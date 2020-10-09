 Skip to content
 
(UPI)   Don't mess with the bull, young man. You'll get the 8.6 foot horns   (upi.com) divider line
Coronach
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
An Texas...

twitch
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I didn't know ghey bulls were a thing.
Overcompensating for something.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Coronach: An Texas...

twitch


Texas Tax write off
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
He looks horny.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Screws fall out all the time, the world is an imperfect place.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
