Shaka, when the crane fell
runbuh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you, subby.  I needed that.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...authorities were able to rescue the dogs and cats that were still inside.

I'm just gonna go ahead and assume it's two of each and look into this no further.
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bowen: ...authorities were able to rescue the dogs and cats that were still inside.

I'm just gonna go ahead and assume it's two of each and look into this no further.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/When your mother went down.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haha love that episode!
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Picard and Dathon at Chucky Cheese.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I've fallen and I can't get up!
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The official cause of the crane collapse is under investigation.

I have your answer, it's the tag to the left of the headline.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
syfy.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: The official cause of the crane collapse is under investigation.

I have your answer, it's the tag to the left of the headline.


That and it looks like they maybe didn't deploy the feet on the side the truck is lying on.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The commenters are blaming racism and some doctor who amputated someone's arms, so obviously Florida.
 
