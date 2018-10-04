 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some pilot)   October 10th, 1948, Chuck Yeager, the first person to break the sound barrier, flew a Lockheed F-80 Shooting Star between the South Side Bridge and the Kanawha River, surprising the regatta attendees, who dove into the river in a panic   (charlestonhomeandliving.com) divider line
15
    More: Vintage, Charleston, West Virginia, West Virginia, first South Side Bridge, Charleston's south side, famous story, Kanawha River Bridge, Kanawha River, Chuck Yeager  
•       •       •

1156 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Oct 2020 at 5:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys got away with a lot of shiat back then. Today, you'd be an instant civilian.
 
Qatmandu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The spectators should have had plenty of warning from the clanging of Yeager's brobdingnagian brass teasticles.
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/histor​y​/ed-dwight-first-african-american-spac​e-until-wasnt-180974215/
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds so cool. He was an amazing man.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think he was the first person to break the sound barrier.

He was the first person to break the sound barrier and live to tell about it.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

daffy: That sounds so cool. He was an amazing man.


Umm, you know something we don't?   As far as I know, at 97 years old, he's still alive.
 
Focks
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The Kanawha was pretty dirty to be jumping into back when Union Carbide, FMC, and DuPont were all going.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dittybopper: daffy: That sounds so cool. He was an amazing man.

Umm, you know something we don't?   As far as I know, at 97 years old, he's still alive.


And by most accounts, is still kind of a dick.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: dittybopper: daffy: That sounds so cool. He was an amazing man.

Umm, you know something we don't?   As far as I know, at 97 years old, he's still alive.

And by most accounts, is still kind of a dick.


Haven't met him, but I've heard that as well.

However, I can confirm that his "wingman" Bud Anderson is the sweetest man you'll ever meet. Like, "I wish he was my grandfather" nice.

/got to have a nice dinner with him once, and hang out for an evening.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
freetomato
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I met Gen Yeager when he was filming a USAF recruitment commercial at McClellan AFB, CA. I was an E2, assistant to an O6, and was introduced to him as one of the newest members of the service.  I snapped a shape salute; he snarled at me and walked away.
 
freetomato
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
*sharp salute
 
sharbear
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
His middle name is Elwood. Meet the Jetsons?


/Dad was a Commander for the Flying Tigers, he talked of Brig. General Yeager often.
//Boom
///Thank you for your service, sirs.
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is not written in defense of dickishness.  Some people have earned the right to be a dick.  Many of them never exercise the right, a few do.  Apparently General Yeager is, and long has been, one to exercise his right to be a dick.
He's a hero, not a role model.  I'd just as soon not encounter him again.  He did things that hadn't been done before, and did them well.  For that, he's a hero.
He doesn't treat people well.  For that, he's not a role model to hold up.
 
Pinner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

CrosswordWithAPen: This is not written in defense of dickishness.  Some people have earned the right to be a dick.  Many of them never exercise the right, a few do.  Apparently General Yeager is, and long has been, one to exercise his right to be a dick.
He's a hero, not a role model.  I'd just as soon not encounter him again.  He did things that hadn't been done before, and did them well.  For that, he's a hero.
He doesn't treat people well.  For that, he's not a role model to hold up.


I guess if you cheat death enough, and you're basically saying "maybe I'll see you later" so many times, anyone else is just pedestrian bullshiat.
Snowflakes! The lot of you!
Where's my beer!!
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.