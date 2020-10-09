 Skip to content
(CNN)   CNN investigates: Where does human hair come from?   (cnn.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is the first link in a chain that leads all the way to high-end hair salons and specialist wig shops in the West; an ever-growing, multibillion-euro industry. The top importers of human hair are the United States, United Kingdom, Japan, France, China and South Korea.

There are 1.3 billion people in India, and these 40 residents of Kadabgere slum are among the poorest of its poor. They are waste pickers, people who collect paper and plastic rubbish from streets and homes, and sell it on for recycling. In a country where so many have so little, things that seem worthless can actually be valuable. Such as human hair.

https://www.irishtimes.com/life-and-s​t​yle/fashion/beauty/the-hair-collectors​-where-wigs-and-hair-extensions-come-f​rom-1.3848296
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'm going to guess humans, but I could be wrong.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Tell them not to waste time searching my farking head.

In a bowl of ice cream, yeah, I have a lot of hair.  Otherwise?  Not so much.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

naughtyrev: I'm going to guess humans, but I could be wrong.


That's a pretty radical theory...
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Coke cans, according to SCOTUS
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Aren't there bigger things to worry about right now?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
A bag in your wallet, if you want a free soup...
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My guess is it's counterfeit Cherokee hair.

South Park - cherokee hair tampons commercial
Youtube xSFuhaELTws
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fallicles

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yo head?
 
Lord_Moldypants
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
How the hell should I know?  I haven't been able to grow my own for 20 years!  Thanks mom!
 
Excelsior
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

koder: [Fark user image 850x510]


There's also a vegan option:

static.boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
bababa
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
From the inmates of concentration camps.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
the answer is always your butt.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
From your ass, children
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: the answer is always your butt.


Damnit!
 
invictus2 [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Good Hair ft. Chris Rock- HD Official Trailer
Youtube 1m-4qxz08So


/ pretty good movie to boot
 
MBooda
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Kamala's upper lip?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My shower drain.
 
invictus2 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Truth About Where Hair Extensions Come From | Shady | Refinery29
Youtube VlZ1SWLBfPE
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
From some internet video research, NOT having hair seems to be a trend.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 minute ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 480x270]


Fabio?

/you are a a treasure, Bo Burnham guy/gal.
 
