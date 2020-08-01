 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   50 Covidiots decided to hold a four day superspreader event disguised as a church retreat. Half of Upper Michigan might be in danger, but because government agents are seen as Satan's helpers, nobody wants to talk   (bridgemi.com) divider line
Mr. Shabooboo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Paul Baumer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't mind these folks committing suicide so much, but they are gonna take a lot of innocent bystanders with them.
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Trying so hard to not say anything at all about it makes me really wonder just exactly what they were doing.  Maybe get some meth-sniffing dogs into the church?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sliding Carp: Trying so hard to not say anything at all about it makes me really wonder just exactly what they were doing.  Maybe get some meth-sniffing dogs into the church?


COVID party? After all, their "Messiah" said we shouldn't be afraid of it.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
kirkletthemdie.jpg
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Another group of churchgoers not letting something they can't see control their lives.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Kill them all. God will know his own. - Arnaud Amalric
 
SplatterPunk
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
who cares if 50 guys wanted to hang out in the woods without any women around... I thought we were supposed to be more tolerant of the LGBTQ community??
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Allen. The end.
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ah, so these guys got volunteers to bring in food AND also work in prisons. Great job. Great job. Assouls.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Satan's Helpers is a great name for an MC.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
"The event's leader hung up on a contact tracer who called him. Another person who was called this week accused the health official of "working for Satan" because of her job in public health."

I swear, we're living in the farking 12th century.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: "The event's leader hung up on a contact tracer who called him. Another person who was called this week accused the health official of "working for Satan" because of her job in public health."

I swear, we're living in the farking 12th century.


Merry Christmas.
 
Mr. Magi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Pickford.... I'm not at all surprised.
Little podunk town of 1 intersection - way out in the middle of nowhere.
Right in God's country there.
The Rona is moving into the UP from both ends now.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Retreat 10/1 - 10/4

Attendee tests positive 10/6

Improbable that the attendee was infectious for the first few days, much more likely it was caught after the retreat. (Covid hits like a truck with blinding speed).

Possible, yes, but improbable. But that doesn't fit the needs of the control freaks in Michigan apparently.

Science, it doesn't always back up your phobias.
 
johnny queso
‘’ less than a minute ago  
we are a nation composed of an unfortunate number of willfully-stupid citizens.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Sliding Carp: Trying so hard to not say anything at all about it makes me really wonder just exactly what they were doing.  Maybe get some meth-sniffing dogs into the church?


If they didn't do anything wrong, they've got nothing to hide.
 
