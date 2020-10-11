 Skip to content
(Fark)   Farkers who have dealt with floods, help. My house is under water after Hurricane Delta. Never flooded before. House likely is a loss, considering damage already done by Hurricane Laura. Any tips on what to be aware of or expect?   (fark.com) divider line
itsdan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does your homeowners insurance cover floods?
 
rukie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sorry for your loss. Photos and line items of things you lost help your insurance figure out value of items lost. The more time/effort you spend, the more money you can get back. At least that's how my motorcycle crash worked.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You cannot take too many pictures of the damage. Do not hire people that just show up at your door. Do not pay more than 10% of quote upfront. Ask to pay on completion. Have your insurance certificate and policy.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: You cannot take too many pictures of the damage. Do not hire people that just show up at your door. Do not pay more than 10% of quote upfront. Ask to pay on completion. Have your insurance certificate and policy.


All this, and it will take 5x longer than originally expected.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Expect to get f*cked by your insurance company.

If its overland flooding, then almost certainly only federal flood insurance will cover it.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mud and vermin.
Is the foundation concrete or just piers of unsecured block?
How much of the wood is Cypress? That stuff doesn't rot, so those parts are reuseable - assuming you can afford to rebuild.

VERY sorry for the financial hit in any case.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

itsdan: Does your homeowners insurance cover floods?


Homeowners almost never covers floods. You have to buy flood insurance separately.

I really hope you have flood insurance, subby.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FEMA sometimes helps with rebuilding if you build with a level of buffer.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I got nothing for you in terms of advice, but stay strong.  You'll get through it and rebuild your lives.  In the meantime, it's going to suck.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: You cannot take too many pictures of the damage. Do not hire people that just show up at your door. Do not pay more than 10% of quote upfront. Ask to pay on completion. Have your insurance certificate and policy.


This. Pictures and a video walkthrough.  Millions of pictures.  Right down to the content of your refrigerator and freezer.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

itsdan: Does your homeowners insurance cover floods?


It never covers flooding from the surface, only water damage from seepage due to rain or ice melt.

weddingsinger: Expect to get f*cked by your insurance company.


Ubfortunately subby, this is the correct answer.

Get everything wet pulled out and arrange what can be salvaged to dry and what cannot in a dump pile. Get the structure dry as soon as possible and line up an HVAC person as soon as you can to get the systems inspected and ready to be fired back up asap.

You can rest assured that if you do not have federal flood insurance you are totally f@cked. If you do have true flood insurance you might be okay depending on your policy.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, and if you weren't in a designated flood plain before and thus not eligible to purchase flood insurance you may rest assured that now you are and will be forced to but flood insurance.
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm useless as far as advice is concerned but I am really sorry you're going through this. I hope you have a safe place to stay while you are dealing with this.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Completely submerged or flooded only up to waist high? Did you take steps to protect the property after Laura (tarps)? And can you document that (receipts for tarps, photos before Delta hit)?
 
Ken S. [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Storm damage is covered by insurance but not flood damage. If the structure has evidence of storm damage document it immediately. Is the roof damaged or tree limbs through the walls? Any pay out from your insurance company can help.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sorry, I hope it turns out as well as it can for you though.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Set fire to your house. Then claim on your fire insurance.

/Not legal advice.
//Do not do this.
///As mentioned above clear it out and get it dry quickly, photograph everything and rebuild. Stuff can be replaced. Save documents, family photos etc. Furniture, blankets, carpet etc just throw away.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
move to lower ground. that should help.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I believe if FEMA declares it a flood disaster, you can expect to receive money to repair or rebuild.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

itsdan: Does your homeowners insurance cover floods?


Homeowners insurance never covers flood. Flood insurance is national and a seperate policy required.

Got that?
 
corgic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Homeowners doesn't cover floods, as has been covered here. But depending on how well insured the contents were, that may get you started on rebuilding.


Contact fema. Then do it again, at least once a week. They are slow as hell but usually, eventually , they come through.

Remember that water seeps. I believe the rule is remove 3 ft of drywall above the high water line.

I'm really sorry. Ive been there, and it sucks.
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have no advice other than buy beer but I'm sorry you're going through this subby. Hope everyone in your fam came through it unharmed. Start a Gofundme and post a link. I've seen other Farkers do it.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: itsdan: Does your homeowners insurance cover floods?

It never covers flooding from the surface, only water damage from seepage due to rain or ice melt.

weddingsinger: Expect to get f*cked by your insurance company.

Ubfortunately subby, this is the correct answer.

Get everything wet pulled out and arrange what can be salvaged to dry and what cannot in a dump pile. Get the structure dry as soon as possible and line up an HVAC person as soon as you can to get the systems inspected and ready to be fired back up asap.

You can rest assured that if you do not have federal flood insurance you are totally f@cked. If you do have true flood insurance you might be okay depending on your policy.


Maybe not totally, if any of the damage from Laura was covered by subby's insurance. The question is whether there was enough time between the two storms to go through the whole claims process. Of course, I'm neither a homeowner nor in hurricane country, so I wouldn't know.

Also, thanks for the unexpected TF last week. I'd just been trying to find your name in a thread somewhere for the last few days to acknowledge that.
 
Roman Fyseek [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never call it a 'flood'.

It was a 'sump pump failure'.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Subby here. Thanks for the comments. The property belongs to my mother, and I've been living there after Dad got sick and died 10 years ago. She has homeowners insurance, but canceled the flood insurance about two years ago when FEMA began raising the rates. Been talking to our neighbors and learned they did the same. At least we're all farked together.

We had tarps up from Laura's damage, which our adjuster told us was more severe than we imagined. We had unseen structural damage. He did the inspection a week before Delta, so we're still waiting.

Definitely taking tons of photos and videos. We spent yesterday removing items we wanted to salvage. I'll be making another pass today. The water is still rising.

So, I figured we were farked from an insurance standpoint. Still made a claim today. I submitted the damage report to our parish office of emergency preparedness for its FEMA assessment. But any advice is welcome, including "buy alcohol." 😁

The house and half-acre property were paid for, so I'm viewing this as a chance to do it right the second time. Family and all the animals (dog, cats, goats) are safe. I know it'll be frustrating, but it'll eventually work out.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
corgic [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bayoukitty: Subby here. Thanks for the comments. The property belongs to my mother, and I've been living there after Dad got sick and died 10 years ago. She has homeowners insurance, but canceled the flood insurance about two years ago when FEMA began raising the rates. Been talking to our neighbors and learned they did the same. At least we're all farked together.

We had tarps up from Laura's damage, which our adjuster told us was more severe than we imagined. We had unseen structural damage. He did the inspection a week before Delta, so we're still waiting.

Definitely taking tons of photos and videos. We spent yesterday removing items we wanted to salvage. I'll be making another pass today. The water is still rising.

So, I figured we were farked from an insurance standpoint. Still made a claim today. I submitted the damage report to our parish office of emergency preparedness for its FEMA assessment. But any advice is welcome, including "buy alcohol." 😁

The house and half-acre property were paid for, so I'm viewing this as a chance to do it right the second time. Family and all the animals (dog, cats, goats) are safe. I know it'll be frustrating, but it'll eventually work out.


I'm so sorry. Document everything. Write down the names of the insurance people you speak with and the date, same goes for FEMA. Im glad youre all safe
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bayoukitty: The house and half-acre property were paid for, so I'm viewing this as a chance to do it right the second time. Family and all the animals (dog, cats, goats) are safe. I know it'll be frustrating, but it'll eventually work out.


Well at least you're not underwater on a mortgage....

Family and pets safe. That's the main thing. Stuff can be replaced.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sorry about that, subby.

My family's experience with flooding (washed the house away in 64, long before I was around) prompted the family to move to a different town.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Mosquitoes.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Expect to get f*cked by your insurance company.

If its overland flooding, then almost certainly only federal flood insurance will cover it.


No flood insurance means your likely f*cked as the home owners insurance will definitely  try to blame overland flooding to wriggle out of paying or to pay as little as they absolutely must.
 
AnotherBluesStringer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Here's a copy and paste from a local insurance agent in Nola. It's all great advice.

To the evacuees returning from the storm.  Like many, I worked through the aftermath of Katrina and wanted to give some advice. This is not an exhaustive list but things to think about before heading back.
1.) It is now a marathon not a sprint.  Everything is going to move slowly.  Traffic, lines at gas stations, grocery stores, etc.
2.) Before you head back pick up these supplies: 
a. Tires- fix a flat. Debris will be all over the road not just from the storm damage but for weeks and months as contractors move debris across the area to dumpsites. Put in your budget the cost of a new tire.  The tire repair shops will be overloaded expect it to take a while.
b. Hand sanitizer but also anti-bacterial cream and ointments.  If you are going through flooded areas, all sorts of decaying matter will be in the water and open cuts and sores are the entry way for bacterial diseases. Lost a friend to a Blood disease he picked up after trudging through Katrina waters.
c. Work gloves. Heavy duty work gloves are a must. Get a few pair before heading back.
d. Gas cans. They will be in short supply back home. You may need some gas just to get back out of the area.  Utility companies and emergency response teams try and power up the grid along major thoroughfares which can get the gas stations up but getting fuel deliveries to certain areas will take time.
e. Wet wipes - this will be your bath, shower, only way to clean your hands sometimes.  
f. Toilet paper and Paper towels.
g. Water. Drinking water will be in short supply.
h. Rope, twine, ratchet straps and duct tape.
i. Some empty boxes to put things in you want to bring back.
j. Plenty of garbage bags.
k.      Food. Fast food and grocery stores may not be open for long while.
l. Ice. 
3.) Insurance issues:
a. Most insurance companies learned from Katrina they probably already have your file pre-loaded for a potential claim due to the location.
b. Adjusters will be in high demand and they will be on the way as soon as the way is clear and safe.
c. Some people who have nowhere to live, may get serviced before the person who has a damaged, but complete roof over their head.  This is how it should be. Wait your turn. It is a marathon not a sprint.
d. Keep all receipts. If you must buy something to keep the house from further damage, those cost can go towards your deductible.
e. Take plenty of pictures before you start repairs.
f. If you must tear out the house flooring. Keep small pieces of flooring, carpet, molding, etc. to show the adjuster as proof to the kind of quality you had in the house.
4.) Contractors:
a. Do not pay a contractor in cash up front.  You are going to be desperate for things to get done right away. Fight the urge to pay cash up front to any contractor.  There are some evil people in this world who prey on people in times like these.  They collect cash, do a little work, and leave in the middle of the night. The La. State board of contractors has a great brochure here: http://www.lslbc.louisiana.gov/wp-cont​ent/uploads/brochure.pdf
b. If you do hire a contractor get a copy of his certificate of insurance up front.  Make sure he has at a minimum General Liability and Workers Compensation insurance. If the form looks off, white out, missing dates, different fonts in filled in areas, call the agent on the form and verify if the insurance is still in effect. Ask questions and be prepared to wait for a licensed contractor...it is a marathon not a sprint.
5.) Communication:
a. If you can find one bring a battery-operated radio. Cell towers will be hit or miss, and texting will be intermittent as more people come back to the area.
b. Bring a battery back-up for your electronics.
c. Let someone know where you are going and when to expect you back. Watch your time when you get back and check in regularly. Time does weird things after a storm it speeds and slows with no rhyme or reason. one second you're thinking about lunch the next the sun is going down.
Take a break from clean-up and the devastation occasionally.  Go visit a friend or neighbor, lend a helping hand. 
You will see a tremendous outpouring of support from your fellow humans. There will be no gender, race, political or other dividers. Rich and Poor will be standing in the same long lines for gas , ice and water.  People will just be helping people. That is how it should be.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As soon as the water goes down, rent as many high powered fans/blowers as you can. Other folk will have the same plan, so prepare accordingly.

A good reference:  https://topwindowfans.com/how-to-dry​-y​our-home-after-water-damage/

After that, a good, independent home inspector to isolate the main trouble areas and a general contractor you can trust.

Sorry for your luck, subby.
 
Advernaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If your insurance determines it was an act of "god" sue Álvaro Theiss from Brazil; he claims to be Jesus. As we all know, the father, son and holy ghost are three and the same. If he wants to take responsibility for your loss, make him pay or deny he is Jesus.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

puffy999: Sorry about that, subby.

My family's experience with flooding (washed the house away in 64, long before I was around) prompted the family to move to a different town.


Sounds line the Xmas flood, we got flooded too

Stay strong Subby
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, fark.  Speaking from a major flood claim experience, I was going to tell you to hire an independent adjuster.  But since your mom cancelled the flood insurance a few years ago, that advice is shot in the ass.

Invest or rent a commerical air mover and use it constantly.  You might be able to find one cheap on Craigslist or Facebook marketplace but these things dry things out a heck of a lot faster than fans.  Here's a link to one that is 3600CFM (cubic feet per minute).  I know it's a bit pricey but wanted to give you an idea of what it looks like.  You definitely one the highest rated one you can find at the least cost.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 minute ago  

itsdan: Does your homeowners insurance cover floods?


If it doesn't, FEMA should.  Mistake a lot of people make is they only cut the dry wall at the high level mark, and replace everything, dry wall and insolation, below that mark.  You are actually allowed to go well above the flood mark.  I can't remember if it is one foot or three feet, but look it up.  You are allowed to do so because the insolation can soak water and rot upwards.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bayoukitty: Subby here. Thanks for the comments. The property belongs to my mother, and I've been living there after Dad got sick and died 10 years ago. She has homeowners insurance, but canceled the flood insurance about two years ago when FEMA began raising the rates. Been talking to our neighbors and learned they did the same. At least we're all farked together.

We had tarps up from Laura's damage, which our adjuster told us was more severe than we imagined. We had unseen structural damage. He did the inspection a week before Delta, so we're still waiting.

Definitely taking tons of photos and videos. We spent yesterday removing items we wanted to salvage. I'll be making another pass today. The water is still rising.

So, I figured we were farked from an insurance standpoint. Still made a claim today. I submitted the damage report to our parish office of emergency preparedness for its FEMA assessment. But any advice is welcome, including "buy alcohol." 😁

The house and half-acre property were paid for, so I'm viewing this as a chance to do it right the second time. Family and all the animals (dog, cats, goats) are safe. I know it'll be frustrating, but it'll eventually work out.


Post a GoFundMe link.  I'll throw in some help.
 
