(SFGate)   Well it's about freaking time they did something about those plague promoting conspiracy theorist nut job business owners. Disclaimer: Subby has a house in Enumclaw and knows whereof he speaks   (sfgate.com) divider line
5
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Stop horsing around, submitter.
 
Devo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The business owner  didn't want to be an unpaid agent of the government? What about her compliance with minimum wage standards, paying taxes, health and safety regulations, and on and on.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There is a grocery store near me that had been doing very well with mask compliance. Lately they've had a bunch of unmasked customers go unchallenged. When asked, they responded that enough customers had :MAH FREEDOMS" to corporate that they'd changed the policy, against the state mandate. They've since had a flood of customers promising to blow them in to the health department for each and every unmasked customer.

F*cking rat lickers.
 
orbister
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm glad to hear that the authorities are getting stuck in. It's better than a hands-off approach: even if it's occasionally a pain in the arse.

(Grammar enthusiasts please forgive the improperly used colon in the above.)
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

puffy999: Stop horsing around, submitter.


This comment is not getting the proper love that it deserves.

As long as it doesn't violate RCW 16.52.205, that is...

/Not making those numbers up.
//Read it with someone you love.
///Third slashie is heading down to the Yella Beak for some 'fun'...
 
