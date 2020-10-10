 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New Jersey 101.5)   What better way to celebrate 100 years of women voting in the US than jumping out of a perfectly good airplane - which women here have been doing about 30 years longer than they've been voting   (nj1015.com) divider line
3
    More: Spiffy, Women's suffrage, Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution, Suffragette, Summit resident Melanie Curtis, Mount Laurel, New York event, Highlight Pro Skydiving Team, sky Saturday afternoon  
•       •       •

28 clicks; posted to Main » on 10 Oct 2020 at 7:20 AM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
You do realize summitter that the first powered flight was 1903. My maths aren't that great, but I'm pretty sure that women weren't jumping out of airplanes 130 years ago.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TwowheelinTim: You do realize summitter that the first powered flight was 1903. My maths aren't that great, but I'm pretty sure that women weren't jumping out of airplanes 130 years ago.


Came to say this.  Glad you've covered it.

In other date-related aviation fun facts, as you mentioned, the first successful, controlled heavier-than-air flight was in 1903 - 117 years ago, now.

For over half of that 117 years - over 58% of that time - there have been B-52 bombers.
 
jso2897
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: You do realize summitter that the first powered flight was 1903. My maths aren't that great, but I'm pretty sure that women weren't jumping out of airplanes 130 years ago.


Not airplanes, no. But the first lady skydiver was in 1799.
Jeanne-Geneviève Garnerin - from a hot-air balloon.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.