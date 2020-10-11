 Skip to content
(SFGate)   We're not sure that the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco has to do with either Armenia or Azerbaijan, but three thousand people thought it would be a good place to hold a rally   (sfgate.com) divider line
17
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
people did it on the brooklyn bridge yesterday too
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Some of you think I smoke too much pot.
Say what you will, but this looks like a great place to meet women with facial and body hair.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before the System of a Down diehards show up.
 
g.fro
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I would just like to say, with the deepest sincerity:

fark Armenia
fark Azerbaijan
fark Russia
fark Turkey

That is all.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

g.fro: I would just like to say, with the deepest sincerity:

fark Armenia
fark Azerbaijan
fark Russia
fark Turkey

That is all.


I would add, "Fark all Asia Minor," but that would probably land me on a watchlist of some sort.
And apparently it's only the Anatolian peninsula. I thought the geographic definition went further east.
 
radarlove
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I refused to ever go on that bridge when I lived there because that's the bridge that is all destroyed/decaying in every dystopian or apocalyptic movie I've ever seen, and you just know that the day I set foot on it is the day that shiat is going down.
 
g.fro
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: ...

I would add, "Fark all Asia Minor," but that would probably land me on a watchlist of some sort.
And apparently it's only the Anatolian peninsula. I thought the geographic definition went further east.


Yeah, everything East is just Asia.

(I guess you could call it Asia Major, but that seems a little silly.)
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Radiolab did a great show once where they talked to a guy that had interviewed a small number of people that had survived suicide jumps off the Golden Gate Bridge.

Every single one said essentially the same thing - that a nano second after their toes left the steel, they immediately regretted the decision and, in the four seconds it took to hit the water, they said it felt like an hour long conversation with themselves on the stupidity of what they'd done, that none of the problems that plagued them seemed so unsolvable anymore if they could just somehow survive this.
 
radarlove
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Radiolab did a great show once where they talked to a guy that had interviewed a small number of people that had survived suicide jumps off the Golden Gate Bridge.

Every single one said essentially the same thing - that a nano second after their toes left the steel, they immediately regretted the decision and, in the four seconds it took to hit the water, they said it felt like an hour long conversation with themselves on the stupidity of what they'd done, that none of the problems that plagued them seemed so unsolvable anymore if they could just somehow survive this.


There is a terrifying and extremely sad documentary called "The Bridge" if I recall correctly, which is about the crazy number of suicides that happen there.  I highly advise skipping it- it's good but soooo upsetting.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: Some of you think I smoke too much pot.
Say what you will, but this looks like a great place to meet women with facial and body hair.


So, smoking pot leads to a desire for hairy women, is what you're saying. There may be studies in your favor.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Isn't there a statue of an armenian assassin san Francisco. Is that relavent to this?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
California has more Armenians than any other U.S. state, subby.

// Sure, most are in Southern California, but the biggest bridge in So Cal is the 1500 foot long Vincent Thomas Bridge over the Port of Los Angeles.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I was assured by my mother, who encouraged me to eat my vegetables way back in 1964, that the Armenians were starving.
Shouldn't they all be dead by now?
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

g.fro: I would just like to say, with the deepest sincerity:

fark Armenia


So, fark the people who've been living in the same place since basically prehistory, who got historically farked over by Stalin's using them as a political gift by handing their home over to a people who want very much to genocide them?

Fark those people?
 
radarlove
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

AstroJesus: Dahnkster: Some of you think I smoke too much pot.
Say what you will, but this looks like a great place to meet women with facial and body hair.

So, smoking pot leads to a desire for hairy women, is what you're saying. There may be studies in your favor.


*looks at half-cashed pipe*
*looks at spouse who is preparing to inject testosterone into their hairy thigh*

Hmmmmmm...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Right before an election after all the other protest marches and other chaos?  This will be lost in the foam part when everything else blows over, like it never happened.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
g.fro
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BigNumber12: g.fro: I would just like to say, with the deepest sincerity:

fark Armenia

So, fark the people who've been living in the same place since basically prehistory, who got historically farked over by Stalin's using them as a political gift by handing their home over to a people who want very much to genocide them?

Fark those people?


Yes, fark all of those people, at least to whatever extent they think we should get involved on their behalf.

I'm all for people fighting their own wars; and if they want to buy weapons from us, I would be happy to sell to them as long as they have money. But if they expect me to give a single shiat about their centuries-old blood feuds, they can fark right off.

Take it to the UN.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

