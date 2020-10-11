 Skip to content
(NBC News)   While a certain politician claims the coronavirus is "disappearing", six states just set new single-day records for infections   (nbcnews.com) divider line
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is why I am planning a massive shopping trip this week. My toilet paper castle is going to be epic.

/seriously
 
litheandnubile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That means it's going down in over 40 states
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good news for the US: India in on track to pass them up in the number of cases. Of course, their leader is a right-wing dictator also.
 
AxiomJackson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If everyone is dead from covid, nobody can report covid numbers.
/taps temple
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which six states?

<clicks on TFA>

Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and West Virginia

...simple farmers, people of the land, the common clay of the new west, you know...
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All states that hadn't seen a true peak previously.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's fine, everything fine.  The Great Orange One has proven with His almightiness that it's nothing more than a bad chest cold.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Good news for the US: India in on track to pass them up in the number of cases. Of course, their leader is a right-wing dictator also.


Well that their population is way larger and poorer is also a factor.   Of course that increases America's embarrassment as it should have never been in the same league as India.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
LYING SCUM.

trump, his family and everyone who supports him are lying scum.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Good news for the US: India in on track to pass them up in the number of cases. Of course, their leader is a right-wing dictator also.


They also have more issues with population density as well as wealth disparity.  We have so many more advantages and still had to fark it up so bad for it to take this long for India to pass us.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: All states that hadn't seen a true peak previously.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


Shame that only goes up to July.
 
Fano
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Good news for the US: India in on track to pass them up in the number of cases. Of course, their leader is a right-wing dictator also.


Modi outTrumps Trump
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That's not snark. I mean Im interested to see a longer version.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Tyrone Slothrop: Good news for the US: India in on track to pass them up in the number of cases. Of course, their leader is a right-wing dictator also.

Well that their population is way larger and poorer is also a factor.   Of course that increases America's embarrassment as it should have never been in the same league as India.


*shakes tiny fist*
 
Tyrone Slothrop [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Tyrone Slothrop: Good news for the US: India in on track to pass them up in the number of cases. Of course, their leader is a right-wing dictator also.

Well that their population is way larger and poorer is also a factor.   Of course that increases America's embarrassment as it should have never been in the same league as India.


True dat.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and West Virginia all had record single-day increases in cases on Friday,

Remember, the only semi-competent thing Jared did in his life was to put together a team this Spring that came up with a national pandemic response, only to have it shot down because the virus was infecting "liberal states," and that was a good thing.
 
MLWS
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The USA: Completely committed to f**king this up.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Per capita, North Dakota putting up 656 cases in a day is WAY more terrifying than most of the rest of what's in that article.

South Dakota's been over 700 back to back days, too.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

fark'emfeed'emfish: All states that hadn't seen a true peak previously.

[Fark user image image 425x318]


It's one thing to have a peak when we don't know how to treat or contain the virus.  It's another when we know a lot more after so many have died, but people just don't care to do it.
 
IKillBugs
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: Which six states?

<clicks on TFA>

Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and West Virginia

...simple farmers, people of the land, the common clay of the new west, you know...


Morons.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and West Virginia all had record single-day increases in cases on Friday,

Remember, the only semi-competent thing Jared did in his life was to put together a team this Spring that came up with a national pandemic response, only to have it shot down because the virus was infecting "liberal states," and that was a good thing.


Amazing how all the GOP's plans for COVID came home to roost just before the election.
 
151
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Michigan hit 1500 new cases yesterday. It's been hovering around 8-900 the past couple weeks, well above what it was when we actually started taking shiat seriously.

Then the idiots came out because some other idiot wanted to "liberate Michigan"

And whitmer has some everything she can, but it's all being undone by the idiots in the supreme court.

I hate this shiat.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

IKillBugs: whatisaidwas: Which six states?

<clicks on TFA>

Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and West Virginia

...simple farmers, people of the land, the common clay of the new west, you know...

Morons.


Morans

/FTFY
//get a brain!
///slashies
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Lady J: That's not snark. I mean Im interested to see a longer version.


I have been MIA for a lot of reasons, ill try to update it tonight.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

IKillBugs: whatisaidwas: Which six states?

<clicks on TFA>

Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and West Virginia

...simple farmers, people of the land, the common clay of the new west, you know...

Morons.


Yeah. We're ALL morons. Go fark yourself.
 
Anubislg [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Friends and family (some who have recently traveled across multiple state lines): When are you going to come and see us?

Me: When ya'll behave like adults that can sit in one place for longer than two minutes, ya damn plague rats.

Serious note: When did US adults forget about patience being a virtue? All we had to do was sit at freaking home and wait this out. I know not everyone can do that (the money must flow, ugh), but k'mon! Hella frustrating.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Leader O'Cola: Lady J: That's not snark. I mean Im interested to see a longer version.

I have been MIA for a lot of reasons, ill try to update it tonight.


You might need some new redder reds for the Dakotas.
 
flypusher713
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well I should be able to avoid the 'rona long enough to vote this Tuesday.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: Which six states?

<clicks on TFA>

Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and West Virginia

...simple farmers, people of the land, the common clay of the new west, you know...


Yep. Except this time, it's the rural areas that are being hit the hardest (at least in Missouri anyway).
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
And what's the positivity rate?  We're testing more than we have in the past.  Of course the total cases are going to go up.  Stupid farking fearmongering.
 
fernt [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The number of cases is an interesting statistic but isn't important compared to the number of hospitalizations and the number of deaths.

But the screaming headlines touting the latest number of new cases makes for far more sensational headlines than information that's more meaningful.
 
dericwater
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Per capita, North Dakota putting up 656 cases in a day is WAY more terrifying than most of the rest of what's in that article.

South Dakota's been over 700 back to back days, too.


SD's population is around 880K, about the same as San Francisco's. SF is getting about 20 cases a day currently. Some days we hit 50+. But we sure as shiat not getting 700 cases daily.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 672x500]


And if you break things down on a county level, you can see even more stark contrasts. I'm in Georgia, specifically around the Atlanta regions. New infection numbers are slightly higher in the core of downtown compared to the suburbs, but overall, the city is doing fine - both in new infection rates per capita AND availability of care to treat/isolate the infected. The bad parts of Georgia are in the south, specifically the South Carolina and Florida touching regions.

Same story with my old state of Indiana. Indianapolis is doing better on a per-capita basis but worse in absolute numbers. But all the little farm counties of 20-50,000 people? They're getting the worst of it because they don't understand lagging indicators. Chicago got the infections first because they have international airports, East Gooberton hasn't seen many cases because nobody goes there. Wearing masks PREVENTS the initial seeding.

But Derr Trumpenfurher says I'm a poopyheaded liberal. So get the hell out of my hospital, hill trash.
 
HairBolus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
> "We're sick of wearing masks, we're sick of all of this, and I get it, but we've got to hang in there for our kids. We've got to hang in there for ourselves," Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, said.

Yes, think of the children.

You also might do a better job about infecting them in schools.

https://www.nbc4i.com/news/local-news​/​596-new-covid-cases-in-ohio-schools-as​-four-local-schools-lead-state-total/
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Montana here, the grocery store where I work in the kitchen, just shut down their cafe because of two possitive tests.

Half the businesses still aren't strickly enforcing masks. We are farked.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: And what's the positivity rate?  We're testing more than we have in the past.  Of course the total cases are going to go up.  Stupid farking fearmongering.


Right. No one gets sick until they get tested.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
People so quickly forget that this is all because a handful of Democrat states bungled the hell out of the Weeners.

But the hate and childishness runs so deep on the Left they've conveniently forgotten that.
 
BMulligan
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Per capita, North Dakota putting up 656 cases in a day is WAY more terrifying than most of the rest of what's in that article.

South Dakota's been over 700 back to back days, too.


Those two states and Montana are all on fire. I wonder if it isn't the ongoing effect of Sturgis.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: And what's the positivity rate?


In Wisconsin, it's near 20%.

Considering that it should be under 10% to stop the spread from growing, I wouldn't spin this as a positive.

https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/testing/i​n​dividual-states/wisconsin
 
chipaku
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jmr61: Yeah. We're ALL morons. Go fark yourself.


As a Texan, all I can say is welcometofark.jpg
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

zgrizz: People so quickly forget that this is all because a handful of Democrat states bungled the hell out of the Weeners.

But the hate and childishness runs so deep on the Left they've conveniently forgotten that.


You'd think all those red states would have paid attention, then.
 
zeroman987
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Jeebus Saves: And what's the positivity rate?

In Wisconsin, it's near 20%.

Considering that it should be under 10% to stop the spread from growing, I wouldn't spin this as a positive.

https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/testing/in​dividual-states/wisconsin


Really should be around 3 percent.  Even 10 percent is not enough testing
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

zgrizz: People so quickly forget that this is all because a handful of Democrat states bungled the hell out of the Weeners.


So what's the red state's excuse?

They had more time to prepare and decided to double down instead.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: And what's the positivity rate?  We're testing more than we have in the past.  Of course the total cases are going to go up.  Stupid farking fearmongering.


While true, how come the other states are not also setting records?

/Ohio was doing fine until the presidential debate blew through
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jmr61: LYING SCUM.

trump, his family and everyone who supports him are lying scum.


Murdering lying scum. Its an important distinction.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
And for his next trick...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

jmr61: IKillBugs: whatisaidwas: Which six states?

<clicks on TFA>

Missouri, Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and West Virginia

...simple farmers, people of the land, the common clay of the new west, you know...

Morons.

Yeah. We're ALL morons. Go fark yourself.


Well, that's a common consequence of f**king your cousins for 10 generations.
Along with your missing chins and prognatheous jaws.
What did you expect?
 
Steampunk Gallagher
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Just a reminder that New Zealand enforced strict shelter-in-place rules and wore masks for 3 months to keep infections low, and resumed filling entire stadiums with maskless sports fans in late June.
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

zgrizz: People so quickly forget that this is all because a handful of Democrat states bungled the hell out of the Weeners.

But the hate and childishness runs so deep on the Left they've conveniently forgotten that.


Imax looks like candlelight by comparison to your projection of the dysfunction of right-wing authoritarians.
Who made Donald Trump President, and continue to support President hateful toddler to this day?  Hint: it's not the people you're brainwashed to hate.
 
