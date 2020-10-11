 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Local taco store won't serve you without a mask? Just put your skateboard through their window and that'll change their mind for sure   (ktla.com) divider line
18
    More: Stupid, San Diego County, California, San Diego Sheriff's Department, United States, Constable, Bailiff, Sheriff, taco shop, shop window  
•       •       •

488 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2020 at 12:12 PM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hey, free skateboard.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I really don't understand the mindset 8 months into this thing of the anti-maskers. It's such a simple thing to do.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: I really don't understand the mindset 8 months into this thing of the anti-maskers. It's such a simple thing to do.


problem is that they are simple too
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is inconvenient for me as a strategy.  I haven't carried around a skateboard since 1972 with the advent of the poly wheels when I built my own board out of a cheap chunk of pine.

/It was a pretty sad board by today's standards.
//By any standards really.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
In Austin an angry semi-homeless man threw topo chico bottles through the window of a store that wouldn't serve him maskless. It was the most Austin thing of the week. Especially the extremely stoned clerk who was all "oh man that's not cool"
 
tnpir
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Here's a situation where I'd be in favor of beating the shiat out of this guy rather than arresting him.
 
jso2897
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: This is inconvenient for me as a strategy.  I haven't carried around a skateboard since 1972 with the advent of the poly wheels when I built my own board out of a cheap chunk of pine.

/It was a pretty sad board by today's standards.
//By any standards really.


My first skateboard was the two halves of a metal skate with metal wheels, nailed to a 2X4. 1959.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Officials hope someone recognizes the man's clothing, backpack or demeanor."

Should I contact the authorities? I totally recognize his demeanor. I've seen this exact same demeanor at Trump rallies, covidiot protests, and interviews of Q anoners. I may be pretty close to just breaking this case.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

sirrerun: I really don't understand the mindset 8 months into this thing of the anti-maskers. It's such a simple thing to do.


Because it's now embedded into their political ideology which itself has become their personal identity.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is how Trump is helping small businesses, by emboldening assholes to think they're entitled to vandalize a place because they were refused service for not wearing a mask in the establishment.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: In Austin an angry semi-homeless man threw topo chico bottles through the window of a store that wouldn't serve him maskless. It was the most Austin thing of the week. Especially the extremely stoned clerk who was all "oh man that's not cool"


I miss Austin. Colorful town, colorful people and just all around fun times, great food and great music.
 
GalFisk
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

sirrerun: I really don't understand the mindset 8 months into this thing of the anti-maskers. It's such a simple thing to do.


It's the bully mentality: any display of weakness is pathetic and must be ridiculed, and any slight towards their own person must be retaliated, lest anyone thinks they're a pussy.

The psychological reasons for this are actually quite interesting: https://youtu.be/q7mznfM​I1T4
 
stevenboof [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jso2897: Ker_Thwap: This is inconvenient for me as a strategy.  I haven't carried around a skateboard since 1972 with the advent of the poly wheels when I built my own board out of a cheap chunk of pine.

/It was a pretty sad board by today's standards.
//By any standards really.

My first skateboard was the two halves of a metal skate with metal wheels, nailed to a 2X4. 1959.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Leave him alone, he was just protesting.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey maskless assholes: I thought you plague spreaders loved freedom. At least be honest and say outright that you mean freedom for you people and not for anyone else.
 
shoegaze99 [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

sirrerun: I really don't understand the mindset 8 months into this thing of the anti-maskers. It's such a simple thing to do.


I have a friend who thinks it's all overblown, thinks people are way too concerned about the risk, has a "if you are at risk you should stay home, everyone else should go back to normal" mindset.

And even HE says he wears a mask anyway because it's easy to do and if it makes everyone else more comfortable, so be it.

I was honest. Told him he's wrong in his views but he's right in how he's handling it, so as long as he keeps doing the right thing, we won't have anything to debate about.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CaptainFatass: This is how Trump is helping small businesses, by emboldening assholes to think they're entitled to vandalize a place because they were refused service for not wearing a mask in the establishment.


Because when I think of Trump I think of skateboarders in California.

Dumbass.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: CaptainFatass: This is how Trump is helping small businesses, by emboldening assholes to think they're entitled to vandalize a place because they were refused service for not wearing a mask in the establishment.

Because when I think of Trump I think of skateboarders in California.

Dumbass.


As the maskless plague spreading karen rats are overwhelmingly Trumpkin trash humans, yeah, actually.

Dumbass.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.