 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Business Journals)   Milwaukee is debating what to do about their fancy streetcar service now that ridership has fallen to around 778 riders per day. Fail tag is because it costs the city $4.5 million to provide the service, meaning it costs almost $16 per person per day   (bizjournals.com) divider line
22
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

235 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2020 at 3:45 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not to mention that they only managed to keep it free in the first place by getting corporate sponsorship that they are likely to lose. The money could have been put to much better use by expanding the Milwaukee bus system.
 
farkingbubbler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They did this "hop" project because it was sweet, free gubmint grants, that HAD to be used this way. What a clusterfark this became.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ya..St. Louis went down this same track (HA!), and ended up with a debacle once the pandemic hit.
The regional transit district is going to end up on the hook for the St. Louis one..
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
needed a MONORAIL!
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rail is actually significantly more efficient than buses, and the default in city rail is electrification. Rail is just better than buses and the success of rail everywhere but the US bears this out.

However, if you put in a single line, you can be pretty much assured it will fail, so that's what they did. The point is to have a system. Here is Hiroshima's streetcar with the outside red line being traditional rail, morning service:
広島電鉄 市内線＆宮島線 朝時間帯の運行略図
Youtube BBwuzSgpZgg
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Milwaukee might desire to stella the service to a private firm. Although, companies will probably blanche at the opportunity in these trying times since they stan to lose quite a bit if things don't pick up.
 
Alunan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkAngel: Not to mention that they only managed to keep it free in the first place by getting corporate sponsorship that they are likely to lose. The money could have been put to much better use by expanding the Milwaukee bus system.


Well it actually sounds like it was economical before the pandemic. $6 a day a person is pretty good for starting point.
 
Name_Omitted [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, generally the Subby is exempt from theft tradition of not reading the article before posting.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Something similar happened in Genoa in 50's
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to defend them but for perspective-owning a car will costs how much a day?

/The military only costs you--each and every one-about $8/day
//Bargain!
///Now if--instead--we divide it out by how many people actually need 11 carrier strike groups rather than the total us population.....
 
Darth_Lukecash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look, Covid screwed things up.  Trolly is a good idea. Once we are up and running, we can have the trolley again.
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
float suspension of streetcar service in 2021

i'd think float suspension would cost a helluva lot more.
 
BrassBells
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trams/streetcars can work fine, but a fee needs to be levied. Masks need to be obligatory and one's 'personal choice' will include walking if they don't. Everywhere else in the civilized world does this without a grumble.
 
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamatari: Rail is actually significantly more efficient than buses, and the default in city rail is electrification. Rail is just better than buses and the success of rail everywhere but the US bears this out.

However, if you put in a single line, you can be pretty much assured it will fail, so that's what they did. The point is to have a system. Here is Hiroshima's streetcar with the outside red line being traditional rail, morning service:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/BBwuzSgp​Zgg]


Their system of interconnected public transport is...the bomb...
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Park them, and use this winter to refurbish everything. Big make-work project. Keep the economy going. Expand routes to the suburbs, and make sure there are grocery stores on the routes. When the vaccine arrives, it will pay off huge.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is it a part of a developed public transportation system? If not, good luck.
 
englaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
One thing I hated about our tram system here in Adelaide is that we have one line, it's not integrated into the rail network, it literally stops ACROSS THE ROAD from the main station instead of hooking in, it goes virtually nowhere unless you go from Glenelg to the city or the city to the Entertainment Centre, which is closed due to COVID.

It hogs a whole lane of traffic down the two busiest streets in the city, is slowed down by the traffic, and is so slow a journey from the Entertainment Centre to the Central Markets, a journey of 4 kilometers, takes half an hour. And now you sometimes need to change trams at the Hospital.

If it was done cut and cover through the city and elevated in the parklands, it could have been effective as a quick underground city/fringe/North Adelaide loop, revitalizing the south and east of the CBD and encouraging living and shopping car free there.

As it is, it is just set up this way because a previous government wanted a visible penis extension to make it look like they were doing something, rather than doing the right thing. So people who don't use the tram could point to the tram and say Adelaide is being revitalized. Instead, it's a white elephant that is difficult, uncomfortable and useless unless you're too lazy to walk from the mall to the railway station.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

adamatari: Rail is actually significantly more efficient than buses, and the default in city rail is electrification. Rail is just better than buses and the success of rail everywhere but the US bears this out.

However, if you put in a single line, you can be pretty much assured it will fail, so that's what they did. The point is to have a system. Here is Hiroshima's streetcar with the outside red line being traditional rail, morning service:
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/BBwuzSgp​Zgg]


Here in the Twin Cities we have two (Technically three but the Red line isn't worth talking about) and they made it so that there are bus lines near each station or so. Oh and two of the stops are for the Airport teminals. And the Light Rail is usually packed.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They just need some t-shirts with a good catchphrase.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thepeterd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
"Federal grants overseen by the FTA helped build the streetcar system and come with an obligation that the city operate it as long as the rails and vehicles are functional."
I think the solution is obvious ..
 
Focks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Not to mention that they only managed to keep it free in the first place by getting corporate sponsorship that they are likely to lose. The money could have been put to much better use by expanding the Milwaukee bus system.

Done in one. Trains and streetcars are a fad. They don't get you where you need to be. They only get you close. But they are a popular fad. Buses are the answer.
 
Don Gato
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Raise the ticket price to $17. Problem solved.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.