(CNN)   Study from the Institute of Obvious Duhs: Fox News viewers use fewer COVID safety precautions than CNN viewers   (cnn.com) divider line
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I wish Fred Trump had used protection...
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Safety Precautions?

A plurality of Fox News viewers would knee their own grandmother in the kidneys for the chance to roll around in the discarded KFC chicken after Trump gummed the skin off, the better to acquire his self-proclaimed stiggin powers.
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size

By all means, kill yourselves.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
This study was subsequently confirmed by the N. S. Sherlock Institute for Advanced Obviousness.
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: [images.squarespace-cdn.com image 640x399]
By all means, kill yourselves.


STFU with this horseshiat, you god damned asshole. I want to be able to do things again someday.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Your best bet is to not watch cable news at all. Any of it. Read. Even those same cable networks usually publish stuff that isn't as batsh*t or outright inept as the televised version. Yeah, even Fox.

I don't even watch the State of the Union, regardless of who makes the speech. You get more info from the transcript than the speech.

Stop watching TV, unless it's Netflix. WHEN IS MINDHUNTER COMING BACK?
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: Your best bet is to not watch cable news at all. Any of it. Read. Even those same cable networks usually publish stuff that isn't as batsh*t or outright inept as the televised version. Yeah, even Fox.

I don't even watch the State of the Union, regardless of who makes the speech. You get more info from the transcript than the speech.

Stop watching TV, unless it's Netflix. WHEN IS MINDHUNTER COMING BACK?


1. Netflix isn't even that good anymore.
2. They cancelled Mindhunter.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: dickfreckle: Your best bet is to not watch cable news at all. Any of it. Read. Even those same cable networks usually publish stuff that isn't as batsh*t or outright inept as the televised version. Yeah, even Fox.

I don't even watch the State of the Union, regardless of who makes the speech. You get more info from the transcript than the speech.

Stop watching TV, unless it's Netflix. WHEN IS MINDHUNTER COMING BACK?

1. Netflix isn't even that good anymore.
2. They cancelled Mindhunter.


My ass. I'll make it come back. Do not question my methods.
 
Obscure Login
‘’ 1 minute ago  

thurstonxhowell: QuesoDelicioso: [images.squarespace-cdn.com image 640x399]
By all means, kill yourselves.

STFU with this horseshiat, you god damned asshole. I want to be able to do things again someday.


Yup, these people aren't isolating themselves in one area and only spreading it among themselsves. Those red states still have a bunch of blue in them and vice versa.

We are all feeling the effects of their irresponsible stupidity.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ less than a minute ago  

thurstonxhowell: dickfreckle: Your best bet is to not watch cable news at all. Any of it. Read. Even those same cable networks usually publish stuff that isn't as batsh*t or outright inept as the televised version. Yeah, even Fox.

I don't even watch the State of the Union, regardless of who makes the speech. You get more info from the transcript than the speech.

Stop watching TV, unless it's Netflix. WHEN IS MINDHUNTER COMING BACK?

1. Netflix isn't even that good anymore.
2. They cancelled Mindhunter.


NetFlix has some pretty decent anime and food shows.

Amazon Prime has been killing it, though. The Boys and Utopia have been fun.
 
