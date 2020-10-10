 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Also in COVID-19 quarantine: Army chief of staff, chief of Naval Operations, Air Force chief of staff, CyberCom commander, and Space Force chief   (twitter.com) divider line
36
    More: Followup, shot  
•       •       •

649 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Oct 2020 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Opportunity knocks...
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Personally, I'd be a tad bit embarrassed to be the Chief of Space Force. Sounds like the pretend job you give your child when you give him some rocket ship pictures to color so you can get some work done at home.

You know, kind of like what they're doing to the POTUS right now.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trump infected space force!
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
If you wrote a movie script where a Russian spy installed a financially compromised gibbering moron as the POTUS people would say "interesting idea."

If you wrote a movie script where a Russian spy installed a financially compromised gibbering moron as the POTUS and a global pandemic struck and said POTUS rage-tweeted about his electoral college count as hundreds of thousands of Americans died and aggressively ignored doctors to the point that said POTUS caught the global pandemic disease himself and then infected the top American military leaders, people would say "Yeah, that's broken every suspension of disbelief possible. Maybe G.I. Joe would use it as a COBRA plot, but I doubt it."
 
COVID19 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Meanwhile, the Coasties are safe on their deployment, and will be home for dinner.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No not Steve Carell!
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate how they're all doing this just to make Trump look bad. Weak. Treason.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: No not Steve Carell!


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Enitria [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Speaking of installing a financially compromised gibbering moron as the POTUS, he's managed to decapitate our command structure. Not sleeping well.
 
ssa5
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Did that Space Force series with Carrel bomb? There was a lot of hype, heard some not so great previews, then it dropped off face of the earth.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Oh no. Who will carry out the important job of listening to PowerPoint briefs all day and signing their names to things?

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I wonder what the infection rate in the services are compared to gen pop. I'd bet it's higher
 
kbronsito
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In space, no one can hear you cough.
 
TheAnalogKid
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you ever wanted to engage in a full scale invasion/attack of the US, now wouldn't be a bad time.  MAGA!
 
Lifeless
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Has this nation ever been weaker than it is right now?
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, they missed the Commandant of the Core and the Head Coastie, as well as the head of Joint SpecOps, so they didn't get all the top brass, but the super-spreader did a good job of trying for the full collection.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They better get used to it as long as Infection-1 is running the show.

/worst timeline evar....
 
talkertopc
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Chief of Space Force in quarantine because of global pandemic is not something I thought I'd see happen when Trump go elected, except maybe as the plot of a The Asylum film
 
Jesterling
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sending thoughts and prayers out to all of our brave Space Cadets during these trying times
 
manunkind
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Gooch: I wonder what the infection rate in the services are compared to gen pop. I'd bet it's higher


Given in Basic I spent my first four weeks in various combinations of shiatting, sneezing, coughing, explosively diarrheaing, hacking, and leaking a wide variety of multicolored fluids...

Yeah. shiat's probably farked, yo.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Oh no!

3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


In quarantine.  Still, your weapons did not affect him.  Ha ha!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TheAnalogKid: If you ever wanted to engage in a full scale invasion/attack of the US, now wouldn't be a bad time.  MAGA!


Why? There's nothing left to covet.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
COVID, the gift that keeps on giving.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I guess the repeat tag was in quarantine?
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ssa5: Did that Space Force series with Carrel bomb? There was a lot of hype, heard some not so great previews, then it dropped off face of the earth.


It was ... ok.  Too many over-testosteroned asshole characters (including Jane Lynch) and too many subplots.  It looked like it was about to settle down in the second season, if it had one.
 
schubie
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Weird because even my Trumpiest of Trumper customers who get a military/veteran discount are all happy to follow my mask guidelines. It's almost like Trump ordered them to ditch their masks.
 
kayanlau
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's like they're telling people "hey, all our leaders are incapacitated. Come fight us. Now's your chance!"
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Oh no. Who is going to keep us safe from, uh, space stuff now?
 
starsrift [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ssa5: Did that Space Force series with Carrel bomb? There was a lot of hype, heard some not so great previews, then it dropped off face of the earth.


Actors good, writing sucked. Netflix: Not renewed.

Netflix is pretty ruthless when it comes to letting shows get a second season.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Tom Clancy's novels practically write themselves in 2020.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Space Force | Kokomo Scene
Youtube B_o33FSmRR0
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
The real danger here is that all that military bureaucracy will continue to function just the same way it always has, thus proving that the top brass are totally unnecessary.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
They disgrace themselves in betrayal of The Chosen One by allowing themselves the weak indulgence of illness.

YOU GO GET EM DONLAD J.!!!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ssa5: Did that Space Force series with Carrel bomb? There was a lot of hype, heard some not so great previews, then it dropped off face of the earth.


It had a lot of funny moments, but it also had a lot of weak points that showed the whole thing was way too rushed.  

That said, it is one of those shows that if it came back after the Pandemic, it has potential to be a really great show once they get the bugs ironed out.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.