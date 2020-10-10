 Skip to content
 
(Fox News)   A priest had sex in a church with two consenting adult females? That's demonic. BURN THE ALTAR   (foxnews.com) divider line
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Its not demonic. Its progress.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wasn't this a Madonna video?
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Simpsons did it?
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Let he who is without lust cast the first jizz
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So when she's yelling "Oh God, OH GOD!"  he will actually hear it?
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Burn the altar?  Aren't those things usually made of stone?
 
jbc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Exodus 17:15 -"And Moses built an altar and called the name of it, The Lord Is My Boner,"
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wanna know how a priest got a million dollars
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As I said in the redlit link, it's a crime without a victim.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
At least now I know what the plural of dominatrix is.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The group had set up stage lighting and appeared to be recording the encounter on a cell phone

I feel like we should be allowed to see this video!

You know, in order to judge how outraged we should be over this
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Imagine there is nothing but non-existence after this life, except for a few moments realizing this. This priest's final thought will be:

Ha! Yeah!!
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, I'd be a bit blurry too.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Young boys are ok." - Church, probably
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image image 640x320]

[Fark user image image 640x320]

Yeah, I'd be a bit blurry too.


sortofwant.jpg
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Holy crap, isn't one dominatrix enough? Like, isn't their job description literally to be more than enough? How numb and bored do you have to be with normal sex that you need two dominatrixes having their way with you on a church altar? And poor Jeebus, just sitting their nailed to his cross, having to sit there and watch the whole thing, not even being able to cover up his eyes. That's the real tragedy. Somebody needs to get him some therapy.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is the dominatrix on the left Marilyn Manson? Has he fallen on hard times?

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thorpe: [Fark user image image 640x320]

[Fark user image image 640x320]

Yeah, I'd be a bit blurry too.


I think I've seen this porno.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Demons are totally real.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
High five Bro

Fark user imageView Full Size


The three were later arrested on obscenity charges for having sex within view of the public because the altar can be seen through windows and glass doors.

PSA: Close your blinds at home
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Consenting female whats?
 
jso2897
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why I love fark, Vol. 4 Ch. 13a:

vudukungfu: I wanna know how a priest got a million dollars


sirrerun: [Fark user image 850x464]
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The long lost ending verse to Eleanor Rigby.
 
powhound [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Holy crap, isn't one dominatrix enough? Like, isn't their job description literally to be more than enough? How numb and bored do you have to be with normal sex that you need two dominatrixes having their way with you on a church altar? And poor Jeebus, just sitting their nailed to his cross, having to sit there and watch the whole thing, not even being able to cover up his eyes. That's the real tragedy. Somebody needs to get him some therapy.


The young one is in training. Sort of like being a student teacher. It takes a lot of practice to learn how to wack the pee pee just right.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

moos: Its not demonic. Its progress.


This comment needs more live

/phrasing!
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

italie: Let he who is without lust cast the first jizz


Way ahead of you.

/Still has lust.
 
Esroc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There's nothing criminal about what happened and the law never should have been involved. It was consenting adults and they were only visible because a busybody was peeking into windows. If as a part of the congregation you feel violated, then that's fair. I can understand that. But then you should fire the priest and perform some of your nonsense voodoo to cleanse the church so you feel better and move on with your lives.

That they were actually arrested for this is the only thing that's sick and wrong here. And it's a perfect example of how religious thinking and having no separation between church and state ruins lives for no good reason. Worst case scenario mind your own business and let your God sort it out in the afterlife if you actually believe he exists.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
wanted for questioning

telegraph.co.ukView Full Size
 
mcmnky
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fox News lies. Fox News has defended its right to lie. When challenged on things broadcast, Fox News' defense has been, it's your fault for believing us.

Why does Fark still link to Fox News?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They're doing it wrong. It's supposed to be two guys double teaming a woman on the altar to knock her up with the antichrist. If you put the guy on the altar, no one gets pregnant with Satan's child.
 
some dumb mentat
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is there a way to help support these girls and the ensuing legal bills? This is a bullshiat "crime" and they've done nothing wrong.
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Was he a Judas Priest?

Was he singing Breaking the Law or You've Got Another Thing Comin'?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

whatsupchuck: Was he a Judas Priest?

Was he singing Breaking the Law or You've Got Another Thing Comin'?


Cum for the hills
 
Esroc
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Fox News lies. Fox News has defended its right to lie. When challenged on things broadcast, Fox News' defense has been, it's your fault for believing us.

Why does Fark still link to Fox News?


Because it's important to see and try to understand how the other half lives and thinks. It's the only way to defeat them.

Anybody who actually wants to be informed needs to hear news from both sides. If for no other reason than to be able to properly point out how stupid they are with actual examples and data.
 
AkaranD
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They mention one of them is a porn star, but I swear i haven't been able to find any reference to her.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I read the headline, and thought it was some kind of overreaction.

It was not.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

baka-san: whatsupchuck: Was he a Judas Priest?

Was he singing Breaking the Law or You've Got Another Thing Comin'?

Cum for the hills


*facepalm*
 
Esroc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

AkaranD: They mention one of them is a porn star, but I swear i haven't been able to find any reference to her.


Fox News considers any random girl with a video on tiktok of her tits hanging out as a porn star.

Hell, so do they often enough. It may be she introduced herself to the cops as a porn star despite having nothing more than an Only fans with two videos and no views. Such is the way of the internet.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The lady on the right appears to have been cosplaying Romulan.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Burning the altar shows that they don't actually believe Christian magic is all powerful. They supposedly can exorcise demons, shouldn't it be then possible to cleanse the "teint of unholy sex" from the altar with prayers and holy water? Cheaper than getting a new altar too.
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Doesn't he get some credit for farking ADULT WOMEN?  I mean, if he had done the usual and banged a couple of boys we would never have even heard about this.  It's an abomination to the Church when he farks women, but it's a lateral job transfer if he farks boys.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
In a row?


/pew pew pew
 
Aquapope [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Two dominatrixes?  I thought Catholics were into self-flagellation.  Is Jesus OK with contracting out the flagellation?
 
macadamnut
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ impressed
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Alphax: As I said in the redlit link, it's a crime without a victim.


Betax, pls.

It's just as vile as any other acts that involve vandalism of a place of worship.

The victim of the crime is literally the entire congregation as well as the institution of the Church itself.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mcmnky: Fox News lies. Fox News has defended its right to lie. When challenged on things broadcast, Fox News' defense has been, it's your fault for believing us.

Why does Fark still link to Fox News?


Because you touch yourself.
 
Mad_Radhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The New Pope: Good Time Girl (Title Sequence) | HBO
Youtube sgwYToaSQ90
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
♪  Your precious cross is gone, it made me wait so long ♪
♪  For what you gave to everyone♪

/ ask your parents
// not really related, but it's a great album
 
Farking Canuck [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Right. A priest getting it on with a couple of consenting women is bad but a thrice married man cheating on his wife with a porn star is a hero that everyone should worship.

Hypocrisy thy name is republican.
 
