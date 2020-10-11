 Skip to content
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Be it hiking, camping, the little (or large) bit of "wilderness" near your childhood home, getting lost in the forest, or whatnot, we'd like to hear your tales from the woods.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I spent a decade going to girl scout camp, so I have a few.

It was my first full week at sleep-away-camp in New Jersey, I must have been going into second or third grade at the time... Back then, our camp allowed us to eat snacks in our tents, provided that we brought everything back to the shelter where it could be locked away from the bears.  Well, I really wanted to see a bear. I secretly put some peanuts out behind my tent in hopes of luring a bear to where I could see it.

Well, we got back from swimming and boating at the lake, and I was heading from the shelter to the bathroom, which brought me past my tent, I saw my bear.  He sauntered right out of my tent, freezing suddenly when he saw me. I froze as well, this bear was maybe three feet away? And looking me directly in the eye.  All the bear rules flew straight out of my head, all I could do was keep my eyes locked with this black bear's eyes.....  At least until the other campers started up the hill.  The bear ran off when he heard them coming towards us.  That was the last year that campers were allowed to eat snacks in their tents.  Every summer after that, snacks were kept at the dining hall, no exceptions.

~~~~

The best summer at that camp was the one where I did a program that lasted two weeks-one was training, one was spent on the Appalachian Trail.  We bushwhacked from one of the most remote trails, got up to the edge of camp property and saw horses on a farm that we hadn't known bordered the camp, recovered several specimens of turtle skeletons-- I found the one in the best condition, it was professionally cleaned and kept as a specimen at the nature cabin-- discovered a swamp, and eventually found our way back to our tents.  We also got chased out of a cookout by a massive black bear. Once we finally got on the trail, we managed to disturb a nest of some sort of burrowing hornet? Well. They stung one girl seven times, and she had never been stung before, the girl who knew she was allergic, and the girl who had a broken toe. Our counselor bushwhacked to the road, hitchhiked to where there was service, called the camp, and arranged to have those three get medical care.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I was in the Boy Scouts. We took a trip to the Okefenokee Swamp one weekend. It was cokd the morning we left, but I forgot to leave my heavy coat with my father, so I'm lugging along an old army field jacket with the liner.

The first night, the temperature dropped into the 40s, even though it was damn near 80 in the daytime. Even the scoutmasters were wanting that jacket.

The second night, the older scouts took a bunch of the tenderfeet on a snipe hunt. I had heard the term many times (I think my dad used it) and so I knew it was a scam and refused to go. I would up sitting around the camp fire with a couple of other scouts and scoutmasters. One of them asked me why I didn't go help chase the snipe. I told him.

I got home from that trip pretty pleased with myself. Then I found the ticks in my crotch.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
You really want a story about woods porn? I thought that Fark 'wasn't' our personal erotic site...
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One time there was a goat what got loose from a farmer down the way.

We were walking in the woods and came to a small hillock in a clearing. At that exact moment, the goat appeared atop, fur white as snow, and was bathed a in beam of sunlight. holy goat!

Not much of a story, but it was fun.
 
Salted Metal Honey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm an avid hiker all around the Northeast and have been to the top of a bunch of mountains but my favorite hiking memory comes from a shorter trip.  I convinced my son (then 11 years old or so) to go peak-bagging with me in the Catskills to bag Panther and Giant Ledge... about 6 miles of hiking.  Five miles in on Giant Ledge... I'm resting for a minute and checking my maps and hear my son say "Awww".  I turn around and he is face-to-face with a pit bull who is at least 70-ish pounds of muscle.  I go into the woods at least moderately prepared to deal with a rogue black bear but this is my first real engagement with "wildlife" and now I have to plan on protect my kid too.  My heart jumps, my brain starts trying to plan how we're going to get out of the woods if this goes badly, and the dog makes his move... by laying down at his feet asking for belly rubs.

Nutshell version thereafter... I had some paracord so we walked him out of the woods after looking for his owners.  Turned out that he was accidentally abandoned by some campers earlier that morning; his owner left him with friends while she went out for a quick hike who then packed up and left without the doggo.  We were able to help them get reunited the next day.  My son got to walk the dog off the mountain like a hero.

Here's a picture of the big terrifying goober:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CocoNutz
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Got lost in Alafia River State Park in the mid 80s (Outside of Tampa). Found cow bones. My family (mom, dad, grandparents, brother) were with me. That's about the only time, but it was tense, for sure. This was long before cell, obviously.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've done my fair share of hiking, from all of the Great Lakes, to the Grand Canyon to parts of the Appalachian Trail. My favourite so far has been hiking in and around Green Ridge/Mt. Bryant/Green Mountain in Colorado, and then returning to camp for a nice cold beer:


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When we were teenagers my brother, a few friends and me spent most of my 16th summer camping in the woods behind Uncle Bill's house. Uncle Bill was the Uncle of one of my friends but we all called him Uncle Bill. One of us was 18 so he was tasked with purchasing the 3.2 beer for our nightly campfire from our pooled resources. There was a pit next to the campfire and we would just toss the empties in there with the goal of cleaning it out at the end of the summer. Well, my father knew Uncle Bill and the family and went back there one day when we were not there to check on what we were doing. When he came home he told us he had paid our campsite a visit. That made our hearts go into our throats. The next thing he said was priceless...'you've got quite a collection going on back there. Make sure you stay there when drinking and leave it clean for Bill'.  Dad's been gone for 17 years now but I never forgot that lesson and actually used it with my son when he was coming of age. Thanks, Dad.
 
UninformedButEnthusiastic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've done a lot backcountry packing and had many good experiences - the people out there are so universally wonderful that I could tell a lot of stories. But this is Fark, so I'll talk about the douche who happened to set up camp near me and a few others one night. He was carrying more cheap whisky than water. In the middle of the night, I heard a thud.... figured it was a black bear messing with a bear can. But, I needed to go have a piss anyway so I went out into the dark and saw that another guy was checking out the noise. What do we find but the drunk guy totally seizing - he clearly had stepped on a small log and fallen straight back and his head smashed on a stump. He was shaking and making really disturbing noises. We held him still and kept him in a position where he wouldn't aspirate if he vomited. We were probably 20 miles from any road and zero chance for cell service (I hike with no phone anyway). We spent the night tending to the guy and he fully regained consciousness a couple hours before light. We couldn't tell how much of his mental state was due to intoxication versus head injury. Upon waking he was agitated and grabbed his things and stomped off. The other guys were going his way and decided to follow (two were medical professionals). I was going the other way and that's the last I heard of him. Never got contact info for any of the other guys but they were pretty sharp. One nurse and one emergency med doc. I'm felt confident that they could attend the guy if needed.
 
chewd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
When we were kids, my brother and I used to like to hike down into the woods where there was an abandoned old cabin. Near the cabin was a ravine where whoever had lived in the cabin had dumped their trash, it was full of bottles and jars just perfect for 2 young boys with a BB gun and a desire to break things.

We wouldd set up the jars and bottles on the edge of the embankment and shoot at them for fun, er um target practice.

So one day im standing there watching my brother shoot, waiting for my turn, and im standing there with my thumbs in my belt loops and he shoots a particularly thick bottle & the BB bounces off it flies back and lands perfectly in the cup of my fingers.

My brother turns to me and says, "That looked like it went towards you, did it hit you?" And without missing a beat i held up the BB in my hand and said, "No i caught it before it could."
 
kokomo61
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Back when I was in the Army, we got called to deal with an anti-nuclear protest at Seneca Army Depot in the Finger Lakes region of New York. The protesters would climb fences, paint peace signs on the roads, etc. Nothing dangerous, but the US Government wasn't going to let a bunch of hippie women push them around.

So, we got deployed to the site, with full riot gear in a completely lopsided show of force to deal with a bunch of women whose most dangerous attribute was that they hadn't showered in weeks. We had to look tough, without actually hurting anybody. So, the powers that be tried to put is in places where we could detect someone sneaking over the fence and report them before they could open up a can of Krylon.

At first, they made us very visible, putting us in towers and roving jeeps to deter anyone who might think of climbing over or under the fence. All the protesters had to do was avoid the towers, and time the jeeps to get around us. Next, they put us on mopeds, thinking we could get around faster....but mopeds are very noisy, and even easier to avoid.

Next, they figured that bicycles were silent, which was true....but in the daytime, they were easy to spot....so, they had us riding around at night, in dark clothes, with no lights. That was OK for most of the base, but there were two spots where we had to cross into a more securely fenced area. That required us to slow down for the gate, wake up the sleeping MP on the other side, and get them to let us in.

Since that seemed to be effective, we did more of it...and they gave us night vision goggles so we could ride in complete (or so it seemed) stealth. Two things with NV goggles - 1) They show anything that reflects light, like all the critters in the weeds that are waiting for you, and 2) They completely take away your depth perception. I found that out when I crashed into the gate going full speed.

After none of these efforts panned out, they took to stashing us in the woods in full camo, to sit and wait for a protester to climb over the fence. So we waited....and waited....and waited. The only things I got to see were squirrels and groundhogs. One day, when I was trying to avoid falling asleep in the woods, I heard something rustling in the nearby grass.

I shook off my sleepiness and looked around, trying not to alert whatever might be moving to my presence. As the noise got closer, I heard a "chuffing' noise, and realized that it wasn't a protester...but some kind of animal. As it got even closer, I turned my head to see, not 10 feet from me, a 12-point buck, antlers down, snorting at me, because I was in its territory.

Now, I was fully armed - I had 60 rounds of 5.56 M16 ammo, and 21 rounds of .45 caliber for my 1911, but I could imagine what would happen to me if I opened fire on a deer (especially out of season)....but I didn't know how to scare it off without causing a huge disturbance. I had a riot baton nearby, but I don't know how effective it would be against a young buck in the middle of mating season.

After considering my lack of options, I tried to figure out what the deer would be afraid of, and I came up with an idea. Deer don't like dogs at all. So, I barked. The buck popped his head up, and took a step back. I barked again. He backed off about 3-4 feet. At that point, I jumped up, barking for all I was worth, chasing after the deer as it bounded off into the woods. I went back to my spot, still shaking from the encounter, but glad that it didn't turn out to be something that ended up on "When Animals Attack".
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ever start a forest fire?
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
We made a camp once in North GA for the purposes of kayaking some remote creeks.  Beautiful camp, all the amenities. There were six of us, most pretty experienced in the outdoors. We left camp and did a creek that was what seemed less than a mile from camp.  Returned to camp. No camp. WTF.  This isn't the place. Three goddamned days and two nights we squirreled around, lost. Had no line of sight to surrounding high points to figure out where we were with a topo. Somebody climbed a tree to get a look and fell out. Now we are dragging a guy around. Finally gave up on finding the camp and just struck out due South, hoping to hit civilization. Eventually did. Chicken farmer gave us a ride to where we had parked, we walked up and found the camp. No idea what we did to get that lost but it sucked. Three days with nothing but Jim Beam, weed and creek water. I left an almost new Dagger Crossfire laying in the woods because I was tired of carrying it, kept my paddle though, never give up the paddle.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Does this fit this thread? I was walking a trail at a tiny park and found this two days ago. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: Does this fit this thread? I was walking a trail at a tiny park and found this two days ago. [Fark user image 425x239][Fark user image 425x290]


UFIA highway clean up?
 
KimHoppes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Getting a kick out of these stories.  Thanks for the laughs and smiles.

I live in the middle of the woods.  My driveway is a logging trail that we cut ourselves.  We have all the animals here.  When we first moved here, we had goats with us.  The goats got loose from the temp fencing we had put up.  They took off.  The mountain lion got them.
I had gotten lost in the woods early on when I was first exploring.  So, I can honestly say I got lost in my own backyard.
 
tenalquot
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
On our first visit to yellowstone np about 30 years ago we decided to spend one night in the back country. Before heading out we stopped in to the ranger station to get some ideas where to go and procure the required permits. We also chatted a bit with the ranger about our chosen destination. She said it was a beautiful spot but a grizzly was sighted there regularly, so we should be sure to follow all the bear safety rules.

We arrived at our destination in the early afternoon. After exploring a bit we made dinner and settled in for the night. By the light of a candle I began reading through the literature we got at the ranger station including the brochure called "Bear Encounters."

It was fairly straightforward advice that we already knew: make noise, don't surprise the bear, don't run, etc. On the last page it took a turn, though, advising what to do if you're attacked  in your tent while sleeping (!!!). It helpfully suggested we should "fight back! Show the bear you are not prey."

We didn't sleep much that night.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Drove up to the camp site super late. It was dark by the time we arrived. Headlights light up the tree that is the focal point of the site and illuminates approximately 100 empty, crushed beer cans.

From the shadows we hear an engine start. Lights appear from the treeline off in the distance.

It's the game warden.

"This here your's?"

"The cans? No sir, we just got here. Haven't been to this site in a month."

"Well y'all clean this up before you leave. Have a great visit.'

Twelve-year-old me learned right then and there the warden doesn't care whose mess it is as long as someone cleans it up.

STOP LITTERING!
 
Momzilla59 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My driving job took me through the Olympic Mountain foothills. I'd get out for breaks and walk on one of the many logging roads. One day, I found a half a case and a full unopened case of Rainier beer stashed in the woods. I left the half case. :)
 
