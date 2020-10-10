 Skip to content
(STLToday)   FOUND: One sheep, grazing along the roadside in the middle of St. Louis   (stltoday.com) divider line
5
•       •       •

5 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Escaped from someone's bachelor party?
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
 I'd hit it.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dickfreckle: I'd hit it.


Ewe baaa-aa-aad
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Only one? Are we sure we got an accurate count on that? Or did someone fall asleep?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Rattrap007: Only one? Are we sure we got an accurate count on that? Or did someone fall asleep?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Those things can go anywhere ewe know...
 
