Step 1: Put on repairman's clothes. Step 2: Get ladder. Step 3: Do something productive with your life and not this
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A safety vest, clipboard and hard hat will get you into a lot of places.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Unobtanium: A safety vest, clipboard and hard hat will get you into a lot of places.


Someone around here a few years back stole rails.  Yes, like from railroad track rails.  I'd imagine everyone who saw them do it shrugged "Oh well, he's got a clipboard."  It's amazing what people will fail to notice if you look like you belong there.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Unobtanium: A safety vest, clipboard and hard hat will get you into a lot of places.


You forget a tie plus looking clean enough to not done any work.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Probably Chuck Yeager.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The suspect first aroused suspicion when he was unable to say the name of the business three times fast
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Speak for yourself, subby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Eversource called me about my account the other day.   I knew it was a scam.  They told me to give them my account number.  I told them i need to get my bill...told them i found my UI bill and they didn't suspect anything...they did not know that UI is Eversource's competitor.

Old people fall for these scams.  I'm trying to teach my future  self how to deal with these assholes.
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Let's see, you put expensive collectables within reach of the public in a city where theft is a thriving industry and way of life?
Hm.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

PainInTheASP: Speak for yourself, subby.

[Fark user image 850x478]


I came into post this.  Glad I checked the thread before searching for the image.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

nekom: Unobtanium: A safety vest, clipboard and hard hat will get you into a lot of places.

Someone around here a few years back stole rails.  Yes, like from railroad track rails.  I'd imagine everyone who saw them do it shrugged "Oh well, he's got a clipboard."  It's amazing what people will fail to notice if you look like you belong there.


There was a story some years ago, I'm pretty sure it was on fark, where a couple was doing this with ATMs at gas stations. They wore uniforms and work badges and brought fake work orders and everything saying they were replacing them. Then they'd load the ATM on a dolly and walk out. I don't recall if they ever got caught.
 
mrparks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I would have, at the very least, attempted to fix the cable.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: A safety vest, clipboard and hard hat will get you into a lot of places.


This, unfortunately, does not work on my wife.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Unobtanium: A safety vest, clipboard and hard hat will get you into a lot of places.

This, unfortunately, does not work on my wife.


......
......

/nah, too easy
//phrasing!
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: A safety vest, clipboard and hard hat will get you into a lot of places.


Social engineering is a fun pastime. I used to do shiat like this just for kicks when I was a young twenty-something, not criminally motivated.

Why pick a lock when you can simply ask someone for the key?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
toy boat toy boat toy boat toy boat toy boat toy boat toy boat toy boat toy boat toy boat
 
DrWhy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: The suspect first aroused suspicion when he was unable to say the name of the business three times fast


yep
 
fusillade762
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But hey, free ladder.
 
Admiral General Aladeen News
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He fixes the cable?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"If you don't put away your toys, they'll be given to Goodwill!"

... or maybe Goodwill will come and take them.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

X-Geek: "If you don't put away your toys, they'll be given to Goodwill!"


My sister had her kids go through their toys every year before Christmas and pick out the ones they no longer played with.  Then they would go donate them to a charity.  It was never a punishment, no toys were taken against their will, and it was explained that it was for less fortunately children.  There was always a decent pile to donate, though my sister would review them and toss anything broken or too worn out to donate.

Toys that were left out after a few warnings were boxed up for a week or two, but eventually returned.
 
