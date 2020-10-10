 Skip to content
(Inland Valley Daily Bulletin)   During 2020, even a truckload of Bud Light splattered across a freeway's a tragedy   (dailybulletin.com) divider line
Mr_Juche [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is it, though? Bud Light, really?
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That's a lot of water, does flood insurance cover that?
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FREE WATER FOLKS!
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Inappropriate use of the 'Sad' tag.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Eight hundred cases of beer in the road ♫ eight hundred cases of beeeeer♫ You take one down and pass it around - Seven hundred ninety-nine cases of beer in the road ♫

Seven hundred ninety-nine cases of beer in the road ♫...
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Q: What do sex in a boat and Bud Light have in common?
A: They're both farking close to water.
 
