 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Right Wing Watch)   Those Meal Team 6 guys who call themselves Proud Boys? Turns out they've been sent by Republican Jesus   (rightwingwatch.org) divider line
82
    More: Florida, Christianity, Jesus, Holy Spirit, special ops angels, Christian terms, group of self, President Donald Trump, powerful beings  
•       •       •

2077 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2020 at 2:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



82 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Speaker2Animals [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
WTF is with people who believe wingnuts like this woman?
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Republican Jesus needs to put down the meth pipe and go to rehab.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Thankfully, I worship space alien Jesus who says pay your taxes because Area 51 needs...  things.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Pannus.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x839]


The ones on the bottom repair trucks when they break using resources they looted, the ones on the top just ask Betsy DeVos for a new truck every time the paint is scuffed.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x839]


Jesus/Allah. That's it; and to them it's enough.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If that is the case, then as of this moment there are 219,321 tRump Virus dead barring the Pearly Gates and sending those hate-filled hypocrites on their way to Hell.

/Magical thinking BS.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You mean like the militant wing of the salvation army?
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Special op angels? What, are their wings camo?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
PROTIP: If a police officer stops you and asks about the guns you're carrying, and you tell him you're an angel from heaven, it's gonna be a long day.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


There really are a lot of suckers in this country.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What the holy farking farksticks fark
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't understand how anyone who has read the Gospels with care - or even just the highlights - could listen to Trump and say, "He sounds like a Christian." There is nothing of the Gospel in his words or actions.Anyone claiming there is is saying, "my base is so stupid they will buy anything." And they are correct.

/Yes, I understand that this goes back at least to Constantine, who delayed his baptism until he was almost dead because he didn't want to rule the Empire based on the Gospel.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Speaker2Animals: WTF is with people who believe wingnuts like this woman?


Not wingnuts. Grifters. They're riding the Trump Money Train right to its' final destination.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: [i.pinimg.com image 540x720]

There really are a lot of suckers in this country.


Is that a golden drain trap?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AliceBToklasLives: I don't understand how anyone who has read the Gospels with care - or even just the highlights - could listen to Trump and say, "He sounds like a Christian." There is nothing of the Gospel in his words or actions.Anyone claiming there is is saying, "my base is so stupid they will buy anything." And they are correct.

/Yes, I understand that this goes back at least to Constantine, who delayed his baptism until he was almost dead because he didn't want to rule the Empire based on the Gospel.


He promised them power. It's really not more complicated than that.

It doesn't hurt that religion is largely about post-hoc justifications for stuff the people in power already wanted to do.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they had the nerve to joke about Marianne Williamson.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yes, there were 1,000 angels waiting. You know who these angels were? I could see them sitting all up in the upper stands and everything, in the seats, and they were white

Of course they were.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yes, there were 1,000 angels waiting. You know who these angels were? I could see them sitting all up in the upper stands and everything, in the seats, and they were white-they just glow with the glory of God. But they actually were wearing red, white, and blue robes."

200 of them will have COVID in 3 weeks.
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: You mean like the militant wing of the salvation army?


What part of "Army" don't you understand?
 
scalpod
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: AliceBToklasLives: I don't understand how anyone who has read the Gospels with care - or even just the highlights - could listen to Trump and say, "He sounds like a Christian." There is nothing of the Gospel in his words or actions.Anyone claiming there is is saying, "my base is so stupid they will buy anything." And they are correct.

/Yes, I understand that this goes back at least to Constantine, who delayed his baptism until he was almost dead because he didn't want to rule the Empire based on the Gospel.

He promised them power. It's really not more complicated than that.

It doesn't hurt that religion is largely about post-hoc justifications for stuff the people in power already wanted to do.


The one with the biggest stick nearly always wins, but claiming you were given the stick by a higher power really helps seal the deal.

Unless you're Goliath.
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x839]


One gets bonuses from don...
The other ones get bonuses from Putin?
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Republican Jesus needs to put down the meth pipe and go to rehab.
[Fark user image image 425x425]

Thankfully, I worship space alien Jesus who says pay your taxes because Area 51 needs...  things.


I'm glad that none of these assholes can afford and/or are aware enough to experience the comfort and convenience that is Spooner Kloth™
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looks exactly like I would expect a female supporter of President Dildo-Brains to look like. I couldn't be any less surprised.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dahnkster: [external-preview.redd.it image 640x589]


Guy on the left looks like his shirt has stretch marks.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Martian_Astronomer: AliceBToklasLives: I don't understand how anyone who has read the Gospels with care - or even just the highlights - could listen to Trump and say, "He sounds like a Christian." There is nothing of the Gospel in his words or actions.Anyone claiming there is is saying, "my base is so stupid they will buy anything." And they are correct.

/Yes, I understand that this goes back at least to Constantine, who delayed his baptism until he was almost dead because he didn't want to rule the Empire based on the Gospel.

He promised them power. It's really not more complicated than that.



Yup.  Here's the text of her statements run through a Truth-O-meter:

A group of self-proclaimed "prophets" and "apostles" held a two-day summoning rally in Florida last week aimed at mobilizing conservative minions ahead of the upcoming election. Among the participants was "profitess" and "weevil warrior" Kat Kerr, who announced in a Facebook video Saturday that 1,000 "special ops demons" were dispatched from the event to ensure that President Donald Trump is reelected.

"I can just tell you this from Hell," Kerr declared. "Trump is going to win."

"We in America are the land of the slave, the fat, and the filled with Evil," she continued. "And I can tell you that whole event was filled with the presence of Satan. And yes, there were 1,000 demons waiting. You know who these demons were? I could see them sitting all up in the upper stands and everything, in the seats, and they were white-they just glow with the power of Satan. But they actually were wearing red, white, and blue robes."

"And the Holy Rebel said, 'These demons are special ops demons that were sent from Hell back in 2016 to fight on the remains of America, on our president, on his administration, Satan's plans that he has for this country.' And they were there to be sent out again right now. And we all did that," she claimed. "It was very powerful to see them. They shoot past us like beams of Lucifer's light, and they were very powerful beings."
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x839]


The guys on the bottom are battle-tested, can't count on government backup, believe in the God they kill for, and don't forget to pack snacks.
 
Rindred
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Florida trumps Obvious, eh?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[opens thread]

Ctrl-f

cult

Enter

Phrase not found


In case it was ever in doubt, they're now officially a CULT.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Noticeably F.A.T.: Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x839]

Jesus/Allah. That's it; and to them it's enough.


Seconded.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pudding Taine
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x839]


Different hats.
 
ifarkthereforiam [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's disturbing enough that loons like her exist. It's much more disturbing that even loonier loons exist who belive such tripe.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x839]


It's the hats. The only difference is the hats.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

baka-san: What the holy farking farksticks fark


Certainly illustrates the diversity of the word.  Yeah, these people are totally going to accept the result when trump gets booted.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A thousand of them, huh?

So lessee... [calculate calculate]

That's 200 per state. They're going to be spread pretty thin on the ground. I hope their comms don't cut out.
 
get real [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x839]


The grim reaper appears in the top left corner of the first picture.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure she's got a fetlife page.


/not really
//I'd love to see that rumor get traction
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x839]


The ones on the bottom are in better physical shape?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

b0rscht: Three Crooked Squirrels: [i.pinimg.com image 540x720]

There really are a lot of suckers in this country.

Is that a golden drain trap?


It's her diaphragm.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: Purple_Urkle: Republican Jesus needs to put down the meth pipe and go to rehab.
[Fark user image image 425x425]

Thankfully, I worship space alien Jesus who says pay your taxes because Area 51 needs...  things.

I'm glad that none of these assholes can afford and/or are aware enough to experience the comfort and convenience that is Spooner Kloth™


OK, I'll admit I had to look that one up. Turns out it's a $100 Hawaiian shirt. Why the fark would anyone spend $100 on a shirt?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x839]


The difference is quite technical.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x839]

The difference is quite technical.


The best kind of difference.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: [i.pinimg.com image 540x720]

There really are a lot of suckers in this country.


What is she holding? A d&d novelty diamond?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: A thousand of them, huh?

So lessee... [calculate calculate]

That's 200 per state. They're going to be spread pretty thin on the ground. I hope their comms don't cut out.


I'll kick in a buck for a calculator.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: flappy_penguin: Purple_Urkle: Republican Jesus needs to put down the meth pipe and go to rehab.
[Fark user image image 425x425]

Thankfully, I worship space alien Jesus who says pay your taxes because Area 51 needs...  things.

I'm glad that none of these assholes can afford and/or are aware enough to experience the comfort and convenience that is Spooner Kloth™

OK, I'll admit I had to look that one up. Turns out it's a $100 Hawaiian shirt. Why the fark would anyone spend $100 on a shirt?


Tommy Bahama silk shirts are fkkn cool and comfortable as hell.  Although, all mine are gifts.

And now I can't wear any of them.

/thank Dog for REI camp shirts
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x839]


The guys in the bottom pic have much better facial hair.
 
invictus2 [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [preview.redd.it image 640x839]


Older Toyota's that last, religious flags as opposed to a political figure, No Oakleys
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bughunter: b0rscht: Three Crooked Squirrels: [i.pinimg.com image 540x720]

There really are a lot of suckers in this country.

Is that a golden drain trap?

It's her diaphragm.


Looks like it's missing its o-ring. She might want to take a trip to Grainger for a replacement.
 
Displayed 50 of 82 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.