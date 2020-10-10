 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Freeway shuts down after an 18-wheeler overturns spilling mason jars everywhere. Dixon jars wanted for questioning   (kxan.com) divider line
maddan [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Free Mason jars*

*Some assembly required
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I guess you gotta draw the line somewhere.
 
Chenopod [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Nooooooooooooooo  None of the stores around here have any.  I had to scrounge the garage for enough for marinara when I got a tomatopalooza
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Chenopod: Nooooooooooooooo  None of the stores around here have any.  I had to scrounge the garage for enough for marinara when I got a tomatopalooza


It's also marijuana canning season and Bell/Mason get in short supply about this time of the year. Still have my jar collection from past grows.

It's Croptober don'cha know.
 
johnsoninca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mason jars make traffic jam.
 
Local Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

johnsoninca: Mason jars make traffic jam.


How is this not the headline?
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Dicks in Jars?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm trimming to dry so I'm getting a kick out of some of these comments
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I blame the Knights Templar
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
We're going to have a Ball with this one.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: Chenopod: Nooooooooooooooo  None of the stores around here have any.  I had to scrounge the garage for enough for marinara when I got a tomatopalooza

It's also marijuana canning season and Bell/Mason get in short supply about this time of the year. Still have my jar collection from past grows.

It's Croptober don'cha know.


Wouldn't you use cans for canning?
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Dixon jars? No I don't want to see Lorena Bobbitt's personal collection.
 
wantingout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
you crossed the line
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Dixie wrecked the Free Mason jars.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I haven't heard of Dixon Jars. I've heard of Dixon Cans, though. Big Black Dixon Little White Cans.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

a particular individual: We're going to have a Ball with this one.


Ball? That name doesn't ring a bell
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Damn it my illegal moonshine was in...I mean moonshine smuggling ring?  What moonshine smuggling ring?  Those Mason jars were full of a special coolant used for Fark servers.  No you can not ask what it is.  It is a trade secret.

Sorry Drew, I almost blew things, but I think I covered pretty well.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Someone. Alert the Amish media.
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I don't Kerr.
 
mrparks
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There already was a shortage. Probably caused by speculative panic buying.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Were they empty?

Where I come from, white lightning is the most common thing kept in mason jars.
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mrparks: There already was a shortage. Probably caused by speculative panic buying.


Yep. Besides sewing machine shortages by people making masks and hoarding TP, people were starting gardens and canning way more than normal.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What's that pointy thing on top of the Jersey Barrier?

Ricola (1997) - Commercial
Youtube Z-1ik3S6Ct4
 
