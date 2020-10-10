 Skip to content
(AZ Family)   Good: You go backpacking in the Grand Canyon. Bad: You get bit by a rattlesnake. Good: You get airlifted to safety and get a shot of antivenom. Bad: The antivenom is created from a horse and you're allergic to horses   (azfamily.com) divider line
Sasquach [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good: The horse contains no potassium benzoate
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did she have a white gold wedding ring?

/ Let's see if it's true that "nothing is obscure on Fark"
// I'm dubious
/// third book, three slashies
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Antivenin
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It started as a snake bite that could have been mistaken for a freckle. But it turned into a helicopter ride to a Flagstaff hospital, then a flight to a Phoenix ICU, all because of the anti-venom she believes its from her allergy to horses.

It will end as bankruptcy.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if you are allergic to aborted embryos?

Asking for a President....
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you think so?  Then I better not show you how the lemonade is made.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's see how they react to $15,000 helicopter rides.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sorceror: Did she have a white gold wedding ring?

/ Let's see if it's true that "nothing is obscure on Fark"
// I'm dubious
/// third book, three slashies


The Chronicles of Thomas Covenant
 
DuckDuckGooseAgain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sorceror: Did she have a white gold wedding ring?

/ Let's see if it's true that "nothing is obscure on Fark"
// I'm dubious
/// third book, three slashies


Is he a leper with self esteem issues?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is like an episode of House. Did they argue about whether or not it was lupus while they used the paddles on the patient?
 
Mock26
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, on the plus side, rattlesnakes are not poisonous. So she has that going for her.

:-D
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wear boots when hiking. Those cute sporty aerobic dance flats aren't for the wild.  Just SMH when I see the deadheads on the AT in flip flops.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Does this mean she can't sniff glue?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Horses aren't venomous. They are poisonous.
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Let's see how they react to $15,000 helicopter rides.


$50,000, not $15,000.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
rikdanger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Thunder River is a great hike.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Xcott: Do you think so?  Then I better not show you how the lemonade is made.


Family Guy - Brian's girlfriend
Youtube gdEbJ6eYzec
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Patmaniac: Wear boots when hiking. Those cute sporty aerobic dance flats aren't for the wild.  Just SMH when I see the deadheads on the AT in flip flops.


If I did an extraordinary amount of hiking I would probably go to a craft store and get a bag of leather they sell along with some fasteners to fashion myself something I could put under my jeans that go from my boots up to my knees.
 
Coach McGirk [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Sasquach: Good: The horse contains no potassium benzoate


Does it come with free frogurt?
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Antivenin


Writers from azfamily .com aren't exactly the brightest bunch. When transcribing quotes, for example, they may not know when to use punctuation:

"In an ideal world, the amount of animal proteins you get is extremely small almost negligible," sad Dr. LoVecchio.
 
Vector R
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTA: " "I can be around horses and not go into shock," said Redmond."

If she can be around horses without becoming ill, what happened before this point to know she was allergic?
 
daffy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
In reading the article, I noticed that she said that she felt the snake on her toe. It sounds like she was wearing sandals. If that is the case, she deserves what she got. You should never wear sandals while camping, especially in a place like the grand canyon. It is not a secret that there are venomous  snakes all over.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Vector R: FTA: " "I can be around horses and not go into shock," said Redmond."

If she can be around horses without becoming ill, what happened before this point to know she was allergic?


Some people don't typically have horses inside them.
Some people.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bingethinker: This is like an episode of House. Did they argue about whether or not it was lupus while they used the paddles on the patient?


😔poor Wilson. 😭😭😭😭

Great show
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mister Peejay: Marcus Aurelius: Let's see how they react to $15,000 helicopter rides.

$50,000, not $15,000.


Wow that makes the insurance for rides seem affordable. Wow.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

daffy: In reading the article, I noticed that she said that she felt the snake on her toe. It sounds like she was wearing sandals. If that is the case, she deserves what she got. You should never wear sandals while camping, especially in a place like the grand canyon. It is not a secret that there are venomous  snakes all over.


First I've heard of this.
But, yeah, who wears sandals in a rocky ass place ?
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Mister Peejay: Marcus Aurelius: Let's see how they react to $15,000 helicopter rides.

$50,000, not $15,000.

Wow that makes the insurance for rides seem affordable. Wow.


Don't worry.  The antivenom itself likely carries a high-5-figure copay equivalent to a small condominium or 1-bedroom cottage.  Low production keeps the prices stupidly high and the insurance companies aren't about to eat the cost without the government forcing them to.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Vector R: FTA: " "I can be around horses and not go into shock," said Redmond."

If she can be around horses without becoming ill, what happened before this point to know she was allergic?

Some people don't typically have horses inside them.
Some people.


Enumclaw residents excepted
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
According to Boyer's model, a single vial of antivenom that would cost more than $14,000 in the United States would cost $100 to $200 in Mexico. Same medicine. Same manufacturer.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Coach McGirk: Sasquach: Good: The horse contains no potassium benzoate

Does it come with free frogurt?


Yes, but it is cursed.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: Vector R: FTA: " "I can be around horses and not go into shock," said Redmond."

If she can be around horses without becoming ill, what happened before this point to know she was allergic?

Some people don't typically have horses inside them.
Some people.


There was that one incident a while ago involving an old lady who swallowed a fly...
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Antivenin


Yes. Knowing things about words is hard.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Xcott: Do you think so?  Then I better not show you how the lemonade is made.


It tastes just like raisins!
 
HAMMERTOE [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When it's your time, it's your time.
 
jtown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I vaguely remember a M*A*S*H episode where the locals had a bad reaction to a vaccine or medication because they ate horse meat.
 
