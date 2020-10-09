 Skip to content
(UPI)   Reported python in gas station turns out to be a small garter snake, which was released into the wild "with the understanding that it would not continue to traumatize the humans"   (upi.com) divider line
9
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yeah their Java is a disappointment too.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's about the size my neighbor hacked up. "I don't like snakes" is her justification. No other thoughts matter.

/sigh
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The headline was the entirety of the article, so no need to click except for pic of said trauma snake.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Don't like snakes, but I would fart in the general direction of measly garter snakes.
 
Sonnuvah
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I turned over a log in the woodpile last week and there was a tiny snake coiled up underneath.
I poked it with a stick. It didn't move.
I pulled it out and its head was completely missing!
There was a clean, straight cut somewhere below its head.
How the hell did it curl up under the woodpile?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

whatshisname: I turned over a log in the woodpile last week and there was a tiny snake coiled up underneath.
I poked it with a stick. It didn't move.
I pulled it out and its head was completely missing!
There was a clean, straight cut somewhere below its head.
How the hell did it curl up under the woodpile?


So THAT'S where I left it...
 
Birnone
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
When I was a kid I thought those snakes were called "garden snakes" and so I would occasionally check the flower beds and bushes we had to see if I could catch one. I thought you all should know that.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: whatshisname: I turned over a log in the woodpile last week and there was a tiny snake coiled up underneath.
I poked it with a stick. It didn't move.
I pulled it out and its head was completely missing!
There was a clean, straight cut somewhere below its head.
How the hell did it curl up under the woodpile?

So THAT'S where I left it...


5 bucks and you can have it back
 
