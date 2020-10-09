 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Foreign Policy)   The world might still suck post COVID-19   (foreignpolicy.com) divider line
39
    More: Sad, Globalization, World War II, Economics, United States, duration of the economic dislocations, Peloponnesian War, home countries, soft power  
•       •       •

1466 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2020 at 8:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Did it not suck before?
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Did it not suck before?


Not this badly.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We've only been warned about this for around 20 years now by epidemiologists that know what they're talking about.  So technically it's sucked this much for at least 20 years, but we just didn't realize what that meant yet.

Wait until global warming floods Florida and all those people move north.  THAT is going to suck.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No it will go back to unicorns, rainbows and gumdrops so there!
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Gravity is a myth.  The earth sucks."
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, November 4th will be just another day.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As long as the world population keeps increasing... it will indeed suck.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think that it's pretty fair to say that the effects of this thing are going to be with us for YEARS.  We will wear masks in public and keep away from each other, Restaurant occupancy will be lower, sporting events will no longer try their best for the biggest crowds, concerts will be virtual.  Even Broadway won't be coming back until at least a year from now.  And when they do, it will be with smaller crowds.

Even with a vaccine, it's going to take years for this to be back under control.  To such an extent of time that my kids will be graduating from college wearing a mask.

No one is going to feel as safe and secure in large gatherings as they did before this.

There are 2 upsides to this though:
1.  We may dodge the flu season this year.  Our efforts to contain one virus are precisely those we should have taken to prevent the flu too.  So flu season should be remarkably less effective this year.

2.  Shaking hands and hugging may be a thing of the past for pretty much the rest of our lives.  And I'm totally cool with that.  I've always hated that awkward moment of a handshake that went wrong because the other person never learned how to do it without being an idiot about it.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: Did it not suck before?


imho since the 70's.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fear is the killer.  If we want to make a serious change, we have to stop fear.  Fear of others, the unknown, change, whatever, we have to quit living from a fear based perspective.  Unfortunately, the .001% and the media thrive on fear.  So, they keep the masses cowering, afraid of some bogeyman than hides in the shadows.  FDR was right about fear being the only thing to fear.  He spent the 1930s having to constantly fight the GOP and their goons in the courts, with Hitler finally coming along to give the GOP something to really fear.  If we don't change this government from the top down, including cleaning out any unqualified judges being seated in the last 5 years, we are probably looking at this era being known as the Great Depression 2.0.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

dwrash: As long as the world population keeps increasing... it will indeed suck.


Nothing wrong with the population; it's the distribution of resources that is the problem.
 
Nhojwolfe
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: I think that it's pretty fair to say that the effects of this thing are going to be with us for YEARS.  We will wear masks in public and keep away from each other, Restaurant occupancy will be lower, sporting events will no longer try their best for the biggest crowds, concerts will be virtual.  Even Broadway won't be coming back until at least a year from now.  And when they do, it will be with smaller crowds.

Even with a vaccine, it's going to take years for this to be back under control.  To such an extent of time that my kids will be graduating from college wearing a mask.

No one is going to feel as safe and secure in large gatherings as they did before this.

There are 2 upsides to this though:
1.  We may dodge the flu season this year.  Our efforts to contain one virus are precisely those we should have taken to prevent the flu too.  So flu season should be remarkably less effective this year.

2.  Shaking hands and hugging may be a thing of the past for pretty much the rest of our lives.  And I'm totally cool with that.  I've always hated that awkward moment of a handshake that went wrong because the other person never learned how to do it without being an idiot about it.


I refuse to accept what you want as reality.
 
Sexy Jesus [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: dwrash: As long as the world population keeps increasing... it will indeed suck.

Nothing wrong with the population; it's the distribution of resources that is the problem.


Really? Are there enough yachts for everybody in India and China to have one?
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: dwrash: As long as the world population keeps increasing... it will indeed suck.

Nothing wrong with the population; it's the distribution of resources that is the problem.


No.  It costs 5 tons of carbon emissions to cloth, feed and support their consumerism per year.  You can distribute it all you want and that will not change.
 
dready zim
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There will not be a 'post COVID'

It is here to stay. At some point, we will all recognise that and start getting on with our lives accordingly.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Bullshiat speculation is bullshiat.  No one knows what will happen until the day actually comes.

To all these writers publishing these post-Covid articles:

bobbiblogger.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Nhojwolfe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

dready zim: There will not be a 'post COVID'

It is here to stay. At some point, we will all recognise that and start getting on with our lives accordingly.


Yes yes there will be and it will be in our life time. 5 years from now people will live w it like the flu etc.
 
dready zim
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Nhojwolfe: durbnpoisn: I think that it's pretty fair to say that the effects of this thing are going to be with us for YEARS.  We will wear masks in public and keep away from each other, Restaurant occupancy will be lower, sporting events will no longer try their best for the biggest crowds, concerts will be virtual.  Even Broadway won't be coming back until at least a year from now.  And when they do, it will be with smaller crowds.

Even with a vaccine, it's going to take years for this to be back under control.  To such an extent of time that my kids will be graduating from college wearing a mask.

No one is going to feel as safe and secure in large gatherings as they did before this.

There are 2 upsides to this though:
1.  We may dodge the flu season this year.  Our efforts to contain one virus are precisely those we should have taken to prevent the flu too.  So flu season should be remarkably less effective this year.

2.  Shaking hands and hugging may be a thing of the past for pretty much the rest of our lives.  And I'm totally cool with that.  I've always hated that awkward moment of a handshake that went wrong because the other person never learned how to do it without being an idiot about it.

I refuse to accept what you want as reality.


Your acceptance is not required for reality to continue and reality is not based on the wants of durbnpoison either.

durbnpoison is not wrong though.
 
dready zim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nhojwolfe: Yes yes there will be


Reality is not made from your wants.
 
Nhojwolfe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

dready zim: Nhojwolfe: durbnpoisn: I think that it's pretty fair to say that the effects of this thing are going to be with us for YEARS.  We will wear masks in public and keep away from each other, Restaurant occupancy will be lower, sporting events will no longer try their best for the biggest crowds, concerts will be virtual.  Even Broadway won't be coming back until at least a year from now.  And when they do, it will be with smaller crowds.

Even with a vaccine, it's going to take years for this to be back under control.  To such an extent of time that my kids will be graduating from college wearing a mask.

No one is going to feel as safe and secure in large gatherings as they did before this.

There are 2 upsides to this though:
1.  We may dodge the flu season this year.  Our efforts to contain one virus are precisely those we should have taken to prevent the flu too.  So flu season should be remarkably less effective this year.

2.  Shaking hands and hugging may be a thing of the past for pretty much the rest of our lives.  And I'm totally cool with that.  I've always hated that awkward moment of a handshake that went wrong because the other person never learned how to do it without being an idiot about it.

I refuse to accept what you want as reality.

Your acceptance is not required for reality to continue and reality is not based on the wants of durbnpoison either.

durbnpoison is not wrong though.


I believe  in science, I also know scientists give worst possible case scenarios and run with them. Life will return to normal. It may take a few years but it will happen.
 
Brofar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nhojwolfe: durbnpoisn: I think that it's pretty fair to say that the effects of this thing are going to be with us for YEARS.  We will wear masks in public and keep away from each other, Restaurant occupancy will be lower, sporting events will no longer try their best for the biggest crowds, concerts will be virtual.  Even Broadway won't be coming back until at least a year from now.  And when they do, it will be with smaller crowds.

Even with a vaccine, it's going to take years for this to be back under control.  To such an extent of time that my kids will be graduating from college wearing a mask.

No one is going to feel as safe and secure in large gatherings as they did before this.

There are 2 upsides to this though:
1.  We may dodge the flu season this year.  Our efforts to contain one virus are precisely those we should have taken to prevent the flu too.  So flu season should be remarkably less effective this year.

2.  Shaking hands and hugging may be a thing of the past for pretty much the rest of our lives.  And I'm totally cool with that.  I've always hated that awkward moment of a handshake that went wrong because the other person never learned how to do it without being an idiot about it.

I refuse to accept what you want as reality.


They didn't say it's what they wanted, just what they thought would happen
 
Nhojwolfe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dready zim: Nhojwolfe: Yes yes there will be

Reality is not made from your wants.


Agree it is not made from your wants. This is not the first pandemic the world has seen and its not the worst this too will subside. More than likely previous ones.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Might"? People talk about how much 2020 sucks (like they have for every year the last five years), but it's not the year, and it's not just Covid, nor is Covid likely to be the last pandemic in the next several years. We are actively making the world worse. It will take major changes to reverse the trend.
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Hey, other than the suffering and death this has been cool for me. Now instead of "having crippling social anxiety," I am actually "being appropriately cautious." Winnage.
 
dready zim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Nhojwolfe: dready zim: Nhojwolfe: durbnpoisn: I think that it's pretty fair to say that the effects of this thing are going to be with us for YEARS.  We will wear masks in public and keep away from each other, Restaurant occupancy will be lower, sporting events will no longer try their best for the biggest crowds, concerts will be virtual.  Even Broadway won't be coming back until at least a year from now.  And when they do, it will be with smaller crowds.

Even with a vaccine, it's going to take years for this to be back under control.  To such an extent of time that my kids will be graduating from college wearing a mask.

No one is going to feel as safe and secure in large gatherings as they did before this.

There are 2 upsides to this though:
1.  We may dodge the flu season this year.  Our efforts to contain one virus are precisely those we should have taken to prevent the flu too.  So flu season should be remarkably less effective this year.

2.  Shaking hands and hugging may be a thing of the past for pretty much the rest of our lives.  And I'm totally cool with that.  I've always hated that awkward moment of a handshake that went wrong because the other person never learned how to do it without being an idiot about it.

I refuse to accept what you want as reality.

Your acceptance is not required for reality to continue and reality is not based on the wants of durbnpoison either.

durbnpoison is not wrong though.

I believe  in science, I also know scientists give worst possible case scenarios and run with them. Life will return to normal. It may take a few years but it will happen.


Science is not a belief based process.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Give it a couple years to maybe a decade pandemic free and we will probably be back to pretty close to what it was before. Remember the Spanish flu happened in a fairly similar fashion and look where we were after that.

Granted we have learned a couple things. It very well could be that glass partitions become the norm for cashes from now on (more likely the push to automated becomes more prevalent) and salad bars and buffets will disappear.
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: ArcadianRefugee: dwrash: As long as the world population keeps increasing... it will indeed suck.

Nothing wrong with the population; it's the distribution of resources that is the problem.

Really? Are there enough yachts for everybody in India and China to have one?


Not everyone in India and China live near the coast nor large bodies of water, so not everyone will need a yacht.

Problem solved!
 
Richard Roma
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
As long as +40% of the people in the United States are spite-fueled fascist morons and our electoral system gives them the disproportionate representation needed to suppress the will of the majority, things will continue to get worse.
 
dwrash [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Richard Roma: As long as +40% of the people in the United States are spite-fueled fascist morons and our electoral system gives them the disproportionate representation needed to suppress the will of the majority, things will continue to get worse.


Tyranny of the majority or tyranny of the minority.. it's still tyranny.

Maybe this grand democratic experience has failed.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As bad as 2020 has been, every year from here on out is going to be worse.
 
Nhojwolfe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dready zim: Nhojwolfe: dready zim: Nhojwolfe: durbnpoisn: I think that it's pretty fair to say that the effects of this thing are going to be with us for YEARS.  We will wear masks in public and keep away from each other, Restaurant occupancy will be lower, sporting events will no longer try their best for the biggest crowds, concerts will be virtual.  Even Broadway won't be coming back until at least a year from now.  And when they do, it will be with smaller crowds.

Even with a vaccine, it's going to take years for this to be back under control.  To such an extent of time that my kids will be graduating from college wearing a mask.

No one is going to feel as safe and secure in large gatherings as they did before this.

There are 2 upsides to this though:
1.  We may dodge the flu season this year.  Our efforts to contain one virus are precisely those we should have taken to prevent the flu too.  So flu season should be remarkably less effective this year.

2.  Shaking hands and hugging may be a thing of the past for pretty much the rest of our lives.  And I'm totally cool with that.  I've always hated that awkward moment of a handshake that went wrong because the other person never learned how to do it without being an idiot about it.

I refuse to accept what you want as reality.

Your acceptance is not required for reality to continue and reality is not based on the wants of durbnpoison either.

durbnpoison is not wrong though.

I believe  in science, I also know scientists give worst possible case scenarios and run with them. Life will return to normal. It may take a few years but it will happen.

Science is not a belief based process.


I'm following previous pandemics the world has dealt with and what actually happened. Your ideas seem a little more like your feelings.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: ArcadianRefugee: dwrash: As long as the world population keeps increasing... it will indeed suck.

Nothing wrong with the population; it's the distribution of resources that is the problem.

Really? Are there enough yachts for everybody in India and China to have one?


Maybe it just means we should timeshare :D
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh noes, life is so horrible!I must post on FARK how I feel how it sucks so bad.

Pretty sure Drew accounts for 90% of his sites revenue from doomsayer subscriptions.

/hell, if you've found a market...exploit it.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dready zim: There will not be a 'post COVID'

It is here to stay. At some point, we will all recognise that and start getting on with our lives accordingly.


They said the same thing about Rock and Roll.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

dwrash: As long as the world population keeps increasing... it will indeed suck.


only another 6-7 months before the first wave of Covid babies start to manifest. I'm predicting a sharp uptick in productivity due to all the 'working' from home being done.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Golden Brown Delicious: Hey, other than the suffering and death this has been cool for me. Now instead of "having crippling social anxiety," I am actually "being appropriately cautious." Winnage.


Many people have ended up more happy and productive because 1) they aren't spending 2-3 hours a day in a car going to and back from work 2) no interruptions with people passing through the offices 3) meetings are more focused, people tend not to goof around on zoom (not all mind you) 4) less rumors, just because of the less individual face time with one another 5) managers actually focusing on what is being done (or not) rather than what time you showed up in the morning 6) more time spent with children/significant others
This is just a short list.

/doesn't mean it didn't monumentally suck for others whom have gotten laid off and/or had too much friction with the SO or gone crazy with the kids
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.