(Fox 8 Cleveland)   Let's see what's going on in o-HI-o   (fox8.com) divider line
25
•       •       •

Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Plus you have Coronavirus!
 
Pichu0102 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This has me terrified. I really wish my family would lockdown more strictly.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wisconsin, hold beer, etc...

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Bigdogdaddy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroman987
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: Wisconsin, hold beer, etc...

[i.imgur.com image 762x549]


Man look at all those outbreaks in urban centers, population density map, blah blah.

Oh wait, New York and Chicago aren't red, it's the areas with more land than people that are red.

But I thought cities were hellholes and the virus would run through them unchecked and those proud rural pig farmers are immune.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
South Dakota just posted its second straight day of over 700 cases. South Dakota has one fourteenth the people that Ohio does.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

downstairs: Wisconsin, hold beer, etc...

[i.imgur.com image 762x549]


Nice to see one that isn't just a population heat map.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"[Gov. DeWine] attributes the rise to lax social distancing, not enough people wearing masks and refusal to follow quarantine and isolation guidelines."

Dontmentiontrumpsrecentvisitdontmentio​ntrumpsrecentvisitdontmentiontrumpsrec​entvisitdontmentiontrumpsrecentvisitdo​ntmentiontrumpsrecentvisitdontmentiont​rumpsrecentvisitdontmentiontrumpsrecen​tvisitdontmentiontrumpsrecentvisit...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The "pro life" party wants to make sure you know it has nothing to do with bars and restaurants being open, or kids going to school. Gotta keep that cash flowing.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dafatone: South Dakota just posted its second straight day of over 700 cases. South Dakota has one fourteenth the people that Ohio does.


Also: 
https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/new-​c​ases-50-states/montana
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArcadianRefugee: downstairs: Wisconsin, hold beer, etc...

[i.imgur.com image 762x549]

Nice to see one that isn't just a population heat map.


Indeed... it took me awhile to find this, though I knew it existed (someone else pasted it in a thread).  It's NY Times, BTW.

And, yes, I'm sick of population heat maps (XKCD comic .jpg, etc)
 
gyruss [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

downstairs: ArcadianRefugee: downstairs: Wisconsin, hold beer, etc...

[i.imgur.com image 762x549]

Nice to see one that isn't just a population heat map.

Indeed... it took me awhile to find this, though I knew it existed (someone else pasted it in a thread).  It's NY Times, BTW.

And, yes, I'm sick of population heat maps (XKCD comic .jpg, etc)


What happened to the maps that showed cases per day per log10 population? I haven't seen one of those in months.
 
Dafatone
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Dafatone: South Dakota just posted its second straight day of over 700 cases. South Dakota has one fourteenth the people that Ohio does.

Also: 
https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/new-c​ases-50-states/montana


Well, that's not good.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The media still has no idea what a spike actually is.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
♪ Four Dead* in Ohio** ♪

* of covid
** every few hours
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: The media still has no idea what a spike actually is.


This makes Spike sad.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
when are you idiots gonna start getting it?
 
jackandwater
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: "[Gov. DeWine] attributes the rise to lax social distancing, not enough people wearing masks and refusal to follow quarantine and isolation guidelines."

Dontmentiontrumpsrecentvisitdontmentio​ntrumpsrecentvisitdontmentiontrumpsrec​entvisitdontmentiontrumpsrecentvisitdo​ntmentiontrumpsrecentvisitdontmentiont​rumpsrecentvisitdontmentiontrumpsrecen​tvisitdontmentiontrumpsrecentvisit...


So take a stand, de whine and get tough.  Lay down some farking rules NOT SUGGESTIONS and enforce the muthafarkers, you limp dicked idiot instead of pissing off your fellow republiturds.  Fark them.  Worry about Ohio, not your next bid for Senate.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Governor Mike DeWine

@GovMikeDeWine
I don't want to be an alarmist, but if you want your kids physically in school, we've got to slow this down. If there is spread in the community, more schools will end up going remote. Please wear a mask. Please encourage your friends to wear masks. #MasksOnOhio

This should have been the message from Day 1. Instead DeWine waited until July 23 to invoke a statewide mask mandate.

Every state should be looking at this as an example of how things will go badly for you if you fail to listen to science and instead rely on belief in your own political party's policies. Science is what can be gleaned from reality. Policy is what can be pulled out of your asshole.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Ivo Shandor: Dafatone: South Dakota just posted its second straight day of over 700 cases. South Dakota has one fourteenth the people that Ohio does.

Also: 
https://coronavirus.jhu.edu/data/new-c​ases-50-states/montana

Well, that's not good.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gyruss: downstairs: ArcadianRefugee: downstairs: Wisconsin, hold beer, etc...

[i.imgur.com image 762x549]

Nice to see one that isn't just a population heat map.

Indeed... it took me awhile to find this, though I knew it existed (someone else pasted it in a thread).  It's NY Times, BTW.

And, yes, I'm sick of population heat maps (XKCD comic .jpg, etc)

What happened to the maps that showed cases per day per log10 population? I haven't seen one of those in months.


What would that math achieve?  Serious question, no snark...
 
Autarky
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
o-hI-o, o-hI-o , o-hahahi-o so
MM does it better
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: "[Gov. DeWine] attributes the rise to lax social distancing, not enough people wearing masks and refusal to follow quarantine and isolation guidelines."

Dontmentiontrumpsrecentvisitdontmentio​ntrumpsrecentvisitdontmentiontrumpsrec​entvisitdontmentiontrumpsrecentvisitdo​ntmentiontrumpsrecentvisitdontmentiont​rumpsrecentvisitdontmentiontrumpsrecen​tvisitdontmentiontrumpsrecentvisit...


Also don't mention because he threw Dr. Acton under the bus and caved to the maskless Trump supporters in his own party.

That was pretty damn shameful.
 
crackizzle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: "[Gov. DeWine] attributes the rise to lax social distancing, not enough people wearing masks and refusal to follow quarantine and isolation guidelines."

Dontmentiontrumpsrecentvisitdontmentio​ntrumpsrecentvisitdontmentiontrumpsrec​entvisitdontmentiontrumpsrecentvisitdo​ntmentiontrumpsrecentvisitdontmentiont​rumpsrecentvisitdontmentiontrumpsrecen​tvisitdontmentiontrumpsrecentvisit...


Live in Cleveland, still reporting >20 cases a day, only blip was the 11 infected at the debate. Have been reporting >20 cases a day for almost a month.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
YATTA!
 
