(Farktography) Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 806: I See Your Point 3".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: I See Your Point 3

Description: Pointy things. Let me show you them. Difficulty: SFW.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
My sharpies, let me show you them

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Egret with pointy things

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Heron using its pointy thing

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Nope

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
verchad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Taken at Volo Auto Museum, Illinois 2016
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Spiny Orb Weaver
 
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

My dog Radar with those earz.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Pointiest thing in existence: the nose of an SR-71 Blackbird.

Fark user imageView Full Size

(Not the greatest photo, but it's cool to realize you're looking straight down 107 ft. of spy plane.)
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pointy Berb
 
Pope Larry II [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
DOUBLE pointy things, HAH!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Nice kitty...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The card I flipped on New Year's Eve, 2019.
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Intense Red Wing Black Bird by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size

Pointy styling.
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
Dracorex Hogwartsia
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
i.postimg.ccView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(1/3)

Swiss Army Knife

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(2/3)

Swiss Army Knife 2

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
(3/3)

Attempted Macro of a Swiss Army Knife Saw Blade

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
preserve march 7-034 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Great egret with a pointy beak
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
plants-001 by Jonathan, on Flickr

It seems a good portion of my plants can draw blood if you're not careful.
This is a small pachypodium with lots of pointy things.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  



/long billed dowitcher
//WIlmington, NC
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
plants-003 by Jonathan, on Flickr

Another entry from my garden of pain. This is a very nasty aloe plant.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  



/tri-colored heron
/Wilmington, NC
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSCN3078 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



/green anole
/Cramerton, NC
 
DrWhy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rough Surf
 
DrWhy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh hi! Happy October, everyone! Mrs. Orb Weaver here just out doing some decorating for Halloween. If you need some help decorating your home for the holiday, I'd be glad to help out. I specialize in super scary decorations like giant spider webs, dead bugs and, well, me! Just give me a call at 1-866-555-EEK! and I'll come right over and get started. My installations are versatile too. Set up in a tree in your yard or a bush along your front walk and I'll give the little ghouls and goblins a fun fright on their way to get some goodies from you. Or I can set up right across your front door and keep out all the riffraff so you can enjoy an uninterrupted evening of peace and quiet!
 
DrWhy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pointy red banana flower among pointy palm fronds
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Alexandria, Egypt
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Barracuda are pointy. Like darts of the ocean.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Landmannalauger, Iceland
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yucca plant. Red Rock Canyon, Las Vegas
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fossil Fish Face.  Leadville CO
 
