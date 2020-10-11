 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Neck gaiters are back on the menu, boys   (nypost.com) divider line
10
    More: Cool, Research, Scientific method, Laser, Science, Academic publishing, Neck gaiters, Duke University, past study  
•       •       •

164 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2020 at 11:16 AM (2 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump told me not to let the virus dominate my life so I'm not wearing anything and looking like a punk-ass-beta-cuck-biatch.   Rawdawg this hoax America!  Trump 2024!!!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I read the exact opposite about gaiters just three days ago.


Also, DIFFICULTY: New York Post and FTA, "During the unpublished research project, which is not peer-reviewed..."
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like ol' Mort was ahead of his time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
anything > nothing
 
incendi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Neck gaiters provide similar performance to other cloth masks we have tested on manikins," the researchers said.

I swear it took me three reads before that didn't say "mankinis"
 
MillionDollarMo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Neck guitars provide similar perfume to other clothed musks we have tested on mankinis.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Xai: anything > nothing


This. If it only cuts down transmission by 50%, that's a hell of lot less of a death toll.

But. Nope. Oh well
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

incendi: "Neck gaiters provide similar performance to other cloth masks we have tested on manikins," the researchers said.

I swear it took me three reads before that didn't say "mankinis"


I'm still working on not reading it as neck goiters.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 613x476]


Yo dawg...You got a gator in a gaiter that you can cover with a gaiter...
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.