)   What's the opposite of caregiving?   (patch.com) divider line
    More: Asinine, English-language films, elderly woman, John Jowkar, Hemet Police Lt. Michael Arellano, possession of a loaded firearm, woman's caregiver, controlled substance, garage manipulating  
WoodyHayes
3 hours ago  
The movie that had The Fat Boys in it?
 
MissFeasance
3 hours ago  
Caretaking?
 
Hubris Boy
3 hours ago  
Republicans?
 
FNG
3 hours ago  
lifetaking?
 
MissFeasance
3 hours ago  

Hubris Boy: Republicans?


I just have to say that I love this combo of username and comment
 
WoodyHayes
2 hours ago  

Hubris Boy: Republicans?


I'll never really understand people who apparently dislike something so much that it creates within them an irresistible need to go out of their way in reminding themselves and others of the very thing they say they are less than fond of when the option to not do so was before them yet wasn't chosen. The Politics Tab is to your right.
 
TomDooley
2 hours ago  

WoodyHayes: Hubris Boy: Republicans?

I'll never really understand people who apparently dislike something so much that it creates within them an irresistible need to go out of their way in reminding themselves and others of the very thing they say they are less than fond of when the option to not do so was before them yet wasn't chosen. The Politics Tab is to your right.


Trashing on Republicans is fairly simple.  It doesn't require much effort.
 
Lambskincoat
2 hours ago  

WoodyHayes: Hubris Boy: Republicans?

I'll never really understand people who apparently dislike something so much that it creates within them an irresistible need to go out of their way in reminding themselves and others of the very thing they say they are less than fond of when the option to not do so was before them yet wasn't chosen. The Politics Tab is to your right.


"Not fond of" is an understatement of the folks that caused the death of 215,000 Americans.
 
PaulRB
2 hours ago  
Drunken gun nut - the perfect neighbor.
 
Paul Baumer
2 hours ago  
Obviously she had comorbidities so blaming inadequate gun safety is a real atretch.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope
1 hour ago  

WoodyHayes: Hubris Boy: Republicans?

I'll never really understand people who apparently dislike something so much that it creates within them an irresistible need to go out of their way in reminding themselves and others of the very thing they say they are less than fond of when the option to not do so was before them yet wasn't chosen. The Politics Tab is to your right.


Interesting.

I'll never understand people who feel the need to leap to the defense of a group of people who enact and enable racism, sexism, homophobia, Christianity-based oppression, arrests of political opponents, corruption, attacks on basic human rights and the appalling inhumanity it takes to watch 215,000 of their fellow citizens die because they wish to leverage the disease killing us for their own personal and political ends.

I guess it takes a special kind of person to see that group as being in the right and to virtue signal on their behalf.

I'm curious - what about the Republicans do you like most?  The racism, homophobia, misogyny, corruption, inhumanity or general assholery?
 
Ambivalence
1 hour ago  
Abusing.
 
gameshowhost
39 minutes ago  
Glerbflerbing
 
eddie_irvine
33 minutes ago  
Did she speak at the RNC, too?
 
Klyukva
33 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: "Not fond of" is an understatement of the folks that caused the death of 215,000 Americans.


Stop being racist against Chinese.
 
uttertosh
32 minutes ago  

Paul Baumer: Obviously she had comorbidities so blaming inadequate gun safety is a real atretch.


still registered as Covid.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
30 minutes ago  
What's the opposite of caregiving?


Sh?tgiving?

? = i or o in this case.
 
jaytkay
30 minutes ago  
But, but just yesterday he was a responsible gun owner.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
29 minutes ago  
(The first ? is a variable. The second is just a question mark.)
 
eddie_irvine
29 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: WoodyHayes: Hubris Boy: Republicans?

I'll never really understand people who apparently dislike something so much that it creates within them an irresistible need to go out of their way in reminding themselves and others of the very thing they say they are less than fond of when the option to not do so was before them yet wasn't chosen. The Politics Tab is to your right.

"Not fond of" is an understatement of the folks that caused the death of 215,000 Americans.


Poor snowflake. Do you need a safe space where your failed ideology isn't ridiculed?
 
eddie_irvine
28 minutes ago  

eddie_irvine: Lambskincoat: WoodyHayes: Hubris Boy: Republicans?

I'll never really understand people who apparently dislike something so much that it creates within them an irresistible need to go out of their way in reminding themselves and others of the very thing they say they are less than fond of when the option to not do so was before them yet wasn't chosen. The Politics Tab is to your right.

"Not fond of" is an understatement of the folks that caused the death of 215,000 Americans.

Poor snowflake. Do you need a safe space where your failed ideology isn't ridiculed?


That was meant for "Woody"
 
Smackledorfer
25 minutes ago  

MissFeasance: Caretaking?


Came just to say this.
 
orneryredguy
23 minutes ago  
Gnivigerac.

What's my prize?
 
EvaDewer
23 minutes ago  
This went well.
 
fark'emfeed'emfish
15 minutes ago  
Ignorestealing.
 
PunkTiger
13 minutes ago  
Indifference. Think about it.
 
vgss
10 minutes ago  
The woman's caregiver was in the garage disassembling several guns

No he wasn't
 
Mister Buttons
6 minutes ago  
Drunk and playing with guns in his garage at 1:30 PM.

What's his Fark handle?
 
phaseolus
5 minutes ago  

TomDooley: WoodyHayes: Hubris Boy: Republicans?

I'll never really understand people who apparently dislike something so much that it creates within them an irresistible need to go out of their way in reminding themselves and others of the very thing they say they are less than fond of when the option to not do so was before them yet wasn't chosen. The Politics Tab is to your right.

Trashing on Republicans is fairly simple.  It doesn't require much effort.They've earned all the scorn they get.


ftfy
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.