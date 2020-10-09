 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Hey women, go be female somewhere else. Love, the South   (giwps.georgetown.edu) divider line
42
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


To be fair, you could apply these rankings to a lot of things.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 850x956]


not_bad.jpg
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gee, what do nearly all the states at the bottom of the list have in common?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Warrior Kermit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Gee, what do nearly all the states at the bottom of the list have in common?

[Fark user image 850x819]


women that know their place!   Okay just kidding. moved from NOVA to south carolina a few years back, not sure this state is it even good to be a male unless you got money. jobs/pay suck, no real chance for career advancement and people are a bit on the boring side
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The three richest states/districts are better for women then the three poorest? Wait, that's not what they're trying to insinuate. What are they trying to insinuate?
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Gee, what do nearly all the states at the bottom of the list have in common?

[Fark user image image 850x819]


They don't label their graphs?
 
treesloth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Gee, what do nearly all the states at the bottom of the list have in common?

[Fark user image 850x819]


Shorter lines?
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: Gee, what do nearly all the states at the bottom of the list have in common?

[Fark user image 850x819]


SEC SPEED BABY
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To All The Girls
Youtube x2TP7tNQPwk
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Start a fund to move as many womxn out of the south as possible.  Depopulate it so that the south becomes a sausage party like no person has seen.  Problem solved.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maryland is weirdly high on the list.
 
capacc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes we're number one
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New England overall just pretty much rules.

I live in PA and we better switch back to blue in November.  We have come a long way but the state is huge.  I am glad to live in blue PA.  Some areas of this state may as well be west Virginia
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Start a fund to move as many womxn out of the south as possible.  Depopulate it so that the south becomes a sausage party like no person has seen.  Problem solved.


They don't belive women can move around on their own either, so they will just force them to stay.  Remember that this is a region that's entire culture and heritage is using chains to keep people from leaving them.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pass laws that state "If the state you live in is not a top 50% state for women, all female fetuses must be aborted.  It shall be illegal to produce a female child in a state that is not good for it.  Also, it shall be illegal to move a female child into the state.  Your state shall be punished with suasage party rule until you are better".

Make states compete to be in the top half of good states, with horrific punishments for those that are in the bottom half.  Make the shiat states suffer.
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The North needs vaginas!  "Come" Hither!
 
Fano
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How nice
 
Fano
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Start a fund to move as many womxn out of the south as possible.  Depopulate it so that the south becomes a sausage party like no person has seen.  Problem solved.


The South Shall Rise Again!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I guess reverse this for best and worst states to be a man?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ya know,if I dated someone who wanted, say, poor people to not get SNAP, that would be tough.

It'd be really tough if they thought I deserved lesser treatment by society and the legal system.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

phalamir: AmbassadorBooze: Start a fund to move as many womxn out of the south as possible.  Depopulate it so that the south becomes a sausage party like no person has seen.  Problem solved.

They don't belive women can move around on their own either, so they will just force them to stay.  Remember that this is a region that's entire culture and heritage is using chains to keep people from leaving them.


Then we need the fund to also create an underground railroad for womxn.  Whatever it takes, make the south a sausage party.  Or we send in the military to escort the women to better states.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
They're so similar to the Middle East that I've started calling it the Middle West.

Guns, God, and G...Oil!

(What the hell is goil?...google, google...GOIL: Ghana Oil Company. It works!)
 
lolmao500
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Maybe we should create a new holiday : A national cut a misogynist junk day. After a few years maybe those degenerates wouldnt exist anymore.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: phalamir: AmbassadorBooze: Start a fund to move as many womxn out of the south as possible.  Depopulate it so that the south becomes a sausage party like no person has seen.  Problem solved.

They don't belive women can move around on their own either, so they will just force them to stay.  Remember that this is a region that's entire culture and heritage is using chains to keep people from leaving them.

Then we need the fund to also create an underground railroad for womxn.  Whatever it takes, make the south a sausage party.  Or we send in the military to escort the women to better states.


Also, exile the non criminal incels to the sausage party states.  If a "man" cannot get a womxn to consent and document sexual relations (with video evidence, and forms in triplicate filed at the county seat) by the time "he" is 24 years of age, "he" shall be exiled to a sausage party state for life.  And half "his" income shall be taken by the federal government as taxes.  On top of regular taxes.  Criminal incels should be executed by the government.
 
Artist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: phalamir: AmbassadorBooze: Start a fund to move as many womxn out of the south as possible.  Depopulate it so that the south becomes a sausage party like no person has seen.  Problem solved.

They don't belive women can move around on their own either, so they will just force them to stay.  Remember that this is a region that's entire culture and heritage is using chains to keep people from leaving them.

Then we need the fund to also create an underground railroad for womxn.  Whatever it takes, make the south a sausage party.  Or we send in the military to escort the women to better states.


You have no idea how many women would do that. Especially if they could bring their children too. As a Farkette, quite familiar with how women are treated, plenty of stories too.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Maybe we should create a new holiday : A national cut a misogynist junk day. After a few years maybe those degenerates wouldnt exist anymore.


Howdy-ho it's Incel Stomping Day!
 
L33t Squirrel [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Eravior: They're so similar to the Middle East that I've started calling it the Middle West.

Guns, God, and G...Oil!

(What the hell is goil?...google, google...GOIL: Ghana Oil Company. It works!)


Gasoline?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Artist: AmbassadorBooze: phalamir: AmbassadorBooze: Start a fund to move as many womxn out of the south as possible.  Depopulate it so that the south becomes a sausage party like no person has seen.  Problem solved.

They don't belive women can move around on their own either, so they will just force them to stay.  Remember that this is a region that's entire culture and heritage is using chains to keep people from leaving them.

Then we need the fund to also create an underground railroad for womxn.  Whatever it takes, make the south a sausage party.  Or we send in the military to escort the women to better states.

You have no idea how many women would do that. Especially if they could bring their children too. As a Farkette, quite familiar with how women are treated, plenty of stories too.


I don't need to know how many.  It needs to be 100% depopulated of women.  Make the south a complete sausage party.  The female children can come along.  The male children have to stay (They are tainted by the genes of sin).  It really shouldn't be a "choice".  If the person identifys as womxn, the person is escorted to a better state.  If the person identifies as a "man".  It is exiled to the sausage party states.  No womxn for the bad states.  If the sausage party states revolt, nuke them.  Problem solved.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Artist: You have no idea how many women would do that. Especially if they could bring their children too. As a Farkette, quite familiar with how women are treated, plenty of stories too.


So...what's stopping them?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: Artist: You have no idea how many women would do that. Especially if they could bring their children too. As a Farkette, quite familiar with how women are treated, plenty of stories too.

So...what's stopping them?


Lack of military escort, I presume.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Instead of putting a billion a year in DHS fighting terrorists, what about we put that money into developping a realistic sexual robot so that the incels, muslims, christians, etc... all the guys who end up being terrorists because they havent got any (because lets be real, a man in love and getting some aint gonna join up al-qaeda or shoot up his school) wont be a problem anymore.

In the meantime, just decriminalize prostitution at least.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There are states where women are not protected from sexual harassment.

Americans still think they are a democracy, which suggests they are fundamentally incapable of democracy. This explains how Trump could be president. The thing is, most of the world doesn't realize the lack of sexual harassment protections. From now on, journalists should explain that "Grab them by the pussy [because I am famous]" is legal and not considered a threat in many states. It's merely a matter of being local, or being a prude from a different jurisdiction, but "Grab them by the pussy" is 100% legal American business management culture.
 
Artist
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What's stopping them? Poverty. Family-hard to leave behind for most women. Job skills. POVERTY.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Artist: What's stopping them? Poverty. Family-hard to leave behind for most women. Job skills. POVERTY.


This is why we need to send in the military.  March on the south, and depopulate it of womxn, killing any and all "men" who object.  If more than 10 "men" in a state object, we nuke it after evacuating all the womxn.  For states that don't need the atomic fusion treatment, the problem will be solved in one generation. Unless millions upon millions of incels are deported to the sausage states.  In which case they are valuable as prison colonies for incels.  Obviously, the sausage party states will lose the franchise and not get voting rights.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Artist: What's stopping them? Poverty. Family-hard to leave behind for most women. Job skills. POVERTY.


Especially in New Mexico.  Lots of poverty, centuries of the Spanish trying to use machismo to beat out the inherent matriarchy found in Indigenous cultures, and Anglos showing up and saying "we don't care, just give us that cattle grazing land".  And nowadays, Anglo and Hispaño people crossing into Pueblo and Reservation land to rape and murder the Indigenous women.  That's how a blue state can rank so low.
 
Chuck87
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Okay, now do one for men.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Chuck87: Okay, now do one for men.


Found the incel!
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: New England overall just pretty much rules.

I live in PA and we better switch back to blue in November.  We have come a long way but the state is huge.  I am glad to live in blue PA.  Some areas of this state may as well be west Virginia


I live in Schuylkill County and hooooo boy you ain't lying. I'm smack dab in Trumpland 🤢🤢
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Instead of putting a billion a year in DHS fighting terrorists, what about we put that money into developping a realistic sexual robot so that the incels, muslims, christians, etc... all the guys who end up being terrorists because they havent got any (because lets be real, a man in love and getting some aint gonna join up al-qaeda or shoot up his school) wont be a problem anymore.

In the meantime, just decriminalize prostitution at least.


How about we spend the money developoing sex robots for womxn.  Something that fufils all their needs.  And produces gametes that are compatible with human femxle eggs. (Obviously, only female producing gametes) Then we also create kill bots to protect the womxn from the sex starved incels.  Either the "men" get used to being subservient Cuckolds, or the kill bots exterminate them.  Put the incels and the subservient cuckolds in the mines so they can make more resources for the kill bots.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Fano: AmbassadorBooze: Start a fund to move as many womxn out of the south as possible.  Depopulate it so that the south becomes a sausage party like no person has seen.  Problem solved.

The South Shall Rise Again!


It'd rise with balls as blue as a Union uniform with no women.
 
