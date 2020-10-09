 Skip to content
(Mother Jones)   What's it like to call everyone in Jeffrey Epstein's little black book?   (motherjones.com) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Lots of "Hi, is your mommy home?" I imagine.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
And yet this won't get any real attention.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Psychopusher: Lots of "Hi, is your mommy home?" I imagine.


daym.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
... and we'd like your help identifying some of the other people in these pictures and videos you're in.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I've been on one of Epstein's two islands, Great (the one I've been on) and Little (the actual peado island) St. James in the USVI. Christmas Cove on Great is a popular mooring site, and the inter-island ferries that run down island to St. John, Tortola and Virgin Gorda go through the Devil's Graveyard where Current Rock splits the passage between Great and St. Thomas. That girl that tried to escape would have never made it through the Devil's Graveyard because that is where the Atlantic meets the Caribbean, so there are high waves going in different directions with a lot of chop, not to mention perhaps being run over by a ferry.
 
Schroedinger's Glory Hole
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Do you have the original of that?"
 
ModernLuddite [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I imagine some people won't read this entire long, very long, article. So I will post the best part so that it can be appreciated.

Built into the premise of Epstein the mastermind scammer is the notion that some kind of legitimate path to a legitimate global aristocracy exists. To call Epstein a grifter is to assume he circumvented some genuine meritocratic world order, where the "real" virtuosos dutifully climb the "real" ranks into the oligarchy, powered by nothing but their native talents.

The truth is that the elite world that Epstein ascended into, the one I tapped into by way of the black book, is populated with hordes of loathsome, boring, untalented people living their bumbling, idiotic lives while just so happening to wield some share of the preposterous global bounty that he and the rest were after. For all the mystery surrounding Epstein's fortune, its existence is hardly more inscrutable than the wealth of any of his other billionaire peers. He earned it the same way they all did, which is to say precisely not at all.
This wasn't some masterful hack into the global aristocracy. It's what everyone does. It's what the whole thing is. There is no scam here. It's grifters grifting grifters all the way down.
 
Egalitarian
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: I imagine some people won't read this entire long, very long, article. So I will post the best part so that it can be appreciated.

Built into the premise of Epstein the mastermind scammer is the notion that some kind of legitimate path to a legitimate global aristocracy exists. To call Epstein a grifter is to assume he circumvented some genuine meritocratic world order, where the "real" virtuosos dutifully climb the "real" ranks into the oligarchy, powered by nothing but their native talents.

The truth is that the elite world that Epstein ascended into, the one I tapped into by way of the black book, is populated with hordes of loathsome, boring, untalented people living their bumbling, idiotic lives while just so happening to wield some share of the preposterous global bounty that he and the rest were after. For all the mystery surrounding Epstein's fortune, its existence is hardly more inscrutable than the wealth of any of his other billionaire peers. He earned it the same way they all did, which is to say precisely not at all.
This wasn't some masterful hack into the global aristocracy. It's what everyone does. It's what the whole thing is. There is no scam here. It's grifters grifting grifters all the way down.


thanks, I don't have the attention span right now to read the whole article. Grifters grifting grifters all the way down.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My phone showed the caller ID as likely scam number, so I didn't answer.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: This wasn't some masterful hack into the global aristocracy. It's what everyone does. It's what the whole thing is. There is no scam here. It's grifters grifting grifters all the way down.


I don't have much hope for the souls (if we have them) of most of the people on the face of the planet. A good 35% are outright evil, with half of the rest being mediocre. Some people, like Neil deGrasse Tyson and Carl Sagan are genuine good people, yet the goodness seems come naivete and inaction against those that are actually evil, to the point of not even recognizing evil when that is right in front of them and that must be stopped..
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
This is remarkably what the experience of phone banking for a major party candidate is like.
 
fuzzybacchus [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"Sometimes I would have delightful conversations with normal people who had [...] given Epstein a facial"

Jesus, phrasing?
 
Nimbull
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
More important question is why isn't this book made public domain so everyone can see it?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Could be worse

Belinda Carlisle - Little Black Book (HQ)
Youtube oFSXt1YfrGQ
 
