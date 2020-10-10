 Skip to content
"I wrote down every stiff I received from October 5th, 2019 until October 5th, 2020 in the city of Mankato, MN. And boy, are the results depressing"
62
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I ended up doing the same thing when I delivered pizza. mainly, it was to track my tips so I could declare them. Also, it was for days when I got so few tips, PH had to make up the difference so I reached the state mandated minimum wage. There were many such days...
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I thought this was going to be about boners.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

JerseyTim: I thought this was going to be about boners.


I thought it was written by a mortician.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: JerseyTim: I thought this was going to be about boners.

I thought it was written by a mortician.


I thought my cable was going to get fixed
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

JerseyTim: I thought this was going to be about boners.


Lots of uglies in Mankato, huh?
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I understand this as I have kids that have delivered for a living.  When we order food, the driver gets five bucks rounded up, so usually most of six. Typically our orders are $40-$45.  I do understand though, that when you order a $15 pizza and a $10 order of wings that maybe it should get to your house for the advertised price.  Especially from a place that sells on delivery.  Pizza $9.99 shouldn't cost $17 after tax, delivery, and a tip.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is this mortician's pizza better than Chicago style?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Must get a lot of orders from Republicans
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
only 3 times a shift.

lucky bastard, I;m delivering food now, and I end up making the min guaranteed amt more times than not.  and unless I know the farkers, I dont take cash tip orders, also, im 1099 so paying all gas and repairs.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you aren't getting laid as pizza delivery person you might just be an incel.

/did my part time tour of duty back in the day
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: If you aren't getting laid as pizza delivery person you might just be an incel.

/did my part time tour of duty back in the day


Thank you for your service...; )
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnsoninca: JerseyTim: I thought this was going to be about boners.

Lots of uglies in Mankato, huh?


It's an amalgamation of country girls and legging and Ugg clad suburban college girls.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is why tipping is a horrendous system that should be abolished.  People deserve guaranteed, livable wages that aren't subject to the vagaries and biases of their customers.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything about Mankato is depressing.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Everything about Mankato is depressing.


The worst is the 50 mph speed limit onubians you're going trying to get through town.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

hobnail: gameshowhost: Everything about Mankato is depressing.

The worst is the 50 mph speed limit onubians you're going trying to get through town.


Fascinating filter. "On HIGHWAY 169."
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Broke ass college town.  Surprised?
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's what she said?
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Part of the problem is when the pizza place advertises 'Free Delivery' !.. when what they actually mean is 'We Don't Pay the Drivers' !
 
chitownmike
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: Is this mortician's pizza better than Chicago style?


About the same as tombstone
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

austerity101: This is why tipping is a horrendous system that should be abolished.  People deserve guaranteed, livable wages that aren't subject to the vagaries and biases of their customers.


THIS.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
When I was at SUNY Binghamton there was a special kind of parasite that used to live by the dorm doors around dinner time.  These lazy creeps were too lazy to order their own pizza but well heeled enough to afford pizza.  Around dinner time they'd get peckish but being complete jackasses they'd just wait by the door.  When the pizza guy would show up they'd claim to be 'Joe' and just pay for the pizza that they didn't order, leaving whoever actually did order it hungry and angry at the pizza place.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

austerity101: This is why tipping is a horrendous system that should be abolished.  People deserve guaranteed, livable wages that aren't subject to the vagaries and biases of their customers.


Take your communism somewhere else, commie!
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Everything about Mankato is depressing.


My uncle had a double hemisphere stroke 8 years ago now. The doctors wanted him to do rehab in the cities, because he had better chances of getting back to "normal" His wife said it was to far of a drive to her, and put him in a nursing home in Mankato. The nursing home was next to a restaurant, and that was it. Mankato is depressing. My uncle died about 3 years ago, but I sometimes wonder what would have happened if his wife let him get better in the cities.
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fifteen percent for deliveries, 20 percent in house dining.  Minimum.
 
Katwang
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: If you aren't getting laid as pizza delivery person you might just be an incel.

/did my part time tour of duty back in the day


Delivered back in the early 80's for the place that said pizza, pizza. I needed the coin to pay for the gas in a 1972 Ford LTD.
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: Fifteen percent for deliveries, 20 percent in house dining.  Minimum.


This used to be us back in the day when we ate food from restaurants. It's been since Superbowl weekend that we've had any of that and probably will be next Superbowl before we eat any again, if then.

We've discovered that we do perfectly fine on what we get at the grocery store and what I prepare when I'm able to cook.

We will probably not go back to eating "outside" food and we will never, ever do delivery again. Pick up only, if we ever do decide to have some again.

We never used anything like Door Dash or Grub Stop or whatever because the entire concept skeeves us out of existence. I can't even imagine ever doing that even before COVID, just let some stranger who could literally do anything to our food...no, nope, no, nope, no no no...(vomit).
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: Fifteen percent for deliveries, 20 percent in house dining.  Minimum.


I always considered 10% standard for pickup.  I've put together a those to-go orders and in it still requires work and consideration.
 
trialpha
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

offacue: I understand this as I have kids that have delivered for a living. When we order food, the driver gets five bucks rounded up, so usually most of six. Typically our orders are $40-$45. I do understand though, that when you order a $15 pizza and a $10 order of wings that maybe it should get to your house for the advertised price. Especially from a place that sells on delivery. Pizza $9.99 shouldn't cost $17 after tax, delivery, and a tip.


Half of the problem is the delivery charge. If the tip is going to the driver, then what the hell is the delivery charge for?

It's not for the car, since the driver supplies that (which is a travesty in itself). It's not for the ordering system, since that is used for both pickup and delivery. Boxes - same. The only thing that would be different would be the carry bag that they use to keep the pizza warm. Surely that's not worth $3.50?
 
mgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i went to university in Mankato.  it's basically a college town or "old people".  my experience was "old people" tipped bare minimum or nothing, while college kids were hit and miss on tipping.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I like how he acknowledged how population makeup works, then completely dismissed it and blamed whitey. Don't pretend your stats mean something when they don't. His don't.

I tip 20-25% on delivery. I was a restaurant worker for a decade. People who don't tip suck, and he spent far too many words stating little more than that.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

trialpha: offacue: I understand this as I have kids that have delivered for a living. When we order food, the driver gets five bucks rounded up, so usually most of six. Typically our orders are $40-$45. I do understand though, that when you order a $15 pizza and a $10 order of wings that maybe it should get to your house for the advertised price. Especially from a place that sells on delivery. Pizza $9.99 shouldn't cost $17 after tax, delivery, and a tip.

Half of the problem is the delivery charge. If the tip is going to the driver, then what the hell is the delivery charge for?

It's not for the car, since the driver supplies that (which is a travesty in itself). It's not for the ordering system, since that is used for both pickup and delivery. Boxes - same. The only thing that would be different would be the carry bag that they use to keep the pizza warm. Surely that's not worth $3.50?


The tip is to tip the driver. The delivery charge is the pay them. How farking slow are you?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
To be fair, that would be a depressing list in any context...
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: VisualiseThis: Fifteen percent for deliveries, 20 percent in house dining.  Minimum.

I always considered 10% standard for pickup.  I've put together a those to-go orders and in it still requires work and consideration.


Deliveries = deliveries and takeout
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: I like how he acknowledged how population makeup works, then completely dismissed it and blamed whitey. Don't pretend your stats mean something when they don't. His don't.

I tip 20-25% on delivery. I was a restaurant worker for a decade. People who don't tip suck, and he spent far too many words stating little more than that.


Thank god you're here to defend the white race!
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What annoys me is those delivery fees that a lot of pizza chain charges, but none of that money goes to the delivery guy. So on top of tip you have to pay another 2 or 3 bucks. If you work at a pizza chain that charges for a delivery fee, that could be the reason why someone would get shiatty tips. People think that fee goes to the delivery guy. Which sucks.
 
vatica40
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I delivered for about 7 years before I am the man I am now. Honestly, I don't give a hoot about % based tipping, so I don't know why anyone should care. It's all about distance/time. It really took the same effort to deliver 10 pizzas as it did 1. I wouldve been thrilled with straight fivers across the board.
 
Rex_Everything
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I went to college there. Two of my roommates doubled up on a dominos pizza girl.
 
Zevon's Evil Twin [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When I first read this headline, I thought it was going to be another mortician

bemoaning how overworked Covid has them.
 
fuhfuhfuh
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Before the pandemic I used to tip about 15% in cash, just in case they didn't want to report. Now that I pay mostly with card due to not having a lot of cash on hand, I tend to tip 20%, rounded up.

Either way, I used to work the delivery industry, and I know how screwed up it can be. I also know that they have a list of the big and/or consistent tippers, and will tend to prioritize them on a delivery run.

Tip well, and you will probably find you get your stuff faster and faster as time creates a pattern.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

VisualiseThis: Glorious Golden Ass: VisualiseThis: Fifteen percent for deliveries, 20 percent in house dining.  Minimum.

I always considered 10% standard for pickup.  I've put together a those to-go orders and in it still requires work and consideration.

Deliveries = deliveries and takeout


Uh, NO. There's a reason there are different words for different things
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Appropriate tipping practices aside, who the hell spends 9 years of their life delivering pizza?

/ordering pizza right now
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

johnsoninca: JerseyTim: I thought this was going to be about boners.

Lots of uglies in Mankato, huh?


It's a college town. Not good. Not bad.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Stiffing the pizza guy - hell, any service industry hump - is heartless and classless. I hate those people.
 
dk47 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

offacue: I understand this as I have kids that have delivered for a living.  When we order food, the driver gets five bucks rounded up, so usually most of six. Typically our orders are $40-$45.  I do understand though, that when you order a $15 pizza and a $10 order of wings that maybe it should get to your house for the advertised price.  Especially from a place that sells on delivery.  Pizza $9.99 shouldn't cost $17 after tax, delivery, and a tip.


Naw you're just a cheap bastard. If you can't afford delivery, cook your own food. Those guys deserve a decent tip.
 
jmsvrsn [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I grew up in Mankato. We always tipped the pizza delivery guy, frequently offered him a beer and occasionally let him into the poker game.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"I've been delivering pizza now for nine years. That's a long time to deliver pizza."

Yeah it is. Too long. Put as much effort into ANYTHING else as you do b*tching about how people aren't subsidizing your desired lifestyle beyond what the after hours college/high school job you've nailed down for 9 years does, for which you are paid and compensated for gas by the company, and you'd have a career by now.
 
trialpha
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

chitownmike: The tip is to tip the driver. The delivery charge is the pay them. How farking slow are you?


Assuming that delivery charge even goes to the driver (see demonfaerie's response above) - why the hell am I paying the driver twice?
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Chain Smokes Freely: Stiffing the pizza guy - hell, any service industry hump - is heartless and classless. I hate those people.


Not paying a proper wage to the pizza guy - hell, any service industry hump - is heartless and classless. I hate those people.

Why am I subsidizing a shiatty industry?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Invalid Litter Dept: Appropriate tipping practices aside, who the hell spends 9 years of their life delivering pizza?

/ordering pizza right now


Think of all the shiat jobs you believe no adult should settle for.

Add up all people working those jobs.

Subtract all the people young enough that it's "ok" in your view that they do them.

The answer is, I all but guarantee, negative.

Now, count up all the adults who do those jobs, and compare them to "ok" job openings at all levels.

There aren't enough ok jobs, are there?

Congratulations, you've now figured out why adults deliver pizzas, work fast food, etc.
 
