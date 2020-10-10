 Skip to content
    More: Scary, second wave of COVID-19  
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
You say 'wave'... I do not think it means what you think it means
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, but the first wave sure is growing.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: You say 'wave'... I do not think it means what you think it means


Waves can sit in waves. Third spike if you want to be technical.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has to, else FARK wouldn't have material for 90% of its threads.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But we already have a cure and it'll be given away for free, so says the President*.

Yeah he literally said that on tape.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't think the first has hit peak amplitude. At least, not in my state.
 
H31N0US [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's the thing about this virus. I know a lot about it. Here's the thing: you get sick, and then you get better. I did. Because I'm a young, prime physical specimen with great genetics. Also, I'm a senior. You probably didn't know that, but it's true. You will get sick and then you will get better. You will have the same medicine I had, and it will be FREE. And it will work, because it worked for me. I love seniors. You will get better.
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We went "phase 3" in NC and everything is opening back up. The hospitalizations and positive tests are hitting new records, not because phase 3, which we went into last week, but because phase 2.5 from 6 or so weeks ago.
 
PangolinPatientZero
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
WInter, when everyone is forced inside, is gonna be a frkkin party. Im buyin a snow suit and taking up igloo building as a hobby
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We still haven't finished the first one.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

tuxq: We went "phase 3" in NC and everything is opening back up. The hospitalizations and positive tests are hitting new records, not because phase 3, which we went into last week, but because phase 2.5 from 6 or so weeks ago.


Good thing Dan Forrest says fark your breathing on the radio.

We really do need that swear jar.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Here's the thing about this virus. I know a lot about it. Here's the thing: you get sick, and then you get better. I did. Because I'm a young, prime physical specimen with great genetics. Also, I'm a senior. You probably didn't know that, but it's true. You will get sick and then you will get better. You will have the same medicine I had, and it will be FREE. And it will work, because it worked for me. I love seniors. You will get better.



The stupidity is strong with that clown.

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

groppet: We still haven't finished the first one.


Nor will we ever.  Covid will be with us for the remainder of humanity's time on earth.  Which I'm convinced will be less than 80 years.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Shut up, Dr. Birx.  Even if what you say is true, we can't trust you.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

H31N0US: Here's the thing about this virus. I know a lot about it. Here's the thing: you get sick, and then you get better. I did. Because I'm a young, prime physical specimen with great genetics. Also, I'm a senior. You probably didn't know that, but it's true. You will get sick and then you will get better. You will have the same medicine I had, and it will be FREE. And it will work, because it worked for me. I love seniors. You will get better.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The only thing that will stop covid is a vaccine.. if you haven't been exposed to it, you will at some point.  NOBODY has immunity.   Covid will run it's course until it can't find hosts, or the vaccine comes out...
 
