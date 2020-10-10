 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   Entitled Karen runs over a small child with her bicycle, getting the little girl's arm caught in the spokes and dragging her. With photos that scream Bicycle Becky   (the-sun.com) divider line
18
    More: Asinine, London Air Ambulance, Metropolitan Police Service, Walking, Royal London Hospital, London, East End of London, Ambulance, Police  
•       •       •

458 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Oct 2020 at 1:48 PM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I watched the video of a man chasing her down and insisting she report the incident to the police. She had no remorse.

If I had done that, whether it was my carelessness or the toddler's unpredictability, I'd be off my bike in half a second comforting the child and apologizing to the mother. I'd be in tears.

This woman was mad that somebody was calmly telling her to do the right thing and filming her until she did.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

jaylectricity: I watched the video of a man chasing her down and insisting she report the incident to the police. She had no remorse.

If I had done that, whether it was my carelessness or the toddler's unpredictability, I'd be off my bike in half a second comforting the child and apologizing to the mother. I'd be in tears.

This woman was mad that somebody was calmly telling her to do the right thing and filming her until she did.


Sadly this is becoming more and more common - a lack of personal responsibility and a complete disregard for the law. This is just yet another shining example.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Which is it then? She a Karen or a Becky?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bicycle Becky is a class a biatch all right, but i feel like TFA is trying to force a (fortunately) low key accident in which a scraped face (which, granted, will have to be moisturized) was the extent of the damage, into being a HORRIBLE TRAGEDY JUST LOOK WHAT THIS WOMAN DID TO THIS BAAAAAAAAABY!! to get in on the Karen trend. It was an accident. She should apologize, sure, but she didn't run her over intentionally.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: Which is it then? She a Karen or a Becky?


Kaecky
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

namegoeshere: Bicycle Becky is a class a biatch all right, but i feel like TFA is trying to force a (fortunately) low key accident in which a scraped face (which, granted, will have to be moisturized) was the extent of the damage, into being a HORRIBLE TRAGEDY JUST LOOK WHAT THIS WOMAN DID TO THIS BAAAAAAAAABY!! to get in on the Karen trend. It was an accident. She should apologize, sure, but she didn't run her over intentionally.


I think the accident actually has little to do with it, I mean accidents happen - what is notable is that she tried to flee the scene and clearly didn't care about her responsibilities.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Maybe she had to be at the gym in 26 minutes.  There are priorities!
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xai: namegoeshere: Bicycle Becky is a class a biatch all right, but i feel like TFA is trying to force a (fortunately) low key accident in which a scraped face (which, granted, will have to be moisturized) was the extent of the damage, into being a HORRIBLE TRAGEDY JUST LOOK WHAT THIS WOMAN DID TO THIS BAAAAAAAAABY!! to get in on the Karen trend. It was an accident. She should apologize, sure, but she didn't run her over intentionally.

I think the accident actually has little to do with it, I mean accidents happen - what is notable is that she tried to flee the scene and clearly didn't care about her responsibilities.


I get that, Mostly I was talking about this:

'IT WAS AWFUL'
Freya was then rushed to Royal London Hospital where she had an x-ray on her arm, but luckily nothing was broken.
Victoria, 33, has now been told to moisturise her face to prevent the scratches from leaving a scar.

I mean, did we need that bit about the moisturizer? Looking at the picture, the scratch is (thankfully) quite mild, but according to the Sun, but for the lack of a good moisturizer, THE PRECIOUS BABY'S FACE MIGHT BE PERMANENTLY DISFIGURED!!

It's the Sun, I know. It's how they roll. And BTW no fault at all towards the mom. What an awful thing to witness and I admire her restraint for not punching Becky dead in the face. I totally support her pissed-offedness.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
STUNNED MUM
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I hit a kid, I'd be really worried she was hurt and I'd be wanting to do first aid and apologizing and so on. I guess I'm not much of a man.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: Jack Sabbath: Which is it then? She a Karen or a Becky?

Kaecky


And maybe she's barren.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I want to go fast, whether it be walking or biking or driving, I avoid places that have people, because people are slow. Just wanted to say that, even though it's farking obvious, because apparently it's not universally so.
 
Dimensio [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Which is it then? She a Karen or a Becky?


Pretty sure she is Taylor Swift.
 
a particular individual [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A few years ago, I noticed this error has become the standard ion poorly written newspapers:

FTFA: "Freya Clancy, who is just 16-months-old..."

THERE IS NO NEED TO HYPENATE IT.

She is 16 months old. She is a 16-month-old girl.

I see it everywhere. "The car skidded for 100-feet." ":He drank five-gallons of Listerine."

KNOCK IT OFF.
 
reveal101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
All she had to do was stop, apologize, show that she had even the slightest empathy for a CHILD, and that would have been the end of it.

But no, she had to be at the gym in 26 minutes and fark everyone else.

Welcome to 2020.
 
neglogon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good me: "Bad bicyclist, bad bad bicyclist"
Bad me: Hello Mum
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

a particular individual: A few years ago, I noticed this error has become the standard ion poorly written newspapers:

FTFA: "Freya Clancy, who is just 16-months-old..."

THERE IS NO NEED TO HYPENATE IT.

She is 16 months old. She is a 16-month-old girl.

I see it everywhere. "The car skidded for 100-feet." ":He drank five-gallons of Listerine."

KNOCK IT OFF.



Gah, I'm glad I'm not the only one who's aggravated by that.  Started with ages and has spread to other numerical adjectives.
 
wage0048
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Accidents happen, and I can understand that.  Anyone like this biatch who cares more about herself, her reputation, her image than about the kid who she hit with her bicycle deserves to have her reputation dragged through the mud and her body dragged down a highway at 70 mph.
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.