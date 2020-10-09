 Skip to content
 
(WSBTV)   Hurricane Delta has made landfall on Louisiana coast. All you Louisiana Farkers stay safe and check in when you can   (wsbtv.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Surprised it didn't stop in Atlanta first.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have heard very little so far about this storm on social media.

Are we normalizing tropical cyclones now?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

make me some tea: I have heard very little so far about this storm on social media.

Are we normalizing tropical cyclones now?


With everything else going on. There isn't time to fit in the "hurricanes are a liberal hoax" thing.

It passed us by when it was building its way up to a Cat 4. Glad it veered off and decided to miss us.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm praying for you, Alabama farkers!
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Shostie: I'm praying for you, Alabama farkers!


I'm it isn't headed here, at least not the coast where I am.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

plecos: Shostie: I'm praying for you, Alabama farkers!

I'm it isn't headed here, at least not the coast where I am.


cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size


Check the map and see if there are any sharpie markings on it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was just talking to a client down their today.
I have no farking idea what he said.
"Fin ta somun" or the like
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should probably just go ahead and make the hurricane warnings permanent at this point
 
Cheesehead_Dave
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hurricane Delta? So this is literally the Winds of Change?
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

make me some tea: I have heard very little so far about this storm on social media.

Are we normalizing tropical cyclones now?


There's not enough whiny reporters there to turn it into a level 1 drama scenario.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

make me some tea: I have heard very little so far about this storm on social media.

Are we normalizing tropical cyclones now?


When the whole country is being decimated it's hard to pinpoint which disaster to pay attention to in the carnage.

/ American carnage ... waitaminute ...
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Watching the water inch closer to my house, hoping it doesn't get inside. But we still have power. This is quite different from Laura, which did a lot of wind damage. Delta is dumping a lot of rain.
 
MBooda
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Delta hit right around sunset...

...not...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Gubbo: make me some tea: I have heard very little so far about this storm on social media.

Are we normalizing tropical cyclones now?

With everything else going on. There isn't time to fit in the "hurricanes are a liberal hoax" thing.

It passed us by when it was building its way up to a Cat 4. Glad it veered off and decided to miss us.


I know right? The noaa with their fact and figures haven't a clue.
gfdl.noaa.govView Full Size


Atlantic tropical storm counts adjusted for likely missing storms. Once an estimate for likely missing storms is accounted for the increase in tropical storms in the Atlantic since the late-19th Century is not distinguishable from no change. Figure adapted from Vecchi and Knutson (2008, J. Climate)

It feels like it's more storms so go a fark off with your so-called science noaa!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Delta Dawn
Youtube g6ymXTFFtnc
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Stay safe everyone.  If you become displaced and need assistance call the Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767 or proceed to your county evacuation center
 
MBooda
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

plecos: Shostie: I'm praying for you, Alabama farkers!

I'm it isn't headed here, at least not the coast where I am.


I was over around Elberta today. What a mess.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Certainly looks like a Delta blowout

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Conthan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Shostie: plecos: Shostie: I'm praying for you, Alabama farkers!

I'm it isn't headed here, at least not the coast where I am.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x566]

Check the map and see if there are any sharpie markings on it.


I know the sharpie line should be the funniest thing about that picture, but I can't help but laugh at his tiny hands.
 
northguineahills
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bayoukitty: Watching the water inch closer to my house, hoping it doesn't get inside. But we still have power. This is quite different from Laura, which did a lot of wind damage. Delta is dumping a lot of rain.


Good luck and stay safe!

I was in the highest point of the county in FL, and Irma's rain got w/in milimeters of my front portch foundation. It was a close call...(and that was a relatively faster moving storm).
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: make me some tea: I have heard very little so far about this storm on social media.

Are we normalizing tropical cyclones now?

There's not enough whiny reporters there to turn it into a level 1 drama scenario.


You sound dumb.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Conthan: Shostie: plecos: Shostie: I'm praying for you, Alabama farkers!

I'm it isn't headed here, at least not the coast where I am.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x566]

Check the map and see if there are any sharpie markings on it.

I know the sharpie line should be the funniest thing about that picture, but I can't help but laugh at his tiny hands.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
