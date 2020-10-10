 Skip to content
(WTHR Indianapolis)   Speeding with a car full of edibles will ruin the kids Halloween   (wthr.com) divider line
25
posted to Main » on 10 Oct 2020 at 9:50 PM



ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Parents! it is your duty to check out the candy and steal the THC infused ones for further testing later on in the evening.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Why the fark would you waste edibles on such a stunt? I do like the police logic: a dude is transporting a lot of edibles, so clearly he has a plan to give them away to kids due to evidence they pulled out of their butts.
 
ruudbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
 

AliceBToklasLives: Why the fark would you waste edibles on such a stunt? I do like the police logic: a dude is transporting a lot of edibles, so clearly he has a plan to give them away to kids due to evidence they pulled out of their butts.


Same logic and maths ability that turns 5,000 bucks worth of drugs into 500,000 bucks magically. We live in a world of BS and don't fight it or they will come for you.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Why the fark would you waste edibles on such a stunt? I do like the police logic: a dude is transporting a lot of edibles, so clearly he has a plan to give them away to kids due to evidence they pulled out of their butts.


Because the story is bullshiat
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Spending thousands of dollars to make random kids feel funny for a while doesn't make sense even on weed, but subby is apparently gullible enough to swallow not only the story but a much-needed apostrophe as well.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Why the fark would you waste edibles on such a stunt? I do like the police logic: a dude is transporting a lot of edibles, so clearly he has a plan to give them away to kids due to evidence they pulled out of their butts.


Same farken thing every year. Oh, they'll give LSD candy to children or "stickers" they'll lick and get dosed.

Bull farken shait. They get some stale smarties or Necco waffers. No way I'm wasting 20 bucks or on some kid that won't even appreciate it.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Quantity in drug cases follows weight iirc. Not THC content, so it's felony weight above 1 oz most places. Doesn't take much candy to trigger serious problems.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean what's the point of giving THC candy to kids if you aren't around to watch them do funny stoned stuff later?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every year there's another story about edibles that would theoretically be given to kids trick-or-treating.

The answer is NO. Not going to happen. Why the fark would it happen? Gee, I'll spend $2400 on candy then undoubtedly be arrested and convicted of dozens of felony charges...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: AliceBToklasLives: Why the fark would you waste edibles on such a stunt? I do like the police logic: a dude is transporting a lot of edibles, so clearly he has a plan to give them away to kids due to evidence they pulled out of their butts.

Because the story is bullshiat


The edibles are coming from inside the house!  Run!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GoodDoctorB
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Whaaaaaat you mean this "Nuggrageous" bar isn't on the up-and-up?! SCANDALOUS
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ruh Roh Raggy!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ruudbob: AliceBToklasLives: Why the fark would you waste edibles on such a stunt? I do like the police logic: a dude is transporting a lot of edibles, so clearly he has a plan to give them away to kids due to evidence they pulled out of their butts.

Same logic and maths ability that turns 5,000 bucks worth of drugs into 500,000 bucks magically. We live in a world of BS and don't fight it or they will come for you.


Yup.  $5,000 worth of drugs magically turns into $500,000.
Also, $500,000 in cash magically turns into $5,000 by the time it reaches the evidence locker.
 
Camus' Ghost
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Where the hell are these houses giving edibles away to trick-or-treaters?  I'll go get a bunch of cheap costumes and keep returning to them.  Something like these maybe.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Yup.  $5,000 worth of drugs magically turns into $500,000.
Also, $500,000 in cash magically turns into $5,000 by the time long before it reaches the evidence locker.


FTFM
 
foosball64
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wait he was speeding and following a semi to close. Because if I saw a big semi speeding and a car behind him. I'm going to pull over the small little car. Not the vehicle that would do more damage if it got in accident
 
jevans47403
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The last time someone was speeding back from Michigan and got caught with marijuana. I think it was the sheriff or indiana state trooper said in the news article that if you want to keep your marijuana make sure you don't speed and break the traffic laws.

But the thc laced candy is stupid.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It might be kid's halloween or maybe kids' halloween, but never kids halloween. Dumbass.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sodas > Edibles
 
Bob Vagene
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

foosball64: Wait he was speeding and following a semi to close. Because if I saw a big semi speeding and a car behind him. I'm going to pull over the small little car. Not the vehicle that would do more damage if it got in accident


Speeding gives me a semi
 
The Red Zone [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Sodas > Edibles


I hear that, but can't relate

/Nonlegal state :/
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sauce_jenkins
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
someone's Halloween party is ruined for the sake of promoting urban legends
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

The Red Zone: fragMasterFlash: Sodas > Edibles

I hear that, but can't relate


I bought a handle of thc infused drinkable in the great state of Washington last summer.  Recreation limit of 100mg, as in no big deal as far edibles go.  Immediately heading out for a dinner with friends, I took a nip to check out the orange-mango flavor.  An hour later I'm hanging onto my chair in the restaurant telling myself "I can handle it ... I can handle it."

/I did handle it, but damn
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Marijuana is meant to be smoked.
 
