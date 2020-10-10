 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   What kind of a parade would it be without missiles?   (bbc.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He's just rubbing it in Mango Mussolini's face. He wants a big phallus, missile parade too.
 
Micosavo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wait, so he's not dead?
 
mrparks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Micosavo: Wait, so he's not dead?


Probably caught covid-19 and it was better to muddy the waters rather then be seen as weak.

You know... authoritarians.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Tanker trucks with a bio hazard sign in the side would be impressive enough
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They're liquid fueled, which means they have to spend the first half hour of nuclear war sitting at the gas pump.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Fanta Menace and Weekend at Un's should both run into the DMZ and try to find each other's dicks.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well hopefully after November 3rd we won't have to listen to Trump belly ache about getting a military parade on the 4th of July.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I WANNA PARADE! WITH MISSILES! AND HOOKERS!"
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Micosavo: Wait, so he's not dead?


They resurrected him with a treatment of alien DNA, demon sperm, and child blood.
 
outtatowner [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fabulous?

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ReluctantLondon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user image

In this game you use your missiles to fend off detente with the puppets of the south.

With Roh and his sunshine policy out of the way, you won't have to suffer his donations of food and oil ever again. Blasting aid, waving at parades, eliminating traitorous traitors, destroying your own cities is fun north of the DMZ.

Aside from the busy task of protecting cities from menacing gifts of energy and nourishment from your Imperialist enemies, the Dear Leader is faced with difficult policy choices. Should you wait until your last city defects, or nuke it first? Or are your objectives better met by just blowing up the sun?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ I should probably put a video about this game on YouTube before it's lost to history...
 
Halfabee64
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lambskincoat: He's just rubbing it in Mango Mussolini's face. He wants a big phallus, missile parade too.


Their hats appear to be compensating for something,
 
Steampunk Gallagher
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thehellisthis: They're liquid fueled, which means they have to spend the first half hour of nuclear war sitting at the gas pump.


Given their unending budgetary issues, are  they even actually completed missiles and not just hollow props?
 
