(Denver Post) One dead, two reported in custody after Patriot Rally attendee is shot after macing others
    News, Left-wing politics, Right-wing politics, Patriot Rally, Political spectrum, Protest, right-wing groups, French Revolution, Civic Center  
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
F*cked around, found out.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Update: A Denver Post staff member witnessed the fatal confrontation. This story has been updated after authorities called into question whether the shooter was a demonstrator.

Yup, the shooter was part of the Nuremberg Rally.
 
LIGAFF [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

King Something: Update: A Denver Post staff member witnessed the fatal confrontation. This story has been updated after authorities called into question whether the shooter was a demonstrator.



Dr_Evil_Riiiiiight.jpg
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Getting maced in the face doesn't justify shooting with a gun. It's murder pure and simple, and this is going to make things really shiatty going forward.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Trump talked about antifa throwing soup cans around a while back..the soup drives were probably what he was talking about.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: Getting maced in the face doesn't justify shooting with a gun. It's murder pure and simple, and this is going to make things really shiatty going forward.


I disagree. From what limited information we have, it's defensible that they were in fear for their life of the assailant continuing the attack once they were compromised by the mace. Very similar to the old trope of throwing sand in someone's eyes and then going further with the assault (Case of D. Gribble re: briefcase).
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Denver has gone to shiat with the protests, riots etc, girlfriend lived in that neighborhood up until 2 weeks ago and thank god.
The farking CHUDS have been showing up to counter protest the BLM people and it keeps getting hot.
Goddamn this election needs to be over so we can start dealing with these CHUD asshole militia racist coonts.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
An armed society is a polite society.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That is one hell of a shot too in the article, that is right out in front of the Art Museum if I am not mistaken, I've walked that sidewalk hundreds of times
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
let me guess, rural Cleetuses go to the city to stir up issues by shooting peaceful protestors with paintballs and mace and they found someone not so peaceful and in no mood for their shiat.

is that about right?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They mace one of ours, we shoot one of theirs. It's the John Denver way.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
wtf.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: Getting maced in the face doesn't justify shooting with a gun. It's murder pure and simple, and this is going to make things really shiatty going forward.


They've been great?  O.o
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Wow, great photo, wonder if that is a still from a video. Shows the Shooter being maced and ready to shoot and the Shootee macing like crazy. Bear mace?
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The shooter is apparently private security hired by one of the news channels
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What's that old saying? Don't bring mace to a gun fight?
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cafe Threads: JohnnyApocalypse: Getting maced in the face doesn't justify shooting with a gun. It's murder pure and simple, and this is going to make things really shiatty going forward.

They've been great?  O.o


shiattier. ya, not been great. if no one expects escalation, then this is a naive crew
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Snaps: The shooter is apparently private security hired by one of the news channels
[Fark user image 425x178]


this is probably the best news going. left vs right retaliation is NOT where things should go
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Snaps: The shooter is apparently private security hired by one of the news channels
[Fark user image image 425x178]


We're going to get and see if qualified immunity extends to the private sector.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, that story was updated heavily since it went up. After the initial read by several farkers here too.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

tjsands1118: Snaps: The shooter is apparently private security hired by one of the news channels
[Fark user image image 425x178]

We're going to get and see if qualified immunity extends to the private sector.


Bonded or not.
If you are packing, and someone deliberately blinds you, they can disarm you.
You don't want that.

Spraying mace at someone with a gun is tantamount to yelling, "What are you going to do? Shoot me?"

Lot of people there armed carrying Nazi flags.
Send in the military, and escort them to a military prison camp.
WWII is over.
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
denverpost.comView Full Size

Picture on the story was updated to the higher quality version as well
 
Snaps [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think he found out.
 
boguzoid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This article has significantly more information, and is from the news agency that hired the security guard, who is being detained as the shooter.  The police have footage from the incident, likely recorded by the 9news crew.

https://www.9news.com/article/news/cr​i​me/shooting-near-dueling-rallies-denve​r-2-in-custody/73-6890f727-e44a-4a60-a​777-a6fbe0730e0e

We'll see how long it takes for the MAGAts to backtrack on their antifa terrorist narrative.
 
Mentat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What is it about gatherings of heavily armed right wing ragebros that keeps leading to shootings?  Someone should do a study to figure out what's going on.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

boguzoid: This article has significantly more information, and is from the news agency that hired the security guard, who is being detained as the shooter.  The police have footage from the incident, likely recorded by the 9news crew.

https://www.9news.com/article/news/cri​me/shooting-near-dueling-rallies-denve​r-2-in-custody/73-6890f727-e44a-4a60-a​777-a6fbe0730e0e

We'll see how long it takes for the MAGAts to backtrack on their antifa terrorist narrative.


Don't look at the article comments, it's all BLM this and Antifa that.
 
boguzoid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, two guns were found on the scene.  We know where one originated from (it's lying next to the Pinkerton security guy pictured above).

Who wants to bet the other gun was from the guy who blocked the bullet with his face?
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

syrynxx: An armed society is a polite society.


An armed society is a society of people full of false bravado who have no self-control and use guns to make their point.
 
boguzoid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

boguzoid: This article has significantly more information, and is from the news agency that hired the security guard, who is being detained as the shooter.  The police have footage from the incident, likely recorded by the 9news crew.

https://www.9news.com/article/news/cri​me/shooting-near-dueling-rallies-denve​r-2-in-custody/73-6890f727-e44a-4a60-a​777-a6fbe0730e0e

We'll see how long it takes for the MAGAts to backtrack on their antifa terrorist narrative.


I should have read the article more carefully (wat?  Who does that?).  The footage the police have is from a security camera over where the incident took place.
 
croesius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

boguzoid: Also, two guns were found on the scene.  We know where one originated from (it's lying next to the Pinkerton security guy pictured above).

Who wants to bet the other gun was from the guy who blocked the bullet with his face?


Damn, he was an actual Pinkerton! Didn't know that agency was even still around.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

croesius: boguzoid: Also, two guns were found on the scene.  We know where one originated from (it's lying next to the Pinkerton security guy pictured above).

Who wants to bet the other gun was from the guy who blocked the bullet with his face?

Damn, he was an actual Pinkerton! Didn't know that agency was even still around.


Weezer put it back on the map.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good guy stood his ground, blasted the fascist straight to hell.  +1
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, fark the Pinkertons.

On the other hand, the only good fascist is a dead fascist, so it is a net positive.  Dead fascist, Pinkerton in jail (but will probably be let out at some point).
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: boguzoid: This article has significantly more information, and is from the news agency that hired the security guard, who is being detained as the shooter.  The police have footage from the incident, likely recorded by the 9news crew.

https://www.9news.com/article/news/cri​me/shooting-near-dueling-rallies-denve​r-2-in-custody/73-6890f727-e44a-4a60-a​777-a6fbe0730e0e

We'll see how long it takes for the MAGAts to backtrack on their antifa terrorist narrative.

Don't look at the article comments, it's all BLM this and Antifa that.


but there's this perfect opportunity to downvote the entire thread

Fark user imageView Full Size


/as always, far left is the best choice
 
JohnnyApocalypse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at the pics, and hearing that there was a second weapon found at the scene... this may be justified homicide after all. If you look at the pic, the militia guy is spraying the mace with his right hand, and his left is placed across his chest, possibly reaching for something.

The security guard already has his gun drawn.

The hand reaching across the chest would happen after the security guard brandishes his weapon, and that could be construed as reaching for a weapon while actively attempting to blind an opponent. Whether or not the militia guy actually had a weapon, if the security guard is formally trained in this kind of warfare, he can justify his actions through his training and what he observed before firing.

If the weapon does belong to the militia dude, that further adds to the security guard's defense.

That only one shot was fired, it could point to both the guard's training and his intention to stop his assailant and not an exuberance to kill.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pinkertons vs. fascists? This 2020 bingo card is all kinds of crazy.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snaps: [denverpost.com image 832x575]
Picture on the story was updated to the higher quality version as well


This is literally the moment, the slide on the pistol is still back but is returning forward to chamber a round and the spent shell-casing is in the air next to the pistol in the haze of mace.  Likely the bullet has just struck the assailant that is spraying the mace.

Between the cloud of mace, the time since discharge that the pistol is in, should make it pretty clear that the macer went first, and the shot was fired as a reaction to being maced.  If I was on that jury, the shooter wouldn't be guilty beyond a reasonable doubt based on that photo.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: Getting maced in the face doesn't justify shooting with a gun. It's murder pure and simple, and this is going to make things really shiatty going forward.


I agree with you in general that it shouldn't be justified, but given precedent and actual laws on the books, you're allowed to kill people if you're scared, no? And the shooter was being assaulted, wasn't he?
 
Tarothin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: Snaps: [denverpost.com image 832x575]
Picture on the story was updated to the higher quality version as well

This is literally the moment, the slide on the pistol is still back but is returning forward to chamber a round and the spent shell-casing is in the air next to the pistol in the haze of mace.  Likely the bullet has just struck the assailant that is spraying the mace.

Between the cloud of mace, the time since discharge that the pistol is in, should make it pretty clear that the macer went first, and the shot was fired as a reaction to being maced.  If I was on that jury, the shooter wouldn't be guilty beyond a reasonable doubt based on that photo.


Holy shiat.  Something had been bugging me about the slide on the gun, but it took you to point out the casing.  Hadn't realized that picture was from the moment.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: JohnnyApocalypse: Getting maced in the face doesn't justify shooting with a gun. It's murder pure and simple, and this is going to make things really shiatty going forward.

I agree with you in general that it shouldn't be justified, but given precedent and actual laws on the books, you're allowed to kill people if you're scared, no? And the shooter was being assaulted, wasn't he?


If the macer or his associates on the scene had made threats of bodily harm to the shooter prior to macing him, I would consider shooting-to-stop justified.  After incapacitating him with mace they would be in a position to perform grevious bodily injury upon him, and if they had threatened to do that...
 
Tea_tempest_Cup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On one hand fark the Pinkertons.

On the other hand, don't mace a hired gun.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: On the one hand, fark the Pinkertons.

On the other hand, the only good fascist is a dead fascist, so it is a net positive.  Dead fascist, Pinkerton in jail (but will probably be let out at some point).


If he was indeed on the job, I expect Pinkerton's lawyers were on this as soon as the news entity that had hired the agency got that agency on the phone.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: Update: A Denver Post staff member witnessed the fatal confrontation. This story has been updated after authorities called into question whether the shooter was a demonstrator.

Yup, the shooter was part of the Nuremberg Rally.


the shooter was a Pinkerton.  Hired to keep the Reporters safe since the wing nuts have a bad of attacking demonstrators
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tea_tempest_Cup: On one hand fark the Pinkertons.

On the other hand, don't mace a hired gun anyone that isn't threatening/attacking you.
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
history.comView Full Size
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am tired of people dying.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

JohnnyApocalypse: Getting maced in the face doesn't justify shooting with a gun. It's murder pure and simple, and this is going to make things really shiatty going forward.


You should read about some of the justifications used by police to shoot unarmed people. They've been in the news and everything.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

chucknasty: let me guess, rural Cleetuses go to the city to stir up issues by shooting peaceful protestors with paintballs and mace and they found someone not so peaceful and in no mood for their shiat.

is that about right?


Sounds right
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

croesius: boguzoid: Also, two guns were found on the scene.  We know where one originated from (it's lying next to the Pinkerton security guy pictured above).

Who wants to bet the other gun was from the guy who blocked the bullet with his face?

Damn, he was an actual Pinkerton! Didn't know that agency was even still around.


Ohhhhhahahaha

Oh my

LOL

My family and the Pinkertons go way back.

Let's just say: it's not a very nice relationship.

A Nazi wannabe gets dropped by a Pinkerton who then might get charged with manslaughter?

1. LetThemFight.jpg
2. ThisWasAGoodDay.jpg
 
