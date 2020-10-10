 Skip to content
 
(The Scottish Sun) Bridezilla shamed for her bizarre list of seven first dances at her wedding. What, like including "costume changes", hoverboards and roller skating is too much to ask?
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wedding? More like a Cher concert
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tell them you have COVID-20 and regretfully can't come.  Send them a coupon for 2-for-1 Whoppers.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The Sun is more gullible than QAnon.
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Do I care? Sounds like the bride likes goofy and likes dancing. It's not like she's asking all the guests to wear pastel clothes or something that it's going to be a PITA for others.
 
mindset zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Meanwhile I just watched a friend of mine get married in a public park. They probably spent more money on weed (live in a legal state) and beer for the week then their wedding.
 
MSkow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
When we were planning our wedding, my first priorities were an open bar and good food. Anybody who isn't completely self-centered knows that guests beyond the immediate family (and that may be pushing it) are there for those things exclusively.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I hope this is a joke.
 
mateomaui [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I've been to many weddings.

Don't really remember any of them.

I would probably drink heavily at this one to keep that perfect record.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Look, brides, the day is already about you.  Don't be a pig about it.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

MSkow: When we were planning our wedding, my first priorities were an open bar and good food. Anybody who isn't completely self-centered knows that guests beyond the immediate family (and that may be pushing it) are there for those things exclusively.


Best friend got married last year. Ceremony on a mountain peak. Friends with drones and photography equipment made the hike and got the pics.

Reception was at their house. A food truck that specializes in bacon and burgers paid for. Kegs on tap (we built a hell of a kegerator) or BYOB and a bunch of beer and seltzer in the coolers.

Best wedding ever. Got some exercise. Watched a couple of the groomsmen get alcohol poisoning the night before when we trekked up to a glade and downed a bunch of 4 roses small batch. Had forest services called on us for our fire.

Had a black cherry truky in my backpack for the bride when she showed up at the peak with the girls (little over 3 mile hike and 3k ft of elevation gain)

Bombed down the mountain and spent an hour and a half for the rest of the wedding party to get down. In which time I destroyed the grooms car with a window marker.

Back to their house and help set up everything before the guests who couldn't make the hike showed up. Drank a bunch of beer and liquor. Got my bacon tritip burger and fries. Played some corn hole.

Perfect.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The groom must only be thinking of her twin glorious dowry, and plump peach-like assets to agree to any of that.

/hyphenated to piss off farkers from that other thread
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MSkow: When we were planning our wedding, my first priorities were an open bar and good food. Anybody who isn't completely self-centered knows that guests beyond the immediate family (and that may be pushing it) are there for those things exclusively.


Not me I go specifically to catch the garter
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Outside of breaking the law, if you can afford it, you should be able to do what ever you want. And not just on a stupid wedding. JFC PPL leave each other alone. WTF YSMFP!
 
Konlii
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jvl: Do I care? Sounds like the bride likes goofy and likes dancing. It's not like she's asking all the guests to wear pastel clothes or something that it's going to be a PITA for others.


This.

Maybe I'm just a (moderately) well-adjusted person who knows how to mind my own damn business, but... I fail to see the problem here.

There's no indication that the people involved in the actual dances aren't enthusiastic participants. The videos described are not exactly my taste, but they sound like they're being put together with a lot of sincere thought and genuine sentimentality.

All she's asking the guests to do is relax, have some drinks, and watch the show. It sounds to me more like one of her "friends" just wants to shiat all over her in public for some internet clout.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sounds like one of those virgin-again types.
 
silverjets
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meh.  It's their wedding they can do whatever the fark they want.  It's not like the people in reddit are invited anyways.
 
Muso
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jvl: It's not like she's asking all the guests to wear pastel clothes or something that it's going to be a PITA for others.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mindset zero: Meanwhile I just watched a friend of mine get married in a public park. They probably spent more money on weed (live in a legal state) and beer for the week then their wedding.


Knowing wedding prices, that's a loooooot of weed.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jvl: Do I care? Sounds like the bride likes goofy and likes dancing. It's not like she's asking all the guests to wear pastel clothes or something that it's going to be a PITA for others.


No, but she's asking her guests to sit around for close to an hour and watch everyone else dance, with all of the costume changes in between. That's pretty silly, but I'm not sure if she's a "Bridezilla". Is that the next word that we're just going to slap on anything? It used to be for raging batches, not weird requests like this, I thought.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Konlii: Maybe I'm just a (moderately) well-adjusted person


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
