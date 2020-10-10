 Skip to content
(UPI)   Beauty is in the eye of the beholder ... probably COVID, too   (upi.com) divider line
kayanlau
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I really don't get how North America could be this daft. I mean, they are literally 6 to 8 months behind everyone discovering that this is 1) a serious virus, worse than the flu, 2) it is airborne and everyone should wear a mask, and 3) it can infect a person through the eyes through droplets.

Everyone else on the planet has been publishing news articles, in medical journals, taking things seriously for the most part ... and we've been nice - telling you folks on social media and other forms of public forums of these discoveries back in at least March. And a good portion of people in America dismisses this saying "THERE IS NO EVIDENCE THAT <insert warning here> .... we don't need masks, we don't need social distancing, it's just like the flu ..." and here we are.
 
delysid25
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
What a Beholder Eye might look like 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mouren
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hmm, which prominent person recently had an eye issue that was very obvious...
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/stay away, plague rats
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kayanlau: I really don't get how North America could be this daft. I mean, they are literally 6 to 8 months behind everyone discovering that this is 1) a serious virus, worse than the flu, 2) it is airborne and everyone should wear a mask, and 3) it can infect a person through the eyes through droplets.

Everyone else on the planet has been publishing news articles, in medical journals, taking things seriously for the most part ... and we've been nice - telling you folks on social media and other forms of public forums of these discoveries back in at least March. And a good portion of people in America dismisses this saying "THERE IS NO EVIDENCE THAT <insert warning here> .... we don't need masks, we don't need social distancing, it's just like the flu ..." and here we are.


A couple of articles about Covid in the eye, that I submitted, made it to the Geek tab. I'm Candian. There were always Farkers who would write screeds of why the studies were unreliable, even including a description of the pics in one article that basically said it was because of the pixels. However, Canadians were all over these facts early on, and over time, they've been turned away by American Facebook and and Twitter shiat.

So it isn't that North America is slow, but that the disinformation campaign is relentless and everywhere. Remember that Twitter doesn't let people see all the replies to posts. it only shows specific replies to specific people based on their algorithm. Same with Facebook. So, lots of debunking is invisible, and the lies pile up.
 
