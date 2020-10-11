 Skip to content
(Independent)   James Murdoch, son of Rupert Murdoch, quit the News Corp board in July "because great news organizations should "not sow doubt, to obscure fact". Multiple Fark Tags lose to Obvious here   (independent.co.uk) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
A member of the board who lacked swing to change direction?
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So is Obvious Tag gonna round them back up, or are they gonna stay on the loose?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Great comedies sow curiosity to enhance reality.

Fox News isn't news and it isn't funny.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've often wondered who takes over when Murdoch eventually (I assume) dies. I guess this was the liberal son.

Is the other one like his father?
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone needs to buy that network and turn it into the Gorilla Channel.
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently Lachbrain is still in charge.  Besides, how is Fox any different now (this guy has been gone a few months) than it was before?

This guy still allowed Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Judge Drinkee, Lou Dobbs, Laura Ingraham, and so many others there just to make their racist fanbase happy.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where did he think he was working, the Mister Rogers show?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So he has a kindergartner's grasp of reality.
 
acouvis
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Too bad Fox was never a "great news organization" instead of an openly partisan propaganda network aimed at spreading disinformation.
 
legion_lives
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So... he's buying OAN then?
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I've often wondered who takes over when Murdoch eventually (I assume) dies. I guess this was the liberal son.

Is the other one like his father?


Yes (for the most part).
https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2​0​19/04/03/magazine/rupert-murdoch-fox-n​ews-trump.html?utm_source=fark&utm_med​ium=website&utm_content=link&ICID=ref_​fark
 
bthom37
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dionysusaur: A member of the board who lacked swing to change direction?


I suspect the FNC board is just a bunch of people who vie to kiss Rupert's ass the most.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wasn't this family struggle going on even when their dad still ran the company?
 
