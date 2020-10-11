 Skip to content
 
(NBC Chicago)   Woman gives birth during bar exam then returns to finish the test, is already an expert on labor law   (nbcchicago.com) divider line
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nice, Subby
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I groaned.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Her time management skills are fantastic.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Having taken the bar exam, and therefore prepped for the bar exam, I get it.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
So she just pushed on?
 
mybluemake [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Had a classmate who's water broke during criminal law final. She finished test. She AmJur-ed that class, and a couple others.

Women are amazing and a bit frightening.
 
