 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   The Murder Hornets are primed and ready to murder   (slate.com) divider line
10
    More: PSA, Wasp, murder hornets, Washington state, Agriculture, Paper wasp, large swathe of unacceptable habitat, Asian giant hornets, British Columbia  
•       •       •

526 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Oct 2020 at 1:06 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In 2020, "murder hornets" seem quaint and cute in comparison to everything else that's going on.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Track, don't whack" is advice that could be applied to many different situations. In this case, I'd be more inclined to run like hell than to do any whacking.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Should I be surprised? It's right there in their f'king name! Wake me up when the kind fluffy stingerless hornets suddenly develop stingers and get all murdery.
 
invictus2 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Save Us Corona Zombies!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I am not expert, but could you not put some kind of grate over the opening of a bee hive that had slots wide enough for the bees but too narrow for the hornets?

I get that the hornets might draw the bees out, but if you deny them the honey and bee larva that they want, won't they starve?
 
Trik
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Bait them to fly over rivers infested with jumping carp.
Problem solved.
Pay me.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Between the Cazadors and Deathclaws it's dangerous in the post-Covid apocalypse.  At least power armor still works.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: Between the Cazadors and Deathclaws it's dangerous in the post-Covid apocalypse.  At least power armor still works.


Depends on where you are.  Sure out west in California and Nevada power cores are so common you do not even have to think about them.  East of the Mississippi they are a bit harder to come by and you have to keep an eye on their charge level when you do find some...
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"...and nature will start again. With the murder hornets, probably."
 
thehobbes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Welcome to the party murder homies.

2020 going to eat.you alive
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.