Journalists and legal observers do not have to follow police orders to disperse, you assholes
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohhhhhhhhhh you're thinking of Pre-Trumpian times.
These days you either leave or get a rubber bullet shot into your eye.
LAW & ORDER!!!
 
fusillade762
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Medics, on the other hand, can be targeted for extreme violence on a whim.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Guys, what part of 'America is not a democracy' do you not understand?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I wonder if American journalists held up "time out" cards to the Nazis at Pointe du Hoc on D-Day? Or shouted "Don't touch me, I'm with the press"?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"The Federal Defendants also failed to demonstrate they are likely to suffer irreparable injury if the preliminary injunction is not stayed pending appeal."

I guess the judge thinks it'll heal
 
Toxophil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: I wonder if American journalists held up "time out" cards to the Nazis at Pointe du Hoc on D-Day? Or shouted "Don't touch me, I'm with the press"?


So you're saying our law enforcement should only be held up to the same standards as actual WWII Nazis?
Gotta admit, it would be an improvement.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Everyone's a journalist now.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sorry, I seem to have gotten lost in the negatives and legal jargon.
So court ruled it's ok to attack journalists and legal observers?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Everyone's a journalist now.


Not you, that's for damn sure.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: I wonder if American journalists held up "time out" cards to the Nazis at Pointe du Hoc on D-Day? Or shouted "Don't touch me, I'm with the press"?


You mean what's going on is not considered a war?

Sorry to spoil your Turner Diaries fap session
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: Ohhhhhhhhhh you're thinking of Pre-Trumpian times.
These days you either leave or get a rubber bullet shot into your eye.
LAW & ORDER!!!


Uh, this began in the entire USA in 2002.

Not with Trump. Not with Obama. 2002.

Earlier at WTO summits and G7 summits in the 1990s.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Everyone's a journalist now.


TheGrandPooBahofSloth [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Sorry, I seem to have gotten lost in the negatives and legal jargon.
So court ruled it's ok to attack journalists and legal observers?


damned if i can tell. the article seems clear, until the last 2 paragraphs:

Seven days after Simon issued his injunction granting the exemption for journalists and legal observers, the 9th Circuit temporarily halted it, finding it lacked an "adequate legal basis."

A different three-judge panel, also in a 2-1 split, concluded then that the government showed the order would "cause irreparable harm to law enforcement efforts and personnel." The temporary ruling came from Circuit Judges Eric Miller and Daniel Bress, with Judge M. Margaret McKeown dissenting.
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: I wonder if American journalists held up "time out" cards to the Nazis at Pointe du Hoc on D-Day? Or shouted "Don't touch me, I'm with the press"?


"Look guys, American law enforcement officers are going to be just as barbaric as the Waffen SS.  Deal with it."

Somehow, I don't think you thought that cunning analogy all the way through.
 
caguru
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Does this include the journalists with the Molotov cocktails?
 
Mr_Smartypants
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Just buy a 'Official Legal Observer' or 'Real Journalist NOT a Blogger,' fake ID card on-line.

It works for 'service animals,' and for a while, it worked for masks.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Alien Robot: Everyone's a journalist now.

Not you, that's for damn sure.


If I write "Press" on a piece of duct tape and put it on my helmet and hold out a cell phone - I'm a "journalist" at least according to this court.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Sgt Otter: Look guys, American law enforcement officers are going to be just as barbaric as the Waffen SS.  Deal with it."


There were no Waffen SS troops manning the beach fortifications on D-Day.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: Alien Robot: I wonder if American journalists held up "time out" cards to the Nazis at Pointe du Hoc on D-Day? Or shouted "Don't touch me, I'm with the press"?

You mean what's going on is not considered a war?

Sorry to spoil your Turner Diaries fap session


"Journalists" are not exempt from any law that binds any other person.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Sgt Otter: Look guys, American law enforcement officers are going to be just as barbaric as the Waffen SS.  Deal with it."

There were no Waffen SS troops manning the beach fortifications on D-Day.


Yeah, your expansive knowledge of Nazi troop deployments aside, you just tried to defend the police by saying they were the equivalent of the Nazi army, and that made them the good guys in this situation.

I regret there's is no stronger shade of MAGAt Orange with which to farkie you.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [tripe]


It's time to stop posting.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.