 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   World's oldest female skydiver dies. No, no that way   (bbc.com) divider line
8
    More: Sad, Parachuting, Cardiff, Former teacher Dilys Price, chief executive Bev Garside, Disability, Ms Price, world's oldest female skydiver, BBC Wales  
•       •       •

263 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2020 at 9:15 AM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Joke fell flat for me.
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Well, that went over like a pregnant pole vaulter.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Having sex?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Plane crash?

*RTFA*, oh.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Stepped on a landmine?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh, she was an actual old skydiver. I thought, I...never mind
 
RoLleRKoaSTeR [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That information did not leave much of an impression, either.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey? Why am I going up?
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.