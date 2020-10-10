 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   With this beatification, we are one step closer to a patron saint of the internet---a saint sorely needed for Windows users. His symbol will be /   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
26
    More: Interesting, Corriere della Sera, Francis of Assisi, Saint, Basilica of San Francesco d'Assisi, Franciscan, Carlo Acutis, Milan, Assisi  
•       •       •

562 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Oct 2020 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Saint Carlo of Emoji
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nonsense.  The sign shall be "\", or "\\" as needed. So sayeth theGod of C#.
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There already is a patron saint of the internet.

Isidore of Seville
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

PainInTheASP: Nonsense.  The sign shall be "\", or "\\" as needed. So sayeth theGod of C#.


Gaddamn  Unicode f*cked me on the space again.

This is what happens when newbies try to make a website and don't use FrontPag....

I'm sorry, I couldn't finish that last sentence without laughing uncontrollably.

/Linux is GREAT for everything except mom's laptop. That gets Windows because I don't need the hassle.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
the miracle he performed was turning it off and on again
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did the parents donate a lot of money or something? I imagine you could make a lot of money if you could sell sainthood itself.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Saint Blue-screen?
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Chariset: There already is a patron saint of the internet.

Isidore of Seville


Or Saint Vidicon of Cathode, patron saint of technology, whose holy symbol is a little yellow-handled screwdriver.

/obscure?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Saint Pascal should bean the kid with a lime.

/drive-by fruiting
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
/... *pasqual
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Before he left us, I told him: If in heaven you find our four-legged friends, look for Billy, my childhood dog that he never knew," the mother said. One day she got a call from an aunt who was unaware of the mother-son pact, saying "I saw Carlo in a dream tonight. He was holding Billy in his arms."

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was put on the road to sainthood after Pope Francis approved a miracle attributed to Acutis: The healing of a 7-year-old Brazilian boy from a rare pancreatic disorder after coming into contact with an Acutis relic, a piece of one of his T-shirts.

Christ, what a load of bullshiat.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: "Before he left us, I told him: If in heaven you find our four-legged friends, look for Billy, my childhood dog that he never knew," the mother said. One day she got a call from an aunt who was unaware of the mother-son pact, saying "I saw Carlo in a dream tonight. He was holding Billy in his arms."

[i.gifer.com image 476x349] [View Full Size image _x_]


billy don't lose my number
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: He was put on the road to sainthood after Pope Francis approved a miracle attributed to Acutis: The healing of a 7-year-old Brazilian boy from a rare pancreatic disorder after coming into contact with an Acutis relic, a piece of one of his T-shirts.

Christ, what a load of bullshiat.


But wait, there's more!

"I was sure he was already a saint while alive. He healed a woman from cancer, praying to the Madonna of Pompeii," his mother told Corriere.

Another verified miracle is necessary for sainthood, although Pope Francis has waived that on rare occasions.

I especially like that last part.  "You know what?  He seems like a good shiat, that's plenty of miracles."
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Already touted as the "patron saint of the internet," Acutis created a website to catalog miracles and took care of websites for some local Catholic organizations.

LOL. Okay.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it is not pronounced ...ass is i.

i learned that in Catholic school decades ago.
the good old people that corrected you with a ruler to the hand.
 
Jim_Callahan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So... basically he was a volunteer who had surprisingly more impact on the Church's propaganda initiatives in the information age than expected given his low status within the organization?

... yeah, okay.  That's relatively legit, people have been canonized for waaaaaaaay stupider things than that.  The miracles are somewhat arbitrary since new things interpreted as miracles are basically always just attributed to whomever is next in the queue intended for sainthood anyway, so I'll actually count Francis basically admitting that the process is bullshiat and it's just about recognizing significant contributors to church propaganda as a point in not-nazi Pope's favor.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Acutis creates websites to catalog miracles and volunteers to help manage websites for church organizations.

Obtusis downloads porn and steals credit card information with phishing links sent to various dioceses.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You know, I am 100% okay with this foundation for a saint:

the teen saw the web "as a place to use with responsibility, without becoming enslaved."

The resources of the RCC brought into digital ethics would be a rather potent power, since it would automatically enroll them in the ethics of banking. Our modern system of banking and financial industry was invented by the Medicis when they became the Vatican bankers. The Medici family used the new economic powers their banking reforms produced to fund new material science, architecture, arts, and then engineering followed based on their funding of those other areas.

Digital finance could use a similar ethic.

Also, obviously, it would be a rallying point for fighting Fancy Bear and election disruption, using the RCC's cultural and social networks, which are international. Russia cannot, never has been able to, oppose the Vatican's networks. It would be very good for democracy.

Assuming Francis can ensure the next couple of Popes aren't evil technophobes.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
sudo make --makefile=saint.me
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Obtusis downloads porn


But corinna_lesbiam_amat.mp4 looked educational!
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Chariset: There already is a patron saint of the internet.

Isidore of Seville


Yep, I got a statue and everything.

Fark user imageView Full Size


He even glows in the dark, sort of.
 
Hills-Sachs_Legion
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What's with all these kids running laps around my accomplishments, showing me my wasted life is already over?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Beatify?

When did we stop calling it fapping?
 
Farxist Marxist [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Web design is considered a miracle now?
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.