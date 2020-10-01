 Skip to content
(Twitter) Oooh. BURN
3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
3 hours ago  
She got burned!  Deservedly so.

I did like this response:

Most First World migrants cannot assimilate into society without committing genocide and other human rights violations like slavery and colonisation. Prove me wrong.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Obligatory:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
If you end a statement with "prove me wrong," you are admitting that you are wrong.
 
Megathuma [TotalFark]
2 hours ago  
Lauren Witzke has been linked to white supremacists. I don't think she can assimilate into civil society.

E.g., https://www.timesofisrael.com/delawar​e​s-gop-senate-candidate-appears-on-site​-linked-to-white-supremacists/

https://www.delawareonline.com/story/​n​ews/2020/10/01/witzke-thanks-proud-boy​s-providing-free-security-rally/587815​6002/

(there's more)

Oh, and she did this with regard to RBG: https://www.wdel.com/news/delawa​re-gop​-wont-call-for-witzke-to-step-down-aft​er/article_625109e2-fc40-11ea-aea0-8b5​f657df00f.html
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
1 hour ago  
I have a PhD in English

your an idiot if u think this matter's
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
The Sympathizer is really good.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
1 hour ago  
Hey Delaware,

Fark user imageView Full Size


Miss me yet?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
55 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


That's racist
 
Your A Idiot
55 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: I have a PhD in English

your an idiot if u think this matter's


ftfy
 
Moroning [TotalFark] [OhFark]
54 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: I have a PhD in English

your an idiot if u think this matter's


Because of the implications?
 
VOCSL5
53 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: If you end a statement with "prove me wrong," you are admitting that you are wrong.


Why?
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
53 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Crewmannumber6
52 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: I have a PhD in English

your an idiot if u think this matter's


You're, not your.

/you don't seem to have assimilated very well.
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
52 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: your an idiot if u think this matter's


You're an idiot if you think that a PhD doesn't matter.
 
CaptainFatass
51 minutes ago  

Megathuma: Lauren Witzke has been linked to white supremacists. I don't think she can assimilate into civil society.

E.g., https://www.timesofisrael.com/delaware​s-gop-senate-candidate-appears-on-site​-linked-to-white-supremacists/

https://www.delawareonline.com/story/n​ews/2020/10/01/witzke-thanks-proud-boy​s-providing-free-security-rally/587815​6002/

(there's more)

Oh, and she did this with regard to RBG: https://www.wdel.com/news/delawar​e-gop-wont-call-for-witzke-to-step-dow​n-after/article_625109e2-fc40-11ea-aea​0-8b5f657df00f.html


Holy shiat. That last article she comes across like a real peach.
 
GlamrLama
51 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: I have a PhD in English

your an idiot if u think this matter's


Of note: I think you have at least 5 errors in this 8 word sentence.

/ that's the joke
 
ColonelCathcart
51 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

viet_t_nguyen: "Third World" refugee here. I have a PhD in English and I won a Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. What have you done? @LaurenWitzkeDE https://t.co/QLS8pRToKq


Point of Order: Vietnam isn't 3rd world!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size


/we need more Vietnamese, a group of people who came here with nothing and who have (after a generation) become one of the most successful groups of patriotic Americans
 
mattj1984
50 minutes ago  
Meanwhile half the people I went to high school with still can't write an intelligible English sentence.
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
50 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: Mike_LowELL: I have a PhD in English

your an idiot if u think this matter's

You're, not your.

/you don't seem to have assimilated very well.


whoooooosh
 
quatchi
50 minutes ago  
Have people not... met... Mike?

Cos ell ow ell.
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
50 minutes ago  
One of the things that actually makes America somewhat special is the lack of 'assimilation'. Our diversity is our greatest cultural asset. If these assholes and their ilk had their way, we'd still be living and eating like 18th century Puritans.
 
Fast Moon
50 minutes ago  
Right, because Americans would NEVER visit another country and demand everyone there conform to their language and customs.
 
JerkStore
49 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: Mike_LowELL: I have a PhD in English

your an idiot if u think this matter's

You're, not your.

/you don't seem to have assimilated very well.


maniacbastard: Mike_LowELL: your an idiot if u think this matter's

You're an idiot if you think that a PhD doesn't matter.


Mike_LowELL: 2
Noobs: 0
 
I'm an Egyptian! [BareFark] [OhFark]
49 minutes ago  

maniacbastard: Mike_LowELL: your an idiot if u think this matter's

You're an idiot if you think that a PhD doesn't matter.


Seems like you're racking them up in this thread Mike.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
49 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Original: Original Tweet:

viet_t_nguyen: "Third World" refugee here. I have a PhD in English and I won a Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. What have you done? @LaurenWitzkeDE https://t.co/QLS8pRToKq


Point of Order: Vietnam isn't 3rd world!!!

[Fark user image image 425x217]

/we need more Vietnamese, a group of people who came here with nothing and who have (after a generation) become one of the most successful groups of patriotic Americans


Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think the county in Southeast Asia that is blue is Thailand.
 
rewind2846
49 minutes ago  
DAMN that was extra crispy! Through the phone, in the tweet, nothing but ash.
Do NOT go after a Pulitzer prize winning author on the twits, especially with bad grammar and misspellings.
You will lose.
 
VOCSL5
49 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: Mike_LowELL: I have a PhD in English

your an idiot if u think this matter's

You're, not your.

/you don't seem to have assimilated very well.


I had to screenshot this - I've never seen a joke fly over a Farker's head like this :)
 
ColonelCathcart
48 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: ColonelCathcart: Original: Original Tweet:

viet_t_nguyen: "Third World" refugee here. I have a PhD in English and I won a Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. What have you done? @LaurenWitzkeDE https://t.co/QLS8pRToKq


Point of Order: Vietnam isn't 3rd world!!!

[Fark user image image 425x217]

/we need more Vietnamese, a group of people who came here with nothing and who have (after a generation) become one of the most successful groups of patriotic Americans

Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think the county in Southeast Asia that is blue is Thailand.


Vietnam is red. 2nd world.
 
Declassify Issue
48 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: If you end a statement with "prove me wrong," you are admitting that you are wrong.


Change my mind!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
48 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Original: Original Tweet:

viet_t_nguyen: "Third World" refugee here. I have a PhD in English and I won a Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. What have you done? @LaurenWitzkeDE https://t.co/QLS8pRToKq


Point of Order: Vietnam isn't 3rd world!!!

[Fark user image image 425x217]

/we need more Vietnamese, a group of people who came here with nothing and who have (after a generation) become one of the most successful groups of patriotic Americans


Point of order, a time-frame for that is needed because in the late '70s, Somalia and China left the Soviet sphere of influence.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  

CaptainFatass: Megathuma: Lauren Witzke has been linked to white supremacists. I don't think she can assimilate into civil society.

E.g., https://www.timesofisrael.com/delaware​s-gop-senate-candidate-appears-on-site​-linked-to-white-supremacists/

https://www.delawareonline.com/story/n​ews/2020/10/01/witzke-thanks-proud-boy​s-providing-free-security-rally/587815​6002/

(there's more)

Oh, and she did this with regard to RBG: https://www.wdel.com/news/delawar​e-gop-wont-call-for-witzke-to-step-dow​n-after/article_625109e2-fc40-11ea-aea​0-8b5f657df00f.html

Holy shiat. That last article she comes across like a real peach.


It's funny because "peach" means, uh.... "growler" in Albania.
 
Spoticus66
47 minutes ago  
Not sure about that, but I am sure that immigrants have a hell of a time being oppressed by idiots in uncivil "First World" countries like the USA and UK.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
47 minutes ago  
How can anyone be on Fark for more than a decade and not know about Mike_LowELL?  Mike is a national treasure.  Or at least a Fark treasure.
 
Mr Guy
47 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: ColonelCathcart: Original: Original Tweet:
viet_t_nguyen: "Third World" refugee here. I have a PhD in English and I won a Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. What have you done? @LaurenWitzkeDE https://t.co/QLS8pRToKq

Point of Order: Vietnam isn't 3rd world!!!

[Fark user image image 425x217]

/we need more Vietnamese, a group of people who came here with nothing and who have (after a generation) become one of the most successful groups of patriotic Americans

Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think the county in Southeast Asia that is blue is Thailand.


On that map, Vietnam is second world, and Laos/Cambodia is third world.  Since Viet Thanh Nguyen is from the highlands of a second world country, I don't think he's wildly out of line to assume that he's within rounding error for the racists he's speaking to.
 
Man with the Red Eyes
47 minutes ago  
How are there so many Farkers who've never run across Mike before?
 
Halfabee64
46 minutes ago  
She got Aunt Beru'd!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
luckyeddie
46 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: Mike_LowELL: I have a PhD in English

your an idiot if u think this matter's

You're, not your.

/you don't seem to have assimilated very well.


Whoosh
 
mrparks
46 minutes ago  
First, the first/second/third world sh*t is about Soviet influence. Zero reason why it belongs in your outdated lexicon. It means nothing.

Second, there is a congresswoman from Somalia, and she represents a large contingent of Somalian-Americans who reside in Minneapolis.

Third, you're a f*cking idiot.
 
quatchi
44 minutes ago  

Megathuma: Lauren Witzke has been linked to white supremacists. I don't think she can assimilate into civil society.

E.g., https://www.timesofisrael.com/delaware​s-gop-senate-candidate-appears-on-site​-linked-to-white-supremacists/

https://www.delawareonline.com/story/n​ews/2020/10/01/witzke-thanks-proud-boy​s-providing-free-security-rally/587815​6002/

(there's more)

Oh, and she did this with regard to RBG: https://www.wdel.com/news/delawar​e-gop-wont-call-for-witzke-to-step-dow​n-after/article_625109e2-fc40-11ea-aea​0-8b5f657df00f.html


Good info. Thanks.

So... she seems nice.

I just quickly used to googles to check 538 Delaware Senate polls as of this moment.

Coons is killing her.

57 to 27.

So... good.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
44 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Mrtraveler01: ColonelCathcart: Original: Original Tweet:

viet_t_nguyen: "Third World" refugee here. I have a PhD in English and I won a Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. What have you done? @LaurenWitzkeDE https://t.co/QLS8pRToKq


Point of Order: Vietnam isn't 3rd world!!!

[Fark user image image 425x217]

/we need more Vietnamese, a group of people who came here with nothing and who have (after a generation) become one of the most successful groups of patriotic Americans

Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think the county in Southeast Asia that is blue is Thailand.

Vietnam is red. 2nd world.


Duh! You're right. My mistake.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
43 minutes ago  

CaptainFatass: Megathuma: Lauren Witzke has been linked to white supremacists. I don't think she can assimilate into civil society.

E.g., https://www.timesofisrael.com/delaware​s-gop-senate-candidate-appears-on-site​-linked-to-white-supremacists/

https://www.delawareonline.com/story/n​ews/2020/10/01/witzke-thanks-proud-boy​s-providing-free-security-rally/587815​6002/

(there's more)

Oh, and she did this with regard to RBG: https://www.wdel.com/news/delawar​e-gop-wont-call-for-witzke-to-step-dow​n-after/article_625109e2-fc40-11ea-aea​0-8b5f657df00f.html

Holy shiat. That last article she comes across like a real peach.


She's a republican. Sort of goes without saying these days.
 
ColonelCathcart
43 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: ColonelCathcart: Original: Original Tweet:

viet_t_nguyen: "Third World" refugee here. I have a PhD in English and I won a Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. What have you done? @LaurenWitzkeDE https://t.co/QLS8pRToKq


Point of Order: Vietnam isn't 3rd world!!!

[Fark user image image 425x217]

/we need more Vietnamese, a group of people who came here with nothing and who have (after a generation) become one of the most successful groups of patriotic Americans

Point of order, a time-frame for that is needed because in the late '70s, Somalia and China left the Soviet sphere of influence.


I was be professionally obtuse, but you're right - as countries moved into and out of sphere's of influence, it would change the definition of 2nd and 3rd world.

However, I don't believe that Vietnam ever left the Soviet Sphere of influence, until the Union collapsed - however there are still strong military, economic, and tourist ties between Russian and Vietnam.

/America should have told France to pound sand, and Vietnam should have been an American Ally - Ho Chi Minh was fond of America and paid homage to the idea of America in *their* Declaration of Independence

https://www.cfr.org/blog/remembering-​h​o-chi-minhs-1945-declaration-vietnams-​independence

Looking forward to what would happen after Japan's defeat, he asked his American guests, "your statesmen make eloquent speeches about . . . self-determination. We are self-determined. Why not help us? Am I any different from . . . your George Washington?"
 
hotrod2001
43 minutes ago  
Then there's this privleged asshole:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wolf892
43 minutes ago  
A PhD in English should understand what the word "most" means...
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
42 minutes ago  

mrparks: Second, there is a congresswoman from Somalia, and she represents a large contingent of Somalian-Americans who reside in Minneapolis.


Yep. And she's now one of the biggest boogeymen on the right for totally not racist at all reasons.
 
ColonelCathcart
42 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: ColonelCathcart: Mrtraveler01: ColonelCathcart: Original: Original Tweet:

viet_t_nguyen: "Third World" refugee here. I have a PhD in English and I won a Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. What have you done? @LaurenWitzkeDE https://t.co/QLS8pRToKq


Point of Order: Vietnam isn't 3rd world!!!

[Fark user image image 425x217]

/we need more Vietnamese, a group of people who came here with nothing and who have (after a generation) become one of the most successful groups of patriotic Americans

Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think the county in Southeast Asia that is blue is Thailand.

Vietnam is red. 2nd world.

Duh! You're right. My mistake.


No worries, but as was mentioned up thread: he's from the highlands and within redneck rounding error for "third world" (Laos) as it's colloquially used.

/just being pedantic
 
khatores
42 minutes ago  

Megathuma: Lauren Witzke has been linked to white supremacists. I don't think she can assimilate into civil society.

E.g., https://www.timesofisrael.com/delaware​s-gop-senate-candidate-appears-on-site​-linked-to-white-supremacists/

https://www.delawareonline.com/story/n​ews/2020/10/01/witzke-thanks-proud-boy​s-providing-free-security-rally/587815​6002/

(there's more)

Oh, and she did this with regard to RBG: https://www.wdel.com/news/delawar​e-gop-wont-call-for-witzke-to-step-dow​n-after/article_625109e2-fc40-11ea-aea​0-8b5f657df00f.html


When I hear people like Lauren Witzke open their stupid mouth, I just want to meet them in person so I can ask them, in the most judgmental way possible... "Lauren, what the fark is wrong with you? Why are you a defective? Why don't you move to another country if you hate America so much?"

Racists should be treated the way they treat others.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
40 minutes ago  

Wolf892: A PhD in English should understand what the word "most" means...


A weak attempt to sound totally not racist by allowing just enough wiggle room to say "well obviously I didn't mean that writer"?
 
ColonelCathcart
40 minutes ago  

Mr Guy: Mrtraveler01: ColonelCathcart: Original: Original Tweet:
viet_t_nguyen: "Third World" refugee here. I have a PhD in English and I won a Pulitzer Prize in Fiction. What have you done? @LaurenWitzkeDE https://t.co/QLS8pRToKq

Point of Order: Vietnam isn't 3rd world!!!

[Fark user image image 425x217]

/we need more Vietnamese, a group of people who came here with nothing and who have (after a generation) become one of the most successful groups of patriotic Americans

Correct me if I'm wrong, but I think the county in Southeast Asia that is blue is Thailand.

On that map, Vietnam is second world, and Laos/Cambodia is third world.  Since Viet Thanh Nguyen is from the highlands of a second world country, I don't think he's wildly out of line to assume that he's within rounding error for the racists he's speaking to.


Redneck rounding error. I like that.
 
